MILAN — Jennifer Lopez arrived at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week after-party on Saturday, September 26, in a sheer black lace gown layered over lingerie and topped with an oversized black fur coat, a dramatic change from the tailored suit she wore to the brand's runway show earlier the same day.

The 57-year-old actress and singer, who stars in the Netflix romantic comedy "Office Romance," was photographed arriving at the party in a floral lace slip dress with a corset-inspired bodice, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The dress was sheer and worn over a set of black high-waisted lingerie, and the fur coat draped across her chest and fell to just below mid-thigh, according to a report on the look syndicated by Yahoo and AOL. Marie Claire described the ensemble as part of the "naked dress" trend, noting that Lopez is no stranger to it.

Lopez completed the outfit with a black satin clutch and peep-toe stiletto heels with thin ankle straps. Her jewelry included a gold statement necklace set with large green gemstones and matching drop earrings, according to the same report. Marie Claire described the pieces as a suite of emerald and diamond jewelry, and outlets varied slightly in how they characterized the stones and metal. The coverage reviewed included no comment from Lopez or her representatives on the look, and it did not identify a designer for the evening ensemble.

The after-party followed Dolce & Gabbana's Women's Spring/Summer 2027 show, held at the fashion house's Metropol venue in Milan, according to Just Jared. Lopez arrived at the show wearing a tailored black look from the label's Fall/Winter 2026 collection, complete with a matching cap and tall boots, and paired it with pieces from Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Gioielleria jewelry line and a Marlene clutch, the outlet reported. Other descriptions said the daytime outfit included a black three-piece suit with a waistcoat, white collared shirt and black tie, a baker boy hat, knee-high boots and a silver brooch. The contrast between the structured daytime tailoring and the lace evening look drew attention from fashion outlets. Comic Basics described the suit as giving Lopez a polished, almost androgynous edge that stood in sharp contrast to what came next.

Other guests at the party included British model Lady Kitty Spencer, 35, who wore a plunging lace midi dress, and model Brooks Nader, 29, who wore a little black dress, according to the Daily Mail's coverage of the event. Just Jared noted that Nader also attended the show earlier in the day, wearing a different take on the label's signature black.

Saturday's outfits capped a busy week for Lopez in Milan, where she has appeared in a series of looks that fashion outlets have followed closely. On September 22, she attended the Vogue World: Milano event in a head-to-toe leopard-print look that paired a Dolce & Gabbana coat with a micro miniskirt, a styling credited to her longtime stylists, Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, according to Fiction Horizon. During the week she was also photographed in a sheer pink Chantilly lace blouse with lace-trimmed distressed jeans, Comic Basics reported. Vogue Italia also caught up with her as she arrived at the show, capturing a brief video interview shared on Instagram.

Lopez's history with Milan runways is well known. She famously modeled a reimagined version of her green Versace dress at the brand's Spring 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week, Fiction Horizon noted, though this season her loyalties have been with Dolce & Gabbana.

Her approach to style has been an evolving one, according to a 2025 interview with InStyle. "I want to always feel more original," Lopez said in that interview, as quoted by Comic Basics, when discussing how her fashion choices continue to change rather than stay tied to one era or aesthetic.

Lopez has also been in the spotlight this year for her acting. "Office Romance" premiered on Netflix on June 5 and stars Lopez as Jackie Cruz, the chief executive of an airline called AirCruz, who falls into a secret romance with the company's new lawyer, played by Brett Goldstein. The film was directed by Ol Parker and written by Goldstein and Joe Kelly, and it is rated R. Lopez is also a producer, along with Goldstein and Kelly. Deadline reported that Goldstein and Kelly wrote the film specifically for her and said they would not make it without her.

Lopez described the movie's tone in a Netflix Tudum interview. "Office Romance is a very classic romantic comedy, but with these unexpected jokes," she said. "It's a little different from the other romantic comedies that I made, which are very sweet and wholesome." The film also reunites Lopez with Edward James Olmos, who played her father in the 1997 film "Selena" and plays her father again in this one, according to Netflix.