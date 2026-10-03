CHELMSFORD, England — The son of former Chelsea midfielder Eddie Newton died alongside a friend during a hike in extreme heat in the United Arab Emirates after his wife urged him not to go, a British inquest heard Friday.

Cassius Newton, 34, of Poole in Dorset, and Aran Martinson, 33, of Essex, were found dead by rescuers on July 18 in a desert valley, after setting out on a recreational hike that morning in temperatures of around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Area coroner Michelle Brown concluded the deaths were due to misfortune during what she described as an "intentional trip," according to reports from the inquest in Chelmsford, east of London.

Wife warned against the hike

The inquest heard that Newton's wife, who was in Britain at the time, had urged him not to go on the hike because she knew it would be very hot.

She was also concerned because Newton had been out the night before and would not have had much sleep, the coroner said.

His wife reported him missing after he failed to contact her following the hike.

Found near large rocks

Rescuers later found the bodies of Newton and Martinson between 3 and 4 kilometers (about 2 to 2.5 miles) from their vehicle, the inquest heard.

The coroner said both men were lying on their backs, surrounded by large rocks.

Their causes of death included cardiac and respiratory arrest. Brown said severe rising body temperature, organ failure and heat stress caused by exposure to high temperatures were also factors.

Working in the UAE

Both men were British and worked in the United Arab Emirates. The court heard they lived in Ras Al Khaimah, a resort area about 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of Dubai.

Newton played non-league football in England, including for National League club Eastleigh. Martinson was a father of three.

Tributes to the friends

Tributes poured in for the two men after their deaths in July.

Martinson's wife described him in a public LinkedIn post as "incredibly driven, hardworking and ambitious."

"He had only recently started a new chapter in his career, and I know how excited he was about it," she wrote.

Eastleigh said the club was "deeply saddened" by Newton's death.

A Chelsea family

Newton's father, Eddie Newton, played for Chelsea from 1990 to 2001 and is remembered by fans for scoring in the club's 1997 FA Cup final victory over Middlesbrough, which ended a long wait for a major trophy.

The defensive midfielder also played for Cardiff City, Birmingham City, Oxford United and Barnet.

After retiring as a player, Eddie Newton became a coach, working as an assistant manager at MK Dons and West Bromwich Albion before returning to Chelsea. There, he served as assistant to Roberto Di Matteo and Rafael Benítez.

The dangers of extreme heat

The deaths highlight the risks of outdoor activity in extreme heat, particularly in desert regions where summer temperatures regularly exceed 40 degrees Celsius and shade and water can be scarce.

Heat stroke occurs when the body can no longer regulate its temperature, causing core temperature to rise to dangerous levels. Symptoms can include confusion, dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat and loss of consciousness. Without prompt treatment, it can lead to organ failure and death.

Health and safety officials in the UAE regularly warn residents and tourists against hiking or engaging in strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest months, typically from June to September. Authorities have previously urged hikers to avoid trails during the summer, to travel in groups, to carry plenty of water and to inform others of their plans.

Experts say factors such as lack of sleep, dehydration and alcohol consumption can increase vulnerability to heat-related illness, even in people who are young and physically fit.

Earlier tragedies

Hiking deaths and rescues involving heat exhaustion have been reported in the UAE in previous summers, particularly in the mountainous areas of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, which attract hikers seeking challenging trails.

Rescue teams, including police helicopter units, frequently respond to calls from hikers who become stranded or ill in the heat.

A family's loss

The inquest brought some answers about the circumstances of the deaths, but for the families of both men, it marked another painful chapter in a tragedy that cut short two young lives.

Newton and Martinson were both described by those who knew them as active and ambitious, with promising futures ahead of them.