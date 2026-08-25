Prince William Reportedly 'Blindsided' by Harry and Meghan's UK Return as Kate Fears Renewed Turmoil

LONDON — Prince William was reportedly caught off guard by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to return to the United Kingdom for an extended stay, with royal experts telling Fox News Digital that the Prince and Princess of Wales remain concerned about what the Sussexes' return could mean for the family, even as reconciliation between the estranged brothers appears unlikely in the near term.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are set to begin school in the UK in September, according to People magazine, part of the family's broader plan to spend an extended period in Britain beginning this month. Kinsey Schofield, host of YouTube's "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," told Fox News Digital that the news caught William off guard. "Prince William was blindsided," Schofield said, adding that William had noticed Harry's recent public signals about wanting to spend more time in Britain but had not anticipated a full return. "He had found Harry's recent eagerness to publicly signal that he wanted to spend more time in Britain unusual, but that is very different from anticipating a full return. William now has to navigate a situation he did not create, did not ask for and, given the state of their relationship, almost certainly would not have chosen," Schofield said.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson declined to comment directly on the matter, telling Fox News Digital, "We would never comment on private family matters." A spokesperson for the Sussexes provided a statement to The New York Times confirming the couple's plans. "On the heels of a wonderful trip with family and friends this summer, Harry and Meghan have decided to spend an extended period in the U.K. this autumn. They are excited to have their children spend more time in the country that's such an important part of their family's story," the statement said. The spokesperson confirmed the couple's businesses will remain based in the U.S. and that they will keep their California home.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that the Prince and Princess of Wales are "feeling uneasy" about facing another chapter of what she described as the "endless Sussex soap opera." Chard characterized the underlying tension as rooted in a broader breakdown of trust. "It's about broken trust," Chard said. "Prince William is said to feel that Harry and Meghan have spent years attacking the institution, then monetizing their grievances through a very lucrative media operation. From his view, it's an ongoing campaign for maximum impact and self-gain. He's not going to fuel it, and he's not going to endorse behavior he sees as damaging."

William and Catherine traveled to Scotland last Thursday to join King Charles at Balmoral Castle, where the royal family traditionally spends its summers. Royal broadcaster Neil Sean told Fox News Digital that Harry and Meghan have not been invited to visit the king privately during that stay. "Prince William, along with Catherine, is currently at Balmoral Castle visiting the king. Harry and Meghan have, so far, not been invited to visit the king privately while on a holiday. This will not happen while William is there. I've been told he has no desire to connect on any level with his younger brother and simply has no time for [Meghan]," Sean said. A spokesperson for Archewell, which represents the Sussexes, told Fox News Digital, "We do not comment on the family's private travel arrangements or meetings with the extended family."

The Daily Mail reported that King Charles and William held what it described as a "Sussex Summit" following the announcement, with a source telling the outlet that the Prince and Princess of Wales "have no interest in engaging with anything Harry and Meghan do or say." British royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that tensions are likely to be elevated during the family's time together in Scotland. "Things are projected to be tense at Balmoral," Fordwich said. "Princess Catherine is particularly guarded given how deeply hurt she was by both of them. Both she and Prince William are very determined to maintain their own family stability and remain focused on duty with their royal roles paramount."

Schofield offered additional insight into how the Wales household is processing the news, describing genuine but measured concern rather than panic. "My sources have described genuine concern within the Wales camp," Schofield said. "I don't think Prince William and Princess Catherine are sitting at Balmoral panicking about Harry and Meghan returning, but they are understandably apprehensive about what their return could bring. The last several years have taught them that private family tensions have a habit of becoming very public." She added that the underlying worry centers less on geography and more on the couple's history of public disclosures. "The concern isn't simply that Harry and Meghan will be geographically closer. It's the unpredictability that comes with the Sussexes. There have been interviews, books, documentaries and very personal allegations about members of the royal family. ... My sources tell me the Wales camp has not forgotten the hostility directed at them after some of Harry and Meghan's previous public accusations," Schofield said.

Schofield said sources indicated Catherine specifically is unsettled by the news, connecting it to the 2018 dress dispute that became public during Harry and Meghan's 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview. "My sources tell me that Catherine does not want to revisit that chapter of her life," Schofield said. "She has endured very personal allegations, an enormous amount of public scrutiny and a difficult few years. My understanding has always been that her priority is Prince William, their children and the future." Schofield emphasized that Meghan's return does not obligate any renewed closeness. "Meghan returning to Britain doesn't mean Catherine suddenly has an obligation to reopen a relationship that has caused considerable hurt," Schofield said. "Catherine can wish Harry and Meghan well without wanting them back inside her private life. ... The idea of resurrecting the 'Fab Four' is fantasy. Too much has happened, and too much has been lost."

The Sussexes are expected to live at a private, nonroyal residence outside London, according to the Associated Press, and will not resume official royal duties, which they relinquished in 2020. The return comes as King Charles continues treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer first diagnosed in 2024. Last month, the king met privately with Harry, Meghan and their children at Highgrove House, a meeting Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl reported was kept from William and Catherine at the time. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that the timing reflected careful planning by the Sussexes. "The Sussexes played a blinder with the king welcoming them, having not told him last month of a plan they have had for ages as their children will soon be in school," Fitzwilliams said, adding that the situation places William and Catherine in a difficult position given the brothers' yearslong estrangement. "Since the brothers haven't spoken in years, the imminent arrival of the Sussexes places William and Catherine in a pressured and difficult situation," Fitzwilliams said. "William is reportedly furious. But what is essential is that the king accepts that the Waleses and their children are the future of the monarchy."

Schofield does not believe reconciliation between the brothers is likely anytime soon, arguing that physical proximity alone cannot repair the underlying rift. "Geography cannot repair a relationship where trust has been so badly damaged," she said. "Harry's return could make that estrangement more obvious because people will inevitably ask why two brothers living in the same country still aren't seeing one another. ... William and Catherine could suddenly find themselves under public pressure to perform a reconciliation that probably doesn't exist behind closed doors." She suggested a more modest outcome may be the realistic goal going forward. "William may have reached the conclusion that distance is healthier than reconciliation, and he is entitled to make that decision," Schofield said. "The realistic goal at this stage probably isn't friendship [with Harry]. I would argue it's peaceful coexistence for the sake of their father. ... Harry and Meghan moving back to Britain creates proximity, not reconciliation. They can buy a house near London. They cannot buy back trust."