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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Regan Hutsell, Miss Texas, was crowned Miss America 2027 on Sunday night, capping a week of competition that drew contestants from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia to the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

Hutsell, 25, becomes the 99th woman to hold the Miss America title, succeeding outgoing titleholder Cassie Donegan, who crowned her successor onstage as part of the pageant's longstanding tradition. Along with the crown, Hutsell receives scholarship money as part of her victory prize, according to Yahoo News.

Born in Houston on Dec. 12, 2000, Hutsell trained at Feijoo Ballet School in Texas and began dancing at age four. Her path to the crown included a notable stint as a professional dancer: at age 18, she joined the Radio City Rockettes and performed during that year's holiday season, before going on to join the Birmingham Royal Ballet in 2021.

Competing as Miss Houston, Hutsell won the Miss Texas title on June 27, 2026, at the Eisemann Center in Richardson, Texas, earning her spot to represent the state at the national competition. Her community service initiative, titled "Your Body Is Your Home," focuses on body image and physical and mental well-being.

Hutsell electrified the crowd at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts during Thursday's talent portion of the competition with a fluid jazz dance routine performed to "Le Jazz Hot," which earned her preliminary awards in both talent and fitness heading into the final night of competition.

Speaking ahead of the national competition, Hutsell described what the Miss America organization has meant to her personally.

"Miss America has changed my life," Hutsell said. "When I think about Miss America, I think of the four points of the crown, which stand for service, style, scholarship, and success. I can say that every single one of those aspects has influenced my life and has truly transformed it. Every single person I meet as Miss Texas, I want them to truly feel seen, known and loved, and to feel the hope that they can accomplish anything they want to. I stand here as proof of that."

Sunday's final competition featured 11 semifinalists selected from the full field of 52 contestants, including Hutsell, along with Miss California Sharlize True Trujillo, Miss District of Columbia Evelyn Smith, Miss Hawaii Carly Yoshida, Miss Illinois Kate Dimmett, Miss Iowa McKenzie Kerry, Miss Louisiana Shelby Bordelon, Miss Mississippi Jane Granberry, Miss New York Madison Oh, Miss South Carolina Lindsay Jones and Miss Utah Erika Dalton.

The semifinalist round included a compressed version of the full competition, with contestants moving quickly through fitness and talent segments before facing an improvised challenge in which they had 30 seconds to respond to a specific word, such as freedom, innovation or unity, chosen by pageant officials. Hutsell's assigned word was "courage," and she spoke about the meaning of courage during her response to the judges.

Among the other 52 contestants at this year's competition was Miss Massachusetts Ashlyn Mercier, a police officer from Westborough, Massachusetts, whose participation drew attention given her law enforcement background. Miss Florida, Alexandra de Roos, won the pageant's Quality of Life Award, recognized in part for her advocacy work supporting people who have sustained brain injuries. De Roos, from Winter Haven, Florida, attends the University of South Florida and is pursuing a career in medicine as a neuropsychiatrist.

Outgoing Miss America Cassie Donegan, 28, reflected on her own demanding year in the role during comments following Sunday's ceremony, describing a schedule that frequently left her physically and mentally exhausted despite the personal fulfillment the experience brought her.

"Some days, am I exhausted? 100%. Absolutely. There are some 10-hour days where I'd get home, and I was like, 'What are words? I don't know how to be human right now,'" Donegan said. "Your brain just goes to mush, but your heart is so full at the same time, so it's worth it."

Donegan, an accomplished singer who won the pageant last September following her earlier victory in the New York state competition, spent her reign touring the country for speaking engagements, philanthropic events and performance opportunities, including singing the national anthem at the Daytona 500. She previously told People that being Miss America felt "different every day," an aspect of the role she said she came to appreciate. Donegan credited her prior entertainment industry background with helping her adapt to the demanding travel schedule the title required.

"I am used to living out of a suitcase or being on a plane all the time, going contract to contract or performance opportunity, so I think I'm a little bit more conditioned to that than some of our previous Miss Americas have been," Donegan said.

As the newly crowned Miss America 2027, Hutsell is expected to embark on a similarly demanding schedule of appearances, advocacy work and performances over the coming year, continuing to promote her body-image and wellness-focused platform while representing the Miss America organization at events across the country. Her background as a professional dancer, spanning both the Rockettes and the Birmingham Royal Ballet, distinguishes her from many past titleholders and is expected to remain a central part of her public identity throughout her reign, following the talent performance that helped propel her to the national title Sunday night in West Palm Beach.