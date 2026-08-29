KATHMANDU, Nepal — Nepal Police have arrested two men after a viral video appeared to show them stealing gold earrings from the body of a woman swept away in this week's catastrophic flash floods, an incident that has drawn widespread outrage as the country grapples with a mounting death toll from one of its deadliest disasters in years.

Authorities identified the suspects as Madan Gurung, 25, originally from Nawalparasi district, and Umesh Chaudhary, 38, originally from Sunsari district. Both men were living in Bharatpur Metropolitan City in Chitwan district and were arrested near the Pokhara Bus Park after police received a video showing the alleged theft, according to a press release from the District Police Office in Bharatpur.

The roughly 41-second clip, which spread rapidly across social media, showed the woman's body being carried downstream by the Narayani River before the two men used wooden planks and, according to multiple accounts, her own hair to pull it toward the riverbank. Bystanders can be seen recording the scene as the men removed earrings from both of the victim's ears and set them aside, making no apparent effort to retrieve the body from the water.

Nepal Police shared footage of the arrests on social media platform X on Thursday, confirming that the two men had been taken into custody. In a statement, police said any act of looting or inhumane behavior directed at disaster victims would not be tolerated during the ongoing crisis.

The theft has become one of the most widely shared and condemned moments to emerge from this week's flooding, which was triggered by the collapse of a glacier and a rocky ledge along the Nepal-Tibet border. The disaster sent a wall of ice, rock and water crashing down the Bhotekoshi River on Wednesday, obliterating villages and infrastructure across the border region before continuing downstream into the Trishuli and Narayani rivers.

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The death toll in Nepal has continued to climb sharply in the days since. Nepal Police said Friday that at least 579 people have been confirmed dead, with more than 2,400 people still listed as missing across the country. Authorities in China, where the flooding also struck the Tibet Autonomous Region, have confirmed five deaths on their side of the border, though communication challenges and government restrictions on information have made it difficult to assess the full scope of the damage there.

Among those unaccounted for are large numbers of foreign nationals. The U.S. State Department has said roughly 90 Americans remain missing, while Australian officials have said at least 38 of their citizens are unaccounted for, many of whom were part of separate pilgrimage and tour groups traveling through the region at the time of the disaster. India's Ministry of External Affairs has said hundreds of Indian nationals also remain uncontactable.

Rescue operations have continued around the clock, with helicopters ferrying thousands of survivors to safety in Kathmandu and other locations. The Nepal Red Cross Society estimated Friday that roughly 90,000 people have likely been affected by the flooding in some way. Nepali Army units have also been working to free people trapped inside a hydropower tunnel in Rasuwa district, part of the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project, according to rescue officials.

Compounding the crisis, Nepal's Disaster Management Authority has said it is monitoring two lakes that formed upstream of the flood zone after Wednesday's glacial collapse, warning that further flooding remains a risk until the water is fully drained. Satellite imagery has shown both lakes growing in size, and Nepal Police issued a fresh alert Friday after receiving reports that a separate dam-like formation on the Tibetan side of the border was beginning to overflow. Rescue and security personnel were told to remain on high alert and to move to safer ground if conditions worsened.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday that flood risks from the overflowing lake in Tibet were considered manageable, according to Reuters, though authorities on both sides of the border have continued to urge residents to avoid the banks of the Bhotekoshi, Trishuli and Narayani rivers as water levels remain unpredictable.

The disturbing footage of the earring theft has intensified public anger already directed at reports of looting and exploitation following the disaster. Nepali officials have repeatedly stressed that such behavior will be prosecuted, even as the country's police and military remain stretched thin by the scale of the search-and-rescue effort. Local authorities in Chitwan said the investigation into the earring theft remains ongoing, and it was not immediately clear what charges the two men would face.

As recovery efforts continue, identifying victims has become increasingly difficult. Bodies and debris have been carried far downstream by the floodwaters, and officials have said the identification process could take weeks in some cases. Nepal's government has activated emergency hotlines, including a toll-free number for families seeking information about missing relatives, as the search for survivors and the dead continues across the affected districts.