World No. 1 Shin Jin-seo Beats AI KataGo 2-1, Ten Years After Lee Sedol's Historic Match With AlphaGo

SEOUL — Shin Jin-seo, the world's top-ranked Go player, defeated the artificial intelligence program KataGo 2-1 in a three-game series that concluded Tuesday, delivering a symbolic human victory a decade after Lee Sedol's landmark loss to Google DeepMind's AlphaGo reshaped public understanding of what AI could achieve.

Shin won the deciding third game by 11.5 points as Black after 221 moves, capping a comeback that saw him rebound from an opening-game loss to sweep the final two games of the series, held at a television studio in Seoul's Jung-gu district and broadcast live on Baduk TV.

A rematch three anniversaries in the making

The series, dubbed the "Ssen Math·Hankyung Gishin Match," was organized by the Korea Baduk Association specifically to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2016 Google DeepMind Challenge Match, in which Lee Sedol faced AlphaGo on even terms and lost the five-game series 4-1. That earlier match, played in Seoul in March 2016, is widely credited with transforming global perceptions of artificial intelligence, with Lee's lone victory in Game 4 remaining one of the most celebrated moments in the sport's history.

Unlike Lee's even-terms match against AlphaGo a decade ago, Shin's series against KataGo, currently regarded as the strongest existing Go AI, was played under a two-stone handicap, reflecting how dramatically AI capability in the game has advanced since 2016. Ahead of the series, Shin acknowledged the gap that remains between human and machine play at the highest level. "It is currently impossible to beat artificial intelligence in an even game, but I believe it is meaningful if I can narrow the gap," Shin said before the match began.

How the series unfolded

Shin lost the opening game on July 17, resigning after 245 moves in a contest where his win probability had briefly exceeded 99% before a critical error in the lower-right corner allowed KataGo to seize control. Two days later, on July 19, Shin rebounded to win Game 2 by 4.5 points after a marathon contest lasting nearly five hours and 290 moves.

The series concluded Tuesday with Shin's decisive Game 3 victory. Unlike the first two games, where KataGo opened at the star point, the AI began the final game at the upper-left 3-4 point, prompting Shin to respond with a corresponding move in the lower-right corner and establish a different overall flow than in the previous two contests. Rather than engaging in complex fighting, Shin pursued a territory-focused strategy, building solid influence along the upper and right sides of the board before consolidating a large framework extending toward the center into confirmed territory.

Shin entered the deciding game with an estimated 99% win probability under the handicap evaluation, equivalent to roughly an 18.5-point advantage. According to AI-based win-rate analysis of the game, his winning chances never dropped below 95% at any point, making it his most convincing performance of the series. The game lasted approximately three hours and 20 minutes.

Shin's reaction

Despite securing the series victory, Shin was measured in assessing his achievement relative to Lee Sedol's earlier feat. "I don't think this compares with the one victory that Lee Sedol achieved against AlphaGo 10 years ago," Shin said following the match, a comment reflecting both the different competitive conditions, an even match for Lee versus a handicapped series for Shin, and the outsized cultural significance of Lee's original win.

Prize money and format details

Under the terms of the series, Shin received 150 million won, or roughly $108,000, in appearance fees at a rate of 50 million won per game, along with an additional 50 million won bonus for each of his two wins, bringing his total earnings to 250 million won. Because he secured two or more victories in the series, Shin also received a Genesis G90 luxury sedan as an additional prize.

The match conditions reflected the different capabilities of human and AI competitors: Shin operated under a standard five-hour time limit with a single 30-second byoyomi period for overtime moves, while KataGo faced no overall time limit but was required to make each individual move within 20 seconds.

A decade of change in the sport

The rematch arrives amid a broader transformation in how professional Go is played and studied. In the years since AlphaGo's 2016 victory over Lee Sedol, AI has fundamentally altered the game at the highest levels, overturning long-held strategic principles and introducing new ones that professional players now study and attempt to replicate rather than relying primarily on their own intuition. Today, competing at the top professional level without incorporating AI-assisted training and analysis is considered essentially impossible.

That shift has drawn mixed reactions within the Go community. Some players and observers argue AI's dominance has diminished the creative, improvisational character the game once rewarded, while others contend it has opened new strategic possibilities that human players continue to explore. The technology has also had a democratizing effect on access to high-level training resources, a development some attribute to more female players climbing the professional ranks in recent years.

A symbolic moment, ten years later

For a sport whose modern relationship with artificial intelligence was defined by Lee Sedol's 2016 defeat, Shin's comeback victory over KataGo offers a symbolic, if conditionally framed, counterpoint a decade later. While the two-stone handicap means Shin's win cannot be directly compared to an even match against the world's strongest Go AI, the result nonetheless marks the first official series victory by a human player over KataGo under the competition's specific conditions, giving the Go world a fresh moment to reflect on how far both human players and the machines they train against have come since that first, era-defining match in March 2016.