Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed plans to spend an extended period in Britain this fall, even as a separate report indicates that Meghan's rumored return to acting through Netflix's "The Gentlemen" has fallen apart amid backlash in the UK.

A representative for the couple confirmed the extended UK stay in a statement provided to ELLE. "On the heels of a wonderful trip with family and friends this summer, Harry and Meghan have decided to spend an extended period in the U.K. this autumn," the representative said. "They are excited to have their children spend more time in the country that's such an important part of their family's story."

Read more 5 Reasons Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Planning an Extended Return to the UK This Year 5 Reasons Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Planning an Extended Return to the UK This Year

The couple's children, Archie and Lilibet, are expected to attend school in Britain beginning in September, with sources indicating the family's plans were finalized only after learning the children had been accepted to a private school. Harry and Meghan will retain their Montecito, California, home and continue operating their businesses from the United States even during the extended UK stay, according to the report.

The precise duration of the family's time in Britain has not been determined. Sources close to the couple indicated the stay could last six months, a year or potentially longer, though there are currently no plans for the family to permanently relocate away from California. The move is expected to bring Harry and Meghan into closer proximity with King Charles III, who continues battling cancer. The couple is not expected to resume official royal duties during their time in the UK and will continue their lives as private members of the royal family rather than working royals.

While the broader relocation plan has moved forward, a separate and more specific storyline involving Meghan's rumored return to acting has reportedly collapsed. Meghan had been reported to be in advanced discussions for a role in the third season of Guy Ritchie's Netflix series "The Gentlemen," a project that had generated significant media attention in the weeks leading up to this latest development. According to journalist Tina Brown, writing on Substack, that casting has since been withdrawn following strong public backlash in the UK.

Brown characterized the reaction as having made the proposed casting untenable. She wrote that the backlash "does not bode well for Meghan's acting comeback in the UK," suggesting the episode could complicate any future efforts by Meghan to pursue on-screen acting projects specifically within the British market, even as she continues operating other business ventures, including her As Ever lifestyle brand, both from the U.S. and reportedly from Britain during the family's extended stay.

The timing of the reported casting withdrawal adds a complicated dimension to the broader narrative surrounding the family's return to the UK. Reports on the potential "Gentlemen" role had specifically framed it as a possible motivating factor behind the timing of the couple's relocation, with some coverage suggesting the role could serve as a professional cornerstone supporting Meghan's presence in Britain during the extended stay. With that specific casting reportedly no longer moving forward, questions remain regarding what, if any, alternative acting or entertainment projects Meghan might pursue while spending significantly more time in the UK this fall and beyond.

Neither Meghan, Harry, Netflix, nor representatives for "The Gentlemen" production have issued a detailed public statement directly confirming or elaborating on the reported withdrawal of the casting discussions, and the account currently rests primarily on Brown's reporting rather than on-the-record confirmation from any of the parties directly involved in the negotiations.

The broader relocation itself continues to be framed by the couple's representatives around family considerations rather than professional or entertainment industry motivations, emphasizing the importance of their children spending meaningful time in Britain and the value the couple places on that connection to their family's history in the country. That framing stands in some tension with separate reporting, including from sources cited by other outlets, suggesting financial pressures and Meghan's various business ventures have also factored into the timing and structure of the family's plans.

As Harry and Meghan prepare for their children to begin school in Britain next month, attention is likely to remain focused on several distinct threads: how the family manages their presence in the UK alongside King Charles amid his ongoing cancer treatment, whether relations with other senior royals, including Prince William and Catherine, evolve during the extended stay, and whether Meghan ultimately pursues any alternative entertainment or acting opportunities in Britain following the apparent collapse of the "Gentlemen" casting discussions. With the family's UK arrival now approaching and multiple overlapping storylines still developing, further clarity on each of these fronts is expected to emerge in the weeks ahead as the extended stay begins to unfold.