LOS ANGELES — Kim Kardashian has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at her latest fashion collaboration, sharing a video of a fitting for a new SKIMS capsule collection with French designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin as the line officially went on sale.

In the clip, posted to Instagram, Kardashian tries on pieces from the collection in a dimly lit studio alongside the designer. The standout look is a strapless, sequined micro minidress in a warm bronze-gold tone.

Kardashian captioned the post: "A collaboration built on shared language: the body as material."

Kim Kardashian e Ludovic de Saint Sernin nos bastidores da coleção cápsula Ludovic de Saint Sernin x SKIMS. pic.twitter.com/HQwEbLseDl — Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) October 1, 2026

A closer look at the collection

The video shows Kardashian standing in a dressing room lined with clothing racks as she tries on the finished dress in real time.

The fitted, bandage-style design features horizontal ribbing that wraps tightly around the torso, a sweetheart neckline, a mini-length hem and an all-over metallic sheen. The body-hugging silhouette reflects the sensual, form-focused aesthetic of the collaboration.

Kardashian kept the rest of her look minimal. She skipped jewelry and accessories entirely, allowing the dress to remain the focal point. She wore her dark hair sleek, straight and loose, with soft, natural makeup instead of a full glam look.

The fitting video offered a more intimate and less polished view of the collaboration than earlier campaign images, giving fans a sense of how the pieces look and fit in person.

'The body as material'

The caption echoes the central idea behind the partnership between SKIMS, the shapewear and apparel brand Kardashian co-founded, and de Saint Sernin, whose designs often celebrate the body and sensuality.

Based on the fitting video, the full collection is expected to feature similarly body-conscious designs, combining SKIMS' focus on fit and shapewear with de Saint Sernin's distinctive, provocative style.

The post confirmed that the collection is now available for purchase.

Who is Ludovic de Saint Sernin?

De Saint Sernin is a Paris-based designer known for fluid, sensual fashion that often blurs traditional lines between menswear and womenswear. His namesake label has gained a following for its daring designs, including revealing cuts, lace-up details and figure-hugging silhouettes.

He has become a favorite among celebrities and fashion insiders and has drawn attention on runways for designs that celebrate the body and challenge conventional ideas about gender in fashion.

The collaboration with SKIMS brings his aesthetic to a much larger audience through one of the most commercially successful celebrity-founded brands.

A string of high-profile collaborations

SKIMS has built its business partly through high-profile partnerships with designers, athletes and brands. The company, which Kardashian co-founded in 2019, has expanded from shapewear into loungewear, intimates, swimwear and ready-to-wear clothing, and has become one of the most valuable fashion brands launched by a celebrity.

Kardashian has used her massive social media following to promote collaborations, often sharing behind-the-scenes content and modeling pieces herself. Her posts frequently drive strong interest and quick sellouts for limited collections.

This latest capsule continues that strategy, pairing a respected independent designer with SKIMS' reach and marketing power.

Kardashian's fashion moment

The reality star and businesswoman has long been a major influence on fashion trends, from shapewear to red carpet looks. Her style has evolved over the years toward minimalist, body-conscious silhouettes, often in neutral and metallic tones, which aligns closely with the bronze-gold dress she showcased in the fitting video.

Kardashian has regularly appeared in revealing and sculptural designs at major fashion events, and she has shared earlier pieces from the de Saint Sernin collaboration in recent posts, building anticipation ahead of the launch.

Fan reaction

The fitting video drew attention from fans on social media, many of whom praised the dress and the collaboration's daring aesthetic. Others expressed interest in seeing how the pieces would look on different body types, a central part of SKIMS' marketing message, which emphasizes inclusive sizing.

With the capsule collection now live, fans can shop the pieces through SKIMS. Given the brand's track record, limited collaborations often sell quickly, and the bronze-gold minidress featured in Kardashian's video is likely to be among the most sought-after items.

Kardashian is expected to continue sharing looks from the collection on social media in the coming days as SKIMS promotes the launch.