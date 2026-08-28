Go Grandmaster Shin Jinseo, Who Beat AI Program KataGo, Donates Prize Money to Sick Children in Seoul

SEOUL — Shin Jinseo, one of South Korea's top-ranked Go players, has donated part of the prize money he earned for defeating the artificial intelligence program KataGo to a children's hospital, extending a run of quiet philanthropy that predates his latest victory.

Shin, a 9-dan professional, visited Severance Children's Hospital in Seoul on Wednesday and personally handed over a donation of 30 million won, or roughly $22,000, to hospital director Cheon Geun-a. The gift draws on winnings from a July match in which Shin, playing with a two-stone handicap, took on KataGo, widely regarded as one of the strongest Go-playing AI systems in the world.

Shin won that contest 2-1, earning appearance fees and victory bonuses that together totaled 250 million won, or about $180,000. Wednesday's donation represents a portion of that total.

Shin said he decided to donate because the July match was played on behalf of humanity as a whole, drawing more support from fans than his matches typically receive, and that giving back felt like the right way to repay that encouragement. He added that he hoped the funds would offer even a small measure of help to children and teenagers fighting illness as they work to recover their health.

The gesture continues a pattern of giving that stretches back several years. Shin has previously contributed to relief funds during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, supported scholarships for young Go players and students from his home region, and donated to child welfare organizations. Some of his charitable activity has gone unpublicized, according to people familiar with his giving.

July's match unfolded against a backdrop of rapid advances in Go-playing artificial intelligence, which have steadily outpaced human players' capabilities in recent years. Observers in the Go community said Shin's win carried particular weight given his standing as one of the top-ranked players in the world, even under handicap conditions designed to offset the AI's advantage.

Figures in the Go world described Shin's decision to direct part of his winnings toward the hospital as adding a dimension beyond competitive results, framing the episode as pairing a high-profile win over advanced technology with attention to vulnerable members of society. Some suggested his approach could serve as a model for younger athletes across sports.

Severance Children's Hospital said the donated funds would go toward improving treatment conditions for young patients battling serious illness. Hospital officials were said to have expressed gratitude for Shin's continued support.

Shin, born in 2002, rose through South Korea's competitive Go ranks as a teenager and has since become one of the sport's most recognizable figures both domestically and internationally. In addition to his 2026 match against KataGo, he has taken part in several high-profile exhibition matches against AI systems in recent years, appearances that have drawn broader public attention to competitive Go.

The Go community has said the growing sophistication of AI systems is reshaping how professional players train and how the sport is presented to the public. Many top players now use AI tools to sharpen their own game even as exhibition matches pitting humans against machines have become more frequent. Against that backdrop, Shin's win over KataGo — and the donation that followed — drew wider attention than a typical tournament result.

People close to Shin said he intends to continue his charitable work independent of his competitive schedule. His latest donation, observers said, illustrates less about the size of the gift than about a broader approach to sharing the results of competition with the wider community.