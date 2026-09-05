TUCSON, Ariz. — A retired FBI agent has put forward a new theory about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, suggesting the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie may have suffered a fatal heart attack shortly after being abducted from her Arizona home more than seven months ago.

Frank Storey, a retired FBI agent, discussed the case during an appearance on retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer's "True Crime With Jen Coffindaffer" podcast on Sept. 2. Storey theorized that the abduction may have initially begun as a kidnapping for ransom that later went wrong, with Nancy Guthrie potentially suffering a fatal heart attack a day or two after being taken from her home.

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson in the early hours of Feb. 1, 2026. She was last seen at her home the evening before, after being dropped off by family members. Seven months later, authorities have not publicly named a suspect and have not determined what ultimately happened to her.

Despite the lack of confirmed answers, Storey expressed confidence that the case would eventually be resolved.

"I think it will be at some point. Somewhere along the line, somebody always talks," Storey said.

Storey suggested that if more than one person was involved in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, it remains possible that one of those individuals could eventually be arrested for an unrelated serious crime and choose to cooperate with investigators in order to reduce their own legal exposure in that separate matter.

"That may occur; it may not. But it's possible," Storey added, while stressing that his comments reflected only his personal theory rather than any official finding in the case.

Storey's comments come amid separate claims from a friend of Nancy Guthrie's that the investigation has effectively gone cold, a characterization that has not been confirmed by investigators and stands in direct contrast to public statements from law enforcement overseeing the case.

Investigators have previously released doorbell camera footage appearing to show an armed, masked individual tampering with a camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door around the time of her disappearance. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in July that investigators had not yet established whether that individual acted alone or with assistance from others.

A communication released by the Pima County Sheriff's Department on July 31 also indicated that Nancy Guthrie had died shortly after being taken from her home. That message, sent days after her initial disappearance, was released publicly alongside an earlier ransom demand as part of an effort by investigators to generate additional leads and tips from the public. Authorities have not formally confirmed the claim that Nancy Guthrie is deceased.

Investigators have continued examining physical evidence recovered from Nancy Guthrie's home in the months since her disappearance. According to Sheriff Nanos, testing on a hair sample recovered from the scene has been completed without producing a viable lead toward identifying a suspect. Separately, a mixed DNA sample containing genetic material from as many as four different individuals remains under active examination by multiple forensic laboratories, including the FBI's laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed whether they believe Nancy Guthrie is alive or deceased as the investigation continues. Sheriff Nanos has repeatedly pushed back against suggestions that the case has gone cold or that investigators have stopped actively pursuing leads.

"This case is not cold," Nanos has said in addressing public concerns about the pace of the investigation.

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has drawn sustained national attention given her connection to her daughter, one of the most recognizable figures in American television news. Despite that heightened public interest, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has continued to withhold detailed regular updates on the investigation's progress, a practice officials have defended as consistent with standard law enforcement procedure in an active, ongoing case involving potential criminal activity.

Storey's theory adds to a range of speculative explanations that have circulated publicly in the months since Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, none of which have been confirmed by investigators. Retired law enforcement officials and commentators covering the case have offered varying perspectives on what may have happened, though the Pima County Sheriff's Department has continued to emphasize that its investigation remains active and that specific details are being withheld deliberately as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Investigators have previously said DNA and video analysis efforts remain ongoing with support from laboratories across the country, and have continued to encourage members of the public with any credible information related to the case to come forward. Authorities have established tip lines through both the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI to help facilitate the submission of any new information that could assist the investigation.

As the case approaches its eighth month without a named suspect or confirmed resolution, theories like the one offered by Storey continue to circulate publicly even as investigators maintain that the underlying facts of what happened to Nancy Guthrie remain unconfirmed. Sheriff Nanos has indicated that the department will continue withholding a formal press conference on the case until investigators have a significant development to share publicly, leaving both Nancy Guthrie's family and the broader public that has followed the case to await further updates as the investigation continues.