LOS ANGELES — Katherine LaNasa, once best known for her early marriage to Dennis Hopper and steady supporting roles across decades of television and film, has emerged as one of 2026's most compelling late-blooming stars. Her nuanced, commanding performance as the no-nonsense yet deeply compassionate ER charge nurse Dana Evans on HBO's "The Pitt" earned her a 2025 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and a Critics' Choice Award in early 2026.

As Season 2 of the acclaimed series prepares to premiere in January 2026, LaNasa finds herself in the unusual position of being Gold Derby's frontrunner to repeat in the supporting actress category — or potentially move to lead — while balancing new projects, family life and her first-ever Paris Fashion Week appearance despite a broken toe. Here are 10 key facts that define the actress who has quietly built one of Hollywood's most resilient careers.

1. From Ballet Dancer to Emmy Winner

Born December 1, 1966, in New Orleans, Louisiana, LaNasa began training as a ballet dancer at age 12. She attended the prestigious North Carolina School of the Arts and performed with companies including Milwaukee Ballet and Ballet West. She later worked as a choreographer before transitioning fully to acting in the late 1980s. That dance background still informs her work; she has described the precise, choreographed chaos of "The Pitt" emergency room scenes as feeling like an intense ballet.

2. Early Marriage to Dennis Hopper

At just 22, LaNasa married legendary actor and director Dennis Hopper, who was 53 at the time. The couple wed in 1989 and divorced in 1992. Their son, Henry Lee Hopper (now 35 and an actor himself), was born in 1990. LaNasa has spoken candidly in recent interviews about what the significant age-gap relationship taught her and how it shaped her early Hollywood years. She appeared in Hopper's 1990 film "Backtrack" during their marriage.

3. Second Marriage to French Stewart

Following her divorce from Hopper, LaNasa married actor French Stewart in 1998. That union lasted until their 2009 divorce. The marriages placed her in the orbit of prominent Hollywood circles, but LaNasa consistently focused on building her own acting resume rather than relying on spousal fame.

4. Long, Steady Career Before the Breakthrough

For more than three decades, LaNasa delivered reliable supporting performances across dozens of series and films. Notable credits include the NBC sitcom "Three Sisters" (2001-2002), recurring roles on "Two and a Half Men," "Big Love," "Longmire," "Imposters," "Katy Keene" and "Truth Be Told," plus film work in "The Campaign," "Jayne Mansfield's Car" and "The Frozen Ground." She also guest-starred memorably on "Seinfeld" as a police officer giving Jerry a lie-detector test.

5. The Role That Changed Everything: Nurse Dana on "The Pitt"

LaNasa's portrayal of experienced charge nurse Dana Evans on HBO's gritty medical drama "The Pitt" (premiered 2025) marked her career-defining moment. The show, executive produced by John Wells and starring Noah Wyle, follows the high-stakes chaos of a Pittsburgh emergency department. Critics and audiences praised LaNasa's grounded authority, subtle humor and emotional depth. She won the 2025 Emmy and followed it with a Critics' Choice Award in January 2026. She has teased that Season 2 will deepen Dana's protective relationship with newer staff and explore her backstory further.

6. Married to Grant Show Since 2012

LaNasa has been married to "Melrose Place" alum Grant Show since August 2012. The couple met while working on "Big Love." They share a daughter, Eloise McCue Show, born in March 2014. LaNasa has spoken warmly about raising children 24 years apart — Henry from her first marriage and Eloise with Show — noting greater patience and perspective in her later years of motherhood. The pair frequently appear together at awards events and red carpets, often displaying playful chemistry.

7. Real-Life Health Battle Informed Her Work

In February 2023, LaNasa was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer. She underwent surgery and radiation. She has credited the experience with giving her a sharper outlook on life, reduced tolerance for negativity and deeper empathy for the medical professionals she portrays. That perspective, she says, helped shape her authentic depiction of Nurse Dana.

8. New Projects and Momentum in 2026

Fresh off her Emmy win, LaNasa signed with powerhouse agency WME in late 2025. She has been cast as Shailene Woodley's mother in the upcoming Hulu limited series "Count My Lies." She also appeared in "Daredevil: Born Again" and voiced a character on "The Simpsons." Season 2 of "The Pitt" began production in 2025 and is highly anticipated. LaNasa continues to field offers that reflect her elevated status.

9. Fashion Moment Despite Injury

In early 2026, LaNasa attended her first Paris Fashion Week show for Louis Vuitton's fall 2026 collection. She did so sporting a broken toe sustained during a stunt rehearsal for an upcoming project. Undeterred, she styled the injury into her look and turned heads. The moment underscored her growing visibility beyond acting into the broader cultural conversation.

10. A Late-Career Renaissance at 59

At an age when many actresses face diminishing opportunities, LaNasa is experiencing a genuine renaissance. She has reflected on being typecast in "sexual" or supporting roles earlier in her career and how age has finally allowed her to play complex, authoritative women with lived-in wisdom. Fans and industry peers celebrate her as proof that substantial roles can arrive at any stage. She and Show recently purchased a $2.13 million midcentury modern home in Los Angeles near the Hollywood sign, celebrating the success of "The Pitt."

LaNasa's journey from New Orleans ballet studios through multiple marriages, cancer treatment and decades of consistent work to Emmy-winning acclaim offers an inspiring narrative in an industry that often sidelines women over 50. As "The Pitt" Season 2 approaches and new projects loom, the actress who once assisted choreographers on film sets now commands attention on screen and off.

Whether delivering a quiet, devastating look that silences a room or advocating for the real nurses who inspire her character, Katherine LaNasa has proven that patience, resilience and talent can align for a powerful second — or third — act.