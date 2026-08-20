Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced plans to return to Britain for an extended period, marking one of the most significant shifts in the couple's relationship with the United Kingdom since they stepped back from royal duties in 2020. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have publicly framed the move around family and community, sources close to the situation have offered a range of additional explanations for the timing and motivation behind the trip. Here are five reasons cited by insiders and royal commentators for the couple's decision.

1. Financial motivations tied to the royal family's resources

According to sources cited in coverage of the announcement, the couple's business ventures in the United States have not delivered the level of financial independence many expected when Harry and Meghan first relocated to California in 2020. "The American dream did not turn out the way they planned," one source said. "The deals came, the headlines came, but the enormous financial independence they talked about never really materialized." Another source pointed more directly to Britain's financial resources as a factor in the couple's calculus. "This is about money. Harry knows the family fortune is in Britain. He also knows his father is the person who can make life much easier for him," the source said, adding a blunt assessment of the broader motivation behind the visit: "They are coming back because they need Britain — and they need Charles."

2. Rebuilding a relationship with King Charles amid his health battle

King Charles was informed of the Sussexes' plans directly, with Harry and Meghan reportedly notifying him of their intentions just days before the broader announcement became public. A source close to the king indicated that Charles "naturally welcomes the opportunity to see more of the Sussex family in a private and personal capacity." The king's ongoing cancer treatment, first disclosed publicly in February 2024, has added emotional weight to questions surrounding his relationship with Harry, with royal commentators noting that Charles' health situation has periodically factored into broader discussions about reconciliation efforts between father and son. Earlier this year, the Sussexes and King Charles held a private family meeting at Highgrove House, marking the monarch's first time seeing his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet in person in more than four years, a milestone that suggested momentum toward continued engagement between the two sides of the family.

3. The couple's own stated focus on family and community

Publicly, Harry and Meghan have characterized the extended UK stay around their children, their family and their broader sense of community, rather than emphasizing financial or reconciliation-driven motivations. Their framing stands in contrast to some of the more skeptical characterizations offered by anonymous sources, with the couple presenting the trip as an opportunity to spend meaningful time in Britain rather than as a strategic or transactional move. Given that Meghan has not returned to England since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, and that the couple's children have had limited exposure to their extended family and to Britain more broadly during that time, an extended stay would offer significantly more opportunity for sustained family time than the brief, often solo visits Harry has made to London in the years since.

4. A potential connection to the Invictus Games' upcoming milestone

Royal commentator Ian Pelham Turner has suggested that Harry and Meghan's return could be tied, at least in part, to preparations surrounding the Invictus Games, the international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans that Harry founded in 2014. Turner indicated in earlier commentary that the couple's return could coincide with a special "year-to-go" event marking the upcoming Games, an occasion that would likely also involve a meeting with King Charles. Turner characterized the broader sequence of developments, including Harry's earlier legal victory in a security-related case, as part of what he described as a "master plan" for reestablishing a more visible presence in the UK, while cautioning that such a move would likely draw continued scrutiny from both royal supporters and segments of the British press.

5. Ongoing legal matters requiring Harry's presence in the UK

Harry has continued to make periodic solo trips to London tied to his ongoing legal battle against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, over allegations of unlawful information gathering. That litigation, which has also drawn other prominent public figures including Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost as co-plaintiffs, has required Harry's periodic physical presence in Britain for court proceedings. Associated Newspapers has "vigorously" denied the allegations, according to the BBC's reporting on the case. While Harry's legal obligations alone would not necessarily explain a full extended stay for both him and Meghan, the recurring need for his presence in the UK for the litigation has kept him more regularly engaged with Britain than might otherwise have been the case, potentially laying groundwork for the couple's broader decision to spend more sustained time in the country.

Despite the range of motivations cited by sources, the announcement has reportedly caught other members of the royal family off guard, particularly Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, who insiders say were "blindsided" by both the substance and the timing of the disclosure. According to sourcing shared with reporter Rob Shuter, tension around the announcement has centered less on the decision to return itself and more on how the news was communicated, with one source suggesting that a more collaborative approach with the palace would have better reflected genuine efforts to rebuild trust with the wider family.

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The relationship between Harry and William has remained strained for more than four years, with the brothers widely reported not to be on speaking terms since 2020. That ongoing rift adds a layer of complexity to how the family is likely to navigate Harry and Meghan's extended presence in Britain, particularly given earlier instances in which William and Catherine have deliberately scheduled engagements away from London during Harry's prior visits.

As the Sussexes prepare for their return, neither Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace nor representatives for Harry and Meghan have issued detailed public statements addressing the specific motivations behind the trip beyond the couple's own stated emphasis on family and community. Much of the broader context surrounding the decision continues to come from anonymous sourcing rather than on-the-record confirmation, meaning the full picture behind the extended return is likely to become clearer only as the visit itself unfolds and any meetings between the Sussexes and other family members, including King Charles and potentially William, become public.