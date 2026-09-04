CEUTA, Spain — A baby dolphin died this week after a group of migrants pulled it from the sea and struck it on the head with a stick at a beach in the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta, according to local reporting, prompting a formal criminal complaint from an environmental group and widespread public outrage after video of the incident circulated online.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at Trampolin beach, according to local newspaper El Faro de Ceuta, which said a group of migrants noticed the young bottlenose dolphin swimming close to shore and took advantage of its proximity to pull it out of the water. Once the animal was on land, one member of the group struck it on the head with a stick, according to the outlet's reporting. The blow left the dolphin severely injured and, based on subsequent observations, ultimately proved fatal.

Reports from Ceuta, Spain, say a baby dolphin was killed after being struck on the head by illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/10a5eTT2Hl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 4, 2026

A cleaning worker employed by the company Ecoservicios witnessed the incident while working in the area and warned the group to stop handling the animal, telling them they should instead call emergency services to have the dolphin properly collected. According to accounts of the episode, the group then attempted to return the calf to the sea, but the animal already appeared to be dead by that point.

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Video of the incident, verified by El Faro de Ceuta, showed one of the migrants carrying the dolphin away from the shoreline toward a nearby breakwater area, described in some accounts as carrying the animal "like a trophy." Those who filmed the initial footage lost sight of the group once they moved behind the breakwater blocks, leaving the immediate aftermath of the incident unclear until additional footage and details later emerged.

DAUBMA, a Spanish environmental advocacy group focused on urban forestry, biodiversity and environmental protection, filed a formal complaint with Spain's Guardia Civil on Thursday over what it described as the animal's violent death. In a statement, the organization said it had submitted photographs, videos and social media posts to investigators documenting the sequence of events, which the group said showed the dolphin arriving alive and disoriented at the shore before being pulled from the water and attacked by several individuals.

Dolphins are classified as strictly protected species under regulations in effect throughout the European Union, meaning that injuring or killing one of the animals can carry significant criminal consequences under Spanish and European law. A petition subsequently launched on Change.org calling for those responsible to be identified stated that the incident could not go unpunished, emphasizing that mistreatment of protected marine species constitutes a serious criminal offense under applicable law.

The dolphin incident was not an isolated case of wildlife mishandling reported in Ceuta that same day. Separately on Wednesday, workers with Ecoservicios intervened near a reservoir in the city after observing a migrant who had captured a goose, apparently intending to hunt or capture it for food. A bystander who witnessed that incident reportedly confronted the individual and attempted to detain him until authorities arrived.

Both incidents unfolded against the backdrop of an ongoing migration crisis that has significantly affected Ceuta in recent weeks. The Spanish enclave, located on Africa's northern coast and bordering Morocco, experienced a large-scale arrival of migrants in late July, with local reporting describing thousands of people entering the territory over a short period. That influx has placed substantial strain on the city's infrastructure and public services, and has coincided with a series of reported incidents affecting local wildlife, according to accounts from El Faro de Ceuta, which noted the dolphin case adds to a pattern of impacts on Ceuta's natural surroundings tied to the scale of the recent arrivals, ranging from disturbances to limpets and birds to the dolphin calf's death.

Trampolin beach, the site of the dolphin incident, has itself become a focal point of the broader crisis in Ceuta in recent weeks. Local authorities cleared an encampment of migrants from the beach on Aug. 20, relocating residents to a separate site in the Loma Colmenar neighborhood, where local reporting has described ongoing tensions, including reports of fights, thefts and overcrowding among the more than 700 people housed in tents at the site.

Wildlife and environmental authorities in Spain have repeatedly emphasized that members of the public who encounter an injured, disoriented or seemingly deceased marine animal should avoid touching or attempting to move it themselves, and should instead immediately contact the appropriate emergency or wildlife recovery services. Both the dolphin case and the separate goose incident, officials and advocacy groups noted, illustrate the risks associated with untrained individuals directly handling wild animals, regardless of the animal's apparent condition.

Spanish national politicians and commentators have seized on the incident amid broader public debate over migration policy in the country, with the episode circulating widely on social media alongside commentary from figures across the political spectrum. The footage has drawn particular attention given its timing amid heightened scrutiny of migration issues in Ceuta and broader debate within Spain over how the government has managed the recent influx of arrivals to the territory.

As of this report, Spanish authorities had not announced whether any suspects had been identified or whether formal charges would be filed in connection with the dolphin's death, though DAUBMA's formal complaint to the Guardia Civil is expected to prompt further investigation into the incident. Local environmental officials in Ceuta have not issued an additional public statement beyond the initial reporting from El Faro de Ceuta and the subsequent circulation of verified video footage documenting the events at Trampolin beach.