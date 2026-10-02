RACELAND, La. — Ken Urker, the partner of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and father of their young daughter, was found dead Thursday at his home in Louisiana on his 34th birthday. Blanchard said she believes he died of an overdose, while authorities said the death remains under investigation.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed Urker's death in a statement.

"We responded to a residence at 107 Double H Drive, Lot 4, in Raceland today after receiving a call at 6:15 p.m. Kenan Urker, 34, was found dead upon arrival. At this time, we are continuing the death investigation," Capt. Brennan Matherne of the sheriff's office said.

Authorities have not released an official cause of death.

Blanchard says she believes he overdosed

Blanchard told People magazine that she believes Urker died of an overdose in his bed at his home in Raceland, a small community southwest of New Orleans. She said she does not know what substance was involved and that police had not told her.

"I don't know if it was intentional or not," Blanchard told People. "He was not in a good state of mind lately."

"I'm in disbelief. I can't think. I've screamed until my throat burns," she said.

Blanchard told TMZ that an unidentified substance was found at the scene. She also said Urker did not have a drug problem and that she had never seen him use drugs.

Her account has not been confirmed by investigators, and the sheriff's office has said only that the death investigation is ongoing.

Found by family on his birthday

Urker was discovered unresponsive by a family member, according to a source close to the family who spoke to People.

According to TMZ and People, Blanchard had texted Urker to wish him a happy birthday but did not receive a reply. Her brother, Dylan, and his wife later went to Urker's home to take him to dinner and found him dead.

Urker's sister, Autumn, confirmed his death during a TikTok livestream Thursday evening, according to reports.

'Relentless cyberbullying'

In a statement, Blanchard said Urker had been the target of intense online harassment that she believes took a toll on him.

"Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms, including TikTok and Reddit. The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure," Blanchard said.

"I believe the tremendous weight of that scrutiny and harassment had a profound impact on him, and I hope his passing serves as a reminder that there is a real person behind every screen, every headline, and every comment," she added.

'He will forever be my soulmate'

Blanchard paid tribute to Urker as a devoted father to their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, who was born in December 2024.

"Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase," Blanchard said. "Above all, Ken loved our daughter, Aurora."

She said she would ensure their daughter grows up knowing "how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him."

"I ask for privacy and compassion for our daughter, our families, and everyone grieving Ken during this incredibly painful time," Blanchard said.

A relationship that began in prison

Urker and Blanchard first connected through a pen pal program while she was serving a 10-year prison sentence for her role in the 2015 killing of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case, which drew national attention after it emerged that her mother had subjected her to years of abuse, falsely claiming she was seriously ill. The case was the subject of the HBO documentary "Mommy Dead and Dearest" and the Hulu drama series "The Act."

Blanchard has said Urker wrote her a letter of support after watching the HBO documentary in 2017. The two became engaged while she was in prison but later split.

Blanchard married Ryan Anderson in 2022 while still incarcerated. After her release on parole in December 2023, she became a social media sensation. She and Anderson separated in 2024, and she reunited with Urker shortly afterward.

Reality TV and public scrutiny

Urker appeared on Lifetime's reality series "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up," which followed Blanchard's life after prison. The show's second season covered her divorce from Anderson, her renewed relationship with Urker, her pregnancy and the birth of their daughter.

The relationship drew heavy attention and criticism online, with Urker frequently the subject of commentary on social media.

Some reports have described Urker as Blanchard's former fiancé, and it was not immediately clear whether the couple were still together at the time of his death. Blanchard referred to him as her partner and soulmate in her statements.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation. An official cause and manner of death are expected to be determined by the coroner, which could take weeks if toxicology testing is required.

Blanchard and Urker's families have asked for privacy as they grieve.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. In the United States, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which is free and confidential and available 24 hours a day. The SAMHSA National Helpline, 1-800-662-4357, offers free support for substance use concerns.