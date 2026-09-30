ISTANBUL — Turkish actress Hande Erçel turned heads this week at the opening of the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition 2026 in Qatar, once again drawing attention from a global fan base that has followed her rise from television romance star to international celebrity.

Erçel attended the exhibition's opening day on Monday, Sept. 28, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, wearing a black patterned gown with a draped black shawl and blue gemstone jewelry, including a necklace, earrings, ring and bracelet. She toured the event and viewed collections from leading jewelry and watch brands, according to Qatari media.

The appearance is the latest in a series of high-profile international events for the 32-year-old actress, whose popularity stretches from Turkey across the Middle East, South Asia, Latin America and Europe.

Here are 10 things to know about Hande Erçel.

1. She was born in Bandırma, Turkey

Erçel was born on Nov. 24, 1993, in Bandırma, a port town in northwestern Turkey on the Sea of Marmara. She is the daughter of Aylin and Kaya Erçel and has an older sister, Gamze.

Her mother, Aylin, died of cancer in 2019. Erçel has frequently paid tribute to her mother on social media, and fans have followed her tributes closely over the years.

2. She studied traditional Turkish arts

Before becoming a household name, Erçel studied at Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University in Istanbul, one of Turkey's most respected arts institutions, in its Department of Traditional Turkish Arts.

She began her professional career in modeling before moving into acting in 2014.

3. 'Güneşin Kızları' gave her an early break

Erçel gained wide recognition in Turkey with her role in the drama series "Güneşin Kızları" (Daughters of the Sun), which aired from 2015 to 2016. The series, about a mother and her three daughters, helped establish her as a rising young star in Turkish television.

4. 'Aşk Laftan Anlamaz' made her an international favorite

Her breakthrough came with the romantic comedy "Aşk Laftan Anlamaz" (Love Doesn't Understand Words), which aired from 2016 to 2017. She starred as Hayat opposite Burak Deniz.

The series became hugely popular abroad, particularly in South Asia, where it aired in dubbed form under the title "Pyaar Lafzon Mein Kahan." The show's success helped build a large following for Erçel in India, Pakistan and beyond, and media outlets in the region still often refer to her by her connection to the series.

5. 'Sen Çal Kapımı' became a global phenomenon

Erçel reached new heights of fame with "Sen Çal Kapımı" (Love Is in the Air), a romantic comedy that aired from 2020 to 2021. She starred as Eda Yıldız, a young florist, opposite Kerem Bürsin.

The series became one of the most-watched Turkish shows worldwide, drawing a large international audience through streaming and broadcast deals and turning its lead pair into one of the most popular on-screen couples in Turkish television history.

6. She reunited with Bürsin in 'Bambaşka Biri'

From 2023 to 2024, Erçel starred as Leyla Gediz in the drama series "Bambaşka Biri" (Another Self), again alongside Bürsin. The show aired on Turkey's Fox network, later rebranded as Now.

The reunion drew strong interest from fans of "Sen Çal Kapımı," who had closely followed the two actors' careers after their earlier success together.

7. She has moved into film

Erçel made her feature film debut in the historical drama "Intoxicated by Love" in 2024, a film that broke box office records in Turkey.

In 2025, she starred in the Netflix romance "Chasing the Wind," expanding her reach to the streaming giant's worldwide audience.

8. She is one of Turkey's most-followed celebrities

Erçel is among the most popular Turkish celebrities on social media, with more than 32 million followers on Instagram as of 2025. Her posts regularly draw millions of likes and comments from fans around the world.

Her online popularity has made her a sought-after figure for fashion and beauty brands. She has served as the face of L'Oréal in Turkey and has appeared at international fashion events, including runway shows during Paris Fashion Week and the ELLE Style Awards.

9. Her personal life draws intense attention

Erçel's relationships have long been a frequent subject of Turkish tabloid coverage. She was romantically linked with Bürsin, her "Sen Çal Kapımı" co-star, and later had a relationship of about three years with Turkish businessman Hakan Sabancı, a member of one of Turkey's wealthiest families.

In August 2025, Turkish journalist Birsen reported that the two had split. After several days away from social media, Erçel returned by sharing a trailer for her new series. The actress has generally avoided commenting publicly on her private life.

10. She has teamed up with Barış Arduç

Erçel has worked repeatedly in recent years with Turkish actor Barış Arduç. The two starred together in the series "Aşk ve Gözyaşı" (Love and Tears), which tells the story of Selim, a man facing divorce who learns that his wife, Meyra, is terminally ill and fights to win her back as past loves and secrets resurface.

The pairing of two of Turkey's most popular stars generated strong interest among fans of Turkish dramas at home and abroad.

A global Turkish star

Erçel's rise reflects the growing international popularity of Turkish television dramas, known as "dizi," which have become one of the country's biggest cultural exports. Turkish series are broadcast in more than 150 countries and have built especially large audiences in the Middle East, Latin America, South Asia and Eastern Europe.

As one of the most recognizable faces of that boom, Erçel continues to draw attention wherever she appears, from red carpets and fashion shows to events such as this week's exhibition in Doha.

Fans are now watching closely for news of her next television or film project, as she continues to build a career that has made her one of Turkey's best-known actresses worldwide.