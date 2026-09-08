Read more William And Kate Plan To 'Go On Ignoring The Sussexes' Despite Harry And Meghan's UK Return This Fall William And Kate Plan To 'Go On Ignoring The Sussexes' Despite Harry And Meghan's UK Return This Fall

LONDON — Prince William and Princess Kate are deliberately avoiding any "knee-jerk" reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the United Kingdom, according to royal insiders, with experts describing the couple's calculated restraint as its own kind of message to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A source told People on Sept. 1 that William and Kate are consciously choosing not to make a fuss over the Sussexes' move back to Britain, following six years living primarily in the United States.

"They are watching this space. It's private — they don't feel the need to say anything or demonstrate anything outwardly," the source told the outlet.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the YouTube channel "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," told Fox News Digital that Harry and Meghan's relocation alone will not automatically repair their relationship with senior royals.

"Trust is earned through behavior over time, not by changing your zip code," Schofield said. "Prince William and Catherine don't appear to feel any urgency whatsoever. Harry and Meghan made the dramatic decision to return to Britain. That doesn't mean the Prince and Princess of Wales suddenly have to rearrange their lives around them. If Harry genuinely wants a relationship with his brother again, I suspect William is going to want to see consistency rather than another grand gesture."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that the timing and manner of the Sussexes' return will not necessarily help their standing within the royal family.

"Moving back to Britain, especially in the way they did it and with Harry, we are told, still demanding an apology, won't get them brownie points with the royal family," Fitzwilliams said. "However, it does give them the initiative as everyone has been so shocked. William ostentatiously played polo with Catherine supporting him on the day the Sussexes saw the King and Queen and didn't bother to mention their plans and those fit their children, so we are told."

Christopher Andersen, author of the book "Kate!," said William and Kate are unhappy that the Sussexes are once again drawing significant public attention just as their own family navigates a major milestone.

"Just at the moment when their eldest child is leaving home for the first time to start his first year at prep school, the Sussexes land back in the U.K. to stir things up," Andersen said. "Granted, George isn't going very far — Eton is a brief stroll down the hill from Windsor Castle and a short ride from the family home, Forest Lodge. But it's a big deal when a future king enrolls at Eton — when William enrolled there in 1995, it was treated as a major news event. Even though Harry and Meghan have agreed to lie low for the next few weeks, it's inevitable that they will be a major, and highly unwelcome, distraction."

Andersen went further, describing outright skepticism within the Wales household toward the Sussexes' underlying motivations.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are suspicious of the Sussexes' motives, to say the least. They are not about to invite Harry and Meghan over for tea any time soon," Andersen said. "William and Kate are playing it cool publicly, but obviously they are exasperated. They were not prepared for this — certainly not now. There is a great deal of speculation about what Harry and Meghan really are up to — and not just inside the Waleses' camp. Harry and Meghan's arrival on the royal family's doorstep puts the King and Camilla in an awkward position — and for several reasons."

Andersen argued that King Charles faces a genuine dilemma no matter how he chooses to respond to his younger son's return.

"If the King welcomes his estranged son back into the royal fold, will William see it as a betrayal — especially after all the damning things Harry wrote about in his memoir Spare?" Andersen said. "Will Charles also risk alienating his subjects, the vast majority of whom want Harry and Meghan to return to the U.S.? Keep in mind that recent polls show Meghan with a 22 percent approval rating in Great Britain. It won't sit well with nearly 80 percent of the country if the King says all is forgiven. And then there is the issue of security. With Archie and Lilibet attending school in the Cotswolds, the King is going to look awfully heartless if he continues to deny the Sussexes' royal protection."

Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital he expects public sentiment toward Meghan and Kate to become its own point of ongoing competition.

"Recently I suggested that there was going to be a battle royal between Meghan and Kate over who would eventually win the public crown for the Queen of hearts," Turner said. "My personal attitude is that William felt comfortable with Harry in America because he could constantly control the narrative for being the future King without any brand interference from his brother."

Turner suggested the dynamic could grow more contentious behind the scenes going forward.

"In doing so, his vision of the future has allegedly brought disagreement with King Charles to a point where there has been talk of very heated rows," Turner said. "So, I am not sure there are cool heads with William and Kate who may be hoping that behind the scenes attacks on Meghan again criticizing any aspirations she may have of building a career in Britain may bear fruit."

The commentary comes as William and Kate continue their own public schedule largely unaffected by the Sussexes' return, including a recent appearance together at a polo event in Windsor. Harry and Meghan, for their part, are reported to have committed to keeping a low profile in the weeks surrounding Prince George's start at Eton College, though royal watchers say sustained public and media attention on the Sussexes' presence in Britain is likely regardless of how much the couple themselves attempt to stay out of the spotlight.

With King Charles facing competing pressures from within his own family and from broader public opinion polling that remains unfavorable toward the Sussexes, royal commentators say the coming weeks and months are likely to offer a clearer picture of whether Harry and Meghan's return marks the beginning of any genuine reconciliation, or simply a new chapter in a family rift that has persisted since the couple's initial departure from royal duties in 2020.