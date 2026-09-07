LOS ANGELES — "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" crossed $900 million at the domestic box office Friday, becoming only the second film in cinema history to reach that milestone and positioning the Sony and Marvel blockbuster to overtake "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" as the highest-grossing domestic release of all time in the coming days.

The Tom Holland-led film reached the $900 million threshold in just 36 days, according to Deadline, shattering the previous record for fastest film to hit that mark, which had been set by "The Force Awakens" in 50 days following its 2015 release. The only prior film to ever cross $900 million domestically, "The Force Awakens" finished its theatrical run with $936.6 million, a figure that has stood as the unadjusted all-time North American box office record for more than a decade.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, "Brand New Day" was on track to spend its sixth consecutive weekend atop the domestic box office over the four-day Labor Day holiday period, with projections estimating the film would earn roughly $22 million over the extended weekend. According to Deadline's estimates, that would push the film's cumulative domestic total to approximately $921 million by the close of business Monday, leaving it just $15 million to $16 million short of overtaking "The Force Awakens'" all-time record.

The film's remarkable staying power has come during what is typically a quieter stretch of the summer movie calendar. New wide releases including "By Any Means" and A24's "Onslaught" were not expected to seriously challenge "Brand New Day's" hold on the top spot at the box office, according to industry tracking.

Tom Holland could occupy both of the top two positions at the domestic box office this Labor Day weekend. Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," which also stars Holland, was projected to finish in second place with approximately $16.4 million over the extended weekend, according to reporting on the weekend's box office estimates. The Universal epic, now in its eighth weekend in theaters, was expected to reach roughly $588.1 million domestically by Monday.

"Brand New Day's" success has extended well beyond North America. The film has earned more than $2.33 billion worldwide, placing it third on the all-time global box office chart, trailing only James Cameron's "Avatar" and Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame." The film recently surpassed "Avatar: The Way of Water's" lifetime global total of roughly $2.32 billion to claim that third-place position outright.

Read more 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Sets All-Time ScreenX, 4DX Box Office Record In Just 33 Days Overtaking Avatar 2 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Sets All-Time ScreenX, 4DX Box Office Record In Just 33 Days Overtaking Avatar 2

According to Deadline, industry analysts have pointed to significant repeat viewership as a central driver behind the film's extraordinary staying power at the box office, noting that audiences have been returning to theaters to see the film multiple times, a pattern that helps explain why the movie has maintained such unusually strong week-over-week grosses relative to typical blockbuster releases.

The film's opening weekend alone set its own significant record, earning $360.1 million from 4,487 North American theaters, a figure that broke the previous domestic opening-weekend record of $357.1 million held by "Avengers: Endgame" since 2019. "Brand New Day" also became the second-fastest film in history to reach $1 billion at the global box office, accomplishing that feat in just six days following its release.

Forbes contributor Tim Lammers had flagged the approaching $900 million milestone as imminent as of Aug. 31, at which point the film had reached $891.8 million in domestic earnings through its 31st day of release, following its fourth consecutive weekend atop the domestic chart at that time. Box Office Watch's tracking data placed the film at $891.5 million after 31 days, positioning it as on pace to become the fastest film in history to reach the $900 million domestic threshold, a projection that ultimately proved accurate when the film crossed the mark on Friday.

Industry watchers have noted that "Brand New Day" is unlikely to become the first film in history to reach $1 billion at the domestic box office alone, a milestone no film has yet achieved. However, the film remains firmly on pace to catch and surpass "The Force Awakens'" all-time domestic record within the coming days or weeks, according to multiple box office trackers.

The film's continued dominance is expected to hold at least through the following two weeks, with "Brand New Day" not projected to lose its grip on the top box office spot until the horror franchise installment "Resident Evil" opens later this month, according to reporting from Central Jersey citing industry projections.

Beyond its box office performance, "Brand New Day's" extended theatrical run has also contributed significantly to the broader summer 2026 box office season. According to Deadline, the film's continued strength through Labor Day weekend has helped push the overall summer domestic box office toward a potential all-time record total of $4.76 billion, reflecting the outsized role the Spider-Man sequel has played in propping up theatrical attendance throughout what industry analysts had otherwise expected to be a comparatively subdued summer season for new releases.

"Brand New Day" stars Holland alongside Zendaya and Sadie Sink, continuing the Spider-Man film franchise's recent run under Sony and Marvel Studios' joint production arrangement. The film's box office trajectory throughout the summer has consistently outpaced the historical release-window pace set by "The Force Awakens" a decade earlier, a comparison box office analysts have closely tracked given the two films' shared status as the only movies in cinema history to reach the $900 million domestic threshold.

With Labor Day weekend's final box office totals still being finalized, the precise timing of when "Brand New Day" will officially surpass "The Force Awakens" to claim the all-time domestic box office record remains uncertain, though multiple industry trackers now describe the outcome as effectively inevitable barring a dramatic and unexpected collapse in the film's remaining theatrical run. For Sony and Marvel Studios, the milestone would mark a significant validation of the studios' continued investment in the Spider-Man franchise, which has now produced what is on track to become the highest-grossing film ever released at the North American box office, unadjusted for inflation, more than a decade after "The Force Awakens" first set that benchmark in December 2015.