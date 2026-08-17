LOS ANGELES — Following the death of actress Hayden Panettiere at age 36, fans and critics alike are looking back at a film and television career that began before she could walk and spanned nearly three decades. While Panettiere became best known to television audiences for her roles on "Heroes" and "Nashville," her film résumé includes a range of performances across animation, sports drama, horror and comedy that showcase the breadth of her work. Here are 10 of her most notable film roles.

1. "A Bug's Life" (1998) Panettiere's early career included voice work in Pixar's second animated feature, in which she voiced the young ant character Dot. The film, one of the studio's earliest hits, gave a then-9-year-old Panettiere one of her first major entertainment industry credits and introduced her voice to a generation of moviegoers years before she became a familiar face on screen.

2. "Dinosaur" (2000) Panettiere lent her voice to Suri, a lemur who serves as an adoptive sister to the film's dinosaur protagonist, in Disney's computer-animated feature "Dinosaur." The film, praised for its blend of live-action backgrounds with animated characters, is often cited by critics as an underappreciated entry in Disney's early-2000s animation slate, disappointing at the box office relative to its ambitious visual effects work but earning a cult following in the years since.

3. "Remember the Titans" (2000) Panettiere appeared alongside two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington in this biographical sports drama, playing Sheryl Yoast, the young daughter of assistant coach Bill Yoast. The film tells the story of a newly integrated Virginia high school football team in 1971 and remains one of Panettiere's most widely seen film credits, cited by multiple entertainment outlets as among the strongest work of her early career.

4. "Tiger Cruise" (2004) Panettiere starred alongside actor Bill Pullman in this Disney Channel Original Movie, which follows a teenager aboard a Navy aircraft carrier during a father-daughter cruise that takes an unexpected turn following the September 11 attacks. The made-for-television film became a staple of Disney Channel's early-2000s programming and gave Panettiere a leading role during her teenage years, ahead of her breakout on network television.

5. "Racing Stripes" (2005) Panettiere appeared in this family comedy about a zebra raised among racehorses who dreams of competing on the track. The film, featuring an ensemble voice cast alongside its live-action performers, was among several family-friendly features Panettiere took on during the mid-2000s as she built a résumé spanning both film and television.

6. "Ice Princess" (2005) Panettiere starred in this Disney sports drama centered on competitive figure skating, one of several roles that established her as a reliable lead for the studio's teen and family audiences during the mid-2000s. The film added to a stretch of Disney-affiliated projects that helped raise her public profile ahead of her signature television role the following year.

7. "I Love You, Beth Cooper" (2009) Directed by Chris Columbus, best known for "Home Alone," this teen romantic comedy starred Panettiere as Beth Cooper, the head cheerleader publicly declared the object of a valedictorian's affection during his graduation speech. Based on the novel by Larry Doyle, who also wrote the screenplay, the film gave Panettiere a lead comedic role during a period when she was already established as a television star on "Heroes."

8. "Scream 4" (2011) Panettiere joined the long-running horror franchise as Kirby Reed, a sarcastic, horror-savvy character who becomes a key ally to the film's young survivors as they face a new Ghostface killer. Starring alongside Emma Roberts, Rory Culkin and Nico Tortorella, the film marked the franchise's return after more than a decade away and introduced Panettiere to a new generation of horror fans, a role reviewers noted stood out even amid the film's mixed critical reception.

9. "Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy" (2011) Panettiere took on the lead role in this television movie dramatizing the case of Amanda Knox, the American college student wrongfully convicted, and later acquitted, in the 2007 murder of her roommate in Italy. The role represented a departure from Panettiere's earlier family-oriented film work, offering a dramatic, true-crime-based performance that highlighted her range beyond the teen and family projects that had defined much of her career to that point.

10. "Scream VI" (2023) More than a decade after her franchise debut, Panettiere reprised her role as Kirby Reed in "Scream VI," surprising and delighting longtime fans who had wondered whether the character, believed dead at the end of "Scream 4," would return. The film's producers built promotional buzz around Kirby's unexpected survival, and Panettiere's return was widely covered by entertainment press as a highlight of the franchise's sixth installment, marking one of her final major film credits.

Panettiere's film work often ran parallel to her more prominent television career, including her breakout role as Claire Bennet on NBC's "Heroes" and her Golden Globe-nominated performance as Juliette Barnes on ABC and CMT's "Nashville." But as tributes to the actress have circulated in the wake of her death, entertainment critics and fans have pointed to her film credits — from her earliest voice work in animated features to her return to the "Scream" franchise decades later — as evidence of a career defined by range and longevity that began before most performers even start their professional lives.

Panettiere's death was confirmed by her representative to ABC News on Sunday, with her father, Skip Panettiere, saying in a statement that his daughter had been "an incredible light and a force of nature" to those who knew her and to audiences who watched her on screen for nearly three decades. As of this report, no cause of death has been officially released, and further updates are expected in the coming days as an ongoing investigation continues.