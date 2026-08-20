Kanye West Announces St Petersburg Shows for October 2026 as Biggest Western Act in Russia Since War

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ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, will perform two concerts at the Gazprom Arena here on Oct. 10 and 11, becoming the most prominent Western artist to stage major shows in Russia since the country's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Tickets for the dates at the roughly 70,000-capacity venue went on sale earlier this week and sold out within hours, according to organizers and local reports. Prices ranged from 9,000 rubles (about $105) to 160,000 rubles (about $1,880). Promoters later said more than 100,000 tickets had been sold across the two nights within the first two days, with additional inventory released in stages.

The announcement was made by Russian concert promoter Say Agency and confirmed by the venue. The shows form part of Ye's ongoing 2026 world tour supporting his album *Bully*. Organizers described the dates as part of a "record-breaking" run, though the trek has faced multiple cancellations and travel restrictions in Europe.

Ye has spent recent years attempting to rebuild his public standing after a series of antisemitic remarks and expressions of admiration for Adolf Hitler that began in 2022. Those statements led to the suspension of his social media accounts, the end of partnerships with brands including Adidas and Balenciaga, and widespread condemnation. He released a song titled "Heil Hitler" and sold merchandise featuring Nazi imagery.

In January, Ye published a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal in which he wrote: "I am not a Nazi or an antisemite." He attributed his earlier behavior to a brain injury and bipolar disorder, describing a "four-month-long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behaviour" and saying he was "deeply mortified." Some observers noted that the apology coincided with the release of *Bully* and the launch of the current tour.

Despite the statement, several European dates this summer were canceled or blocked. British authorities denied Ye entry, leading to the cancellation of the Wireless Festival, which he had been scheduled to headline for three nights. The Home Office said his presence would not be "conducive to the public good." Concerts in France, Poland, Italy and the Czech Republic were also called off. Dates in Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Turkey and Albania proceeded. A Madrid performance earlier this month drew a large international crowd; one Spanish reviewer described the stage design, featuring a giant illuminated dome, as "spectacular" and the setlist as "a fire emoji," while noting no visible Nazi symbols among attendees.

Russian lawmakers offered mixed reactions to the St. Petersburg announcement. Elena Drapeko, first deputy chair of the State Duma's culture committee, called the visit a positive development. "I hope that since then he has changed his mind and changed his attitude toward both Hitler and Russia," she said. "The fact that he is coming to us is, in fact, a good sign." She framed the concerts as a "breakthrough of the blockade," referring to the reduced presence of major Western cultural figures in Russia since 2022.

Conservative lawmaker Vitaly Milonov took a different tone, suggesting Ye should perform traditional Russian songs rather than his usual material. "Maybe after this he'll stop his disgusting antics and become a normal person," Milonov said in a video statement. Another politician, Nikolay Novichkov, called for an investigation into Ye's past comments praising Hitler and said the shows should be canceled unless the artist publicly expressed "moral support for Russia and the special military operation."

Before the 2022 invasion, major Western acts including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Muse and System of a Down regularly performed in Russia. After the war began, many record labels suspended operations there, and large-scale international tours largely halted. The artists who have appeared since have mostly been lower-profile or mid-tier names such as Tyga, DaBaby, Akon and Lil Pump. Jason Derulo performed in St. Petersburg and Moscow last year and indicated plans to return.

Ye visited Russia privately in 2024 to attend the birthday celebration of fashion designer Gosha Rubchinskiy, a longtime collaborator. Rumors of a possible concert at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium circulated at the time but never materialized. The current St. Petersburg dates mark his first announced performances in the country.

The Gazprom Arena, home to the Zenit St. Petersburg soccer club, is named for the state energy company that has faced Western sanctions related to the war. Organizers said stage and production elements would be brought in from abroad, with local companies handling lighting and sound. Hotel bookings in the city reportedly rose after the announcement.

Ye's current tour has drawn strong crowds in markets that proceeded, including a reported 118,000 attendees at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium and 70,000 in Tbilisi, Georgia. Upcoming North American dates include New Orleans and Chicago before the Russia shows, with a later stop planned in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The decision to perform in Russia arrives at a moment when Ye continues to navigate the fallout from his earlier statements while seeking to reestablish himself as a live performer. Ticket demand in St. Petersburg indicates significant local interest. Whether the concerts proceed without further political or logistical complications remains to be seen, as does the broader cultural reception in a country still shaped by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

For now, the October dates stand as the highest-profile Western music booking in Russia in four years, underscoring both the commercial appetite for Ye's music and the complex politics that continue to surround his career.