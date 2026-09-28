Amazon Is Said to Near Invictus Games Deal as Organizers Say 2027 Funding Is Already in Place

LONDON — Amazon is in talks to sponsor next year's Invictus Games in Birmingham, according to people familiar with the discussions, as organizers said the event already has the money it needs to go ahead.

The Sun first reported late Saturday that the company had agreed terms on a large commercial deal for the competition Prince Harry founded in 2014. The games are scheduled for July 10-17, 2027, and are expected to bring about 550 wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans from 25 nations to the West Midlands.

A person familiar with the matter told The Sun: "The deal would be a shot in the arm for Invictus and Harry. The Invictus committee are really hoping it gets over the line. Amazon wanted to get involved. They already do a lot to back veterans, including employment programmes. The games are a big undertaking and expensive. And it's interesting Amazon are Netflix's big rival. It maybe shows Harry and Meg moving in a different direction with a new partner."

Those remarks have not been confirmed by Amazon, the Invictus Games Foundation or the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Amazon did not issue a public statement on the report. No dollar or pound figure for an Amazon contract has been published by the company or by the games.

Organizers pushed back on the idea that Birmingham 2027 is short of cash. In a statement carried with the same Sun report, they said: "We've already announced some great partners and look forward to welcoming more who share our ambition for the Games in the months ahead. Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 has the funding required to deliver the Games. We are supported through a combination of UK Government underwriting, commercial partnerships, charitable support and in-kind contributions and will continue to secure additional income as we move towards the Games."

That wording matters. British tabloids described a £20 million "funding crisis" after Boeing did not renew a host-event sponsorship at the same level as the last games. In July, after reports that the Birmingham edition could be cancelled, a games spokesman said Boeing "remains in a multi-year partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation supporting sport recovery programmes through 2027" and that organizers were "in active discussions with Boeing, alongside other partners, regarding Birmingham 2027." Defender, the Jaguar Land Rover brand, was named as a commercial partner. Deloitte was named an official partner in May.

The U.K. government separately agreed to underwrite £26 million as a contingency when Birmingham won the bid, according to a June written answer from Louise Sandher-Jones, the armed forces minister. She said the underwrite was meant to ensure delivery if commercial sponsorship fell short, and that a portion had been set aside in grants released over time.

Amazon already runs veterans' hiring programs in the United Kingdom, a fact the unnamed Sun source cited. That history makes a sports sponsorship plausible. It does not make the contract signed. Until Amazon or Invictus announce it, the story is talks plus anonymous description, not a closed deal.

Separate gossip items, including a Reality Tea piece published Monday, said Kris Jenner arranged the introduction because she is close to both Meghan Markle and Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos's partner. One unnamed source in that account said, "Meghan needed help. Kris had Lauren's ear, and Lauren had Jeff's. One conversation led to another, and suddenly Amazon was at the table." Another called the sum "pocket change for Jeff, but potentially transformative for Invictus." Those claims rest on unnamed sources. Jenner, Sanchez, Bezos and the Sussexes have not confirmed them.

Harry visited Britain earlier this year for a one-year-to-go countdown. Meghan did not join the public events. Reports that an Amazon deal would make her more likely to attend Birmingham remain speculation. She has no announced role in the 2027 program.

The streaming angle is real even if the contract is not. Prime Video competes with Netflix, which has produced Sussex lifestyle series and Invictus documentaries. A source told The Sun the pairing "maybe shows Harry and Meg moving in a different direction with a new partner." The couple's first-look arrangement with Netflix is a separate commercial fact. It does not by itself prove they are switching the games' broadcast home.

Birmingham 2027 would be the first Invictus Games on British soil since the inaugural London event in 2014. Organizers estimate about 150,000 spectators. An impact program is meant to reach more than 1,500 wounded personnel and families. Those figures come from the host committee, not from Amazon.

The clean version of the week's news is narrower than the headlines. Amazon is said to want branding at a veterans' sports week that still needs commercial partners. Organizers say the week is funded and will keep selling partnerships. The government has a £26 million backstop. Boeing is still in the Invictus network. No company has posted a signed Amazon-Invictus term sheet.

If the talks close, it would be a large private name on a public-spirited event Harry has treated as his main institutional project since leaving royal work. If they do not, Birmingham still has the underwrite and the partners already named. That is the gap between a reported shot in the arm and a games that, on the official record, is already standing.