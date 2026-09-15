LONDON — King Charles III has moved to settle any ambiguity over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal status, sending a letter through Buckingham Palace that reiterates the couple remain non-working members of the royal family and are, in effect, private citizens, a move royal commentators say was intended to close the door on any expectation of a return to official duties.

The letter, issued on behalf of the king by the Lord Chamberlain, Richard Benyon, Lord Benyon, was circulated on September 7 and confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's His and Her Royal Highness styles remain in abeyance and are not to be used. According to the text of the letter, as reported by People magazine, it stated: "It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family. This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected."

The letter continued: "It follows that there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used. The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said the couple was "a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance," according to the BBC. People magazine reported that people close to the couple received the letter and sent back questions roughly 20 minutes later, only to be told it had already been circulated to media outlets.

Read more Prince William, Kate 'Playing It Cool' As Harry And Meghan Return To UK, Royal Experts Say Prince William, Kate 'Playing It Cool' As Harry And Meghan Return To UK, Royal Experts Say

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital the letter left no room for negotiation. "King Charles' narrative is decisive as he draws a line in the sand — nothing new here, no more discussion required," Chard said. "I'm sure the Sussexes expected flexibility. Prince Harry may be the king's son, but he lacks power to amend and dictate the monarch's statement." Chard added that the guidance made the couple's standing unmistakable, saying they "do not represent the Crown." She continued: "There is no ambiguity about who is in and who is out. The king is protecting the institution. The public has made it clear they do not want the monarchy to be undermined or damaged by confusion. The letter's statement puts minds at rest." Chard also pointed to the institutional hierarchy underpinning the decision. "In part, yes, the monarchy can only have one voice," she said. "Prince William and Princess Catherine are the future king and queen. They officially speak for the crown alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla. It's constitutional, and the crown takes precedence."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams offered a similar read, suggesting the letter carried an additional message beyond its formal wording. "The letter states the palace's position, but it's clearly intended as a put-down after the way the royals were blindsided by the Sussexes returning to Britain," he said. Fitzwilliams argued the Sussexes were unlikely to change course despite their surprise. "The Sussexes see themselves as public figures, not private citizens," he said. "So, they are 'surprised,' but are unlikely to alter their plans. The king was never going to debate anything with the Sussexes. The royals don't debate, although Queen Elizabeth's 'recollections may vary' is legendary."

Not every commentator viewed the palace's move favorably. Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital he believes the letter risks complicating any future reconciliation between Harry and his family. "My personal opinion on the decision by King Charles to make public a letter conceived by the Lord Chamberlain to reiterate that Harry and Meghan were not working royals was an act of malicious intent initiated by those intending to disrupt their return," Turner said, adding, "The message was unjustified. I hope Harry and Meghan will not rise to the bait and retaliate but calmly move on."

Read more Harry, Meghan Reportedly Second-Guessing UK Return After King Charles Letter, Sources Claim Amid Royal Row Harry, Meghan Reportedly Second-Guessing UK Return After King Charles Letter, Sources Claim Amid Royal Row

Palace insiders told People the letter does not represent a new policy, but instead reiterates terms agreed to at the 2020 "Sandringham Summit," a family meeting led by the late Queen Elizabeth II shortly before Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and relocated to California. Royal author Robert Jobson, writing previously in The Daily Mail, predicted the palace would not escalate the matter further. "Perhaps predictably, there was an immediate response from the couple," Jobson said. "But don't expect to see anything similar coming from the palace. The king has no intention of being drawn into responding further."

Read more Harry and Meghan Reportedly Upset After King Charles Letter Sparks Uganda's Invictus Games Exit Harry and Meghan Reportedly Upset After King Charles Letter Sparks Uganda's Invictus Games Exit

The timing of the letter has drawn particular scrutiny because it followed the Sussexes' relocation to Britain in August, ahead of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, starting school. The family is expected to live in a private, nonroyal residence outside London while maintaining their existing homes in California and Portugal.

The controversy has also spilled into the couple's charitable work. On September 9, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda's chief of defense forces and son of President Yoweri Museveni, announced his country was withdrawing from the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, which Harry founded. "In order not to be construed as being opposed to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, whom we deeply revere, Uganda hereby withdraws from the Invictus Games," Kainerugaba wrote on social media platform X. "We shall not participate in anything that does not have His Majesty's approval." He told The Times of London separately, "I have factions in the Ministry of Defence that support that Harry-Meghan nonsense. I had to quash it straight away. I support the monarch. Period."

A source close to Harry told People the withdrawal was linked directly to the palace letter. "They made it very clear that the reason they pulled out was a direct result of perceived guidance from the Lord Chamberlain," the source said. "This was an unintended or intended consequence of the letter — and that was always going to happen. Hence the wish not to rush it out." The source added, "The only people suffering as a result are the competitors from Uganda who would have been taking part in next year's Invictus Games."

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich pushed back on that framing. "Harry blaming this letter for Uganda pulling out of the Invictus Games is a ghastly move on his part," she said. "No doubt Harry and Meghan thought King Charles would accommodate their return or at least consult with them. But their expectations weren't relevant for the royals."

Despite the dispute, People reported that King Charles remains supportive of organizations like the Invictus Games that support wounded service members, and palace officials have stressed the letter was procedural rather than punitive, formalizing a status that has technically applied to the Sussexes since 2020.