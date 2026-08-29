Saturday's NYT Connections puzzle sent players hunting for hidden mythological figures buried inside ordinary words, a wordplay twist that puzzle-tracking sites flagged as the most difficult category in the day's grid.

The New York Times game, which challenges players to sort 16 words into four groups of four based on a shared category, presented solvers Saturday with the following words: GREEK, HYDRANT, BATTERY, HOUSE, TRITONE, ENGINE, ESCAPE, AT LAST, WEDGE, SPACE, RADIATOR, CHOPPED, CONTROL, HERALD, SHIFT and ALTERNATOR, according to a puzzle breakdown published by the puzzle-help site TheWordFinder. Ahead of revealing the full solution, gaming outlet GameDaily described the day's four categories in broad terms as automotive parts, healthy diet labels, keyboard "special" buttons, and a wordplay category involving mythical figures hidden within longer words.

Working through the grid, the most straightforward category centers on car components: BATTERY, ENGINE, RADIATOR and ALTERNATOR all name parts found under the hood of a typical vehicle, making this the kind of tight, literal grouping Connections designates with its easiest, yellow-coded difficulty tier in most puzzles.

A second group draws from computer keyboards rather than car engines: ESCAPE, SPACE, CONTROL and SHIFT are each labeled keys that perform special functions beyond typing a standard character, from canceling an action to modifying another key's behavior. This category plays on the fact that all four words also have everyday meanings entirely disconnected from computing, a hallmark of Connections' tendency to disguise its groupings behind more common definitions before revealing the intended theme.

A third category pulls from restaurant menus rather than machinery: GREEK, HOUSE, WEDGE and CHOPPED are all common types of salad found on menus across the country, from a Greek salad topped with feta and olives to a wedge salad built around a quarter head of iceberg lettuce. Solvers looking at these words in isolation might initially connect them to other themes, an intentional design choice in Connections puzzles meant to create red herrings before the correct grouping becomes clear.

The trickiest category of the day, corresponding to the puzzle's hardest, typically purple-coded tier, required players to spot ancient mythological names concealed inside longer, unrelated words. HYDRANT contains the mythical multi-headed serpent HYDRA, TRITONE contains the Greek sea god TRITON, HERALD contains the queen of the Greek gods HERA, and AT LAST, when read without its space, contains the Titan ATLAS, who was condemned to hold up the heavens in Greek mythology. This style of hidden-word puzzle has become a recurring feature in Connections' most difficult categories, requiring players to look past a word's surface meaning entirely and instead scan its letters for a smaller, unrelated word tucked inside.

Connections launched in June 2023 as the New York Times' newest major puzzle offering, quickly becoming what the paper's games section has described as its second-most-popular daily game behind Wordle. The puzzle is written by Wyna Liu, the Times' crossword editor, who has spoken publicly about designing categories that intentionally mislead players toward incorrect early groupings before rewarding those who look more carefully at a word's full range of meanings.

The game allows players four mistakes before ending the puzzle, with each incorrect guess revealing whether the selected group was completely wrong or merely "one away" from a correct grouping, a piece of feedback intended to help players refine their next attempt without giving away the specific error. Categories are typically color-coded by difficulty, progressing from yellow, the easiest, through green and blue, to purple, reserved for the most abstract or wordplay-driven groupings, as was the case with Saturday's hidden mythology category.

The puzzle's growing popularity has mirrored broader growth across the New York Times' games portfolio, which now includes Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the long-running daily and Sunday crosswords, all bundled under the Times' Games subscription alongside its flagship news product. Company officials have repeatedly pointed to games engagement as a key driver of digital subscriber growth and retention in quarterly earnings updates, citing daily habitual use as a strong predictor that a subscriber will remain active on the platform over time.

For players who want extra help without fully spoiling the solution, sites including TheGamer and Forbes have continued their practice of publishing staged hints throughout the day, starting with vague category descriptions and only revealing the full word groupings for readers who scroll past explicit spoiler warnings. That approach has become standard across the growing ecosystem of sites dedicated to daily puzzle coverage, allowing readers to seek out exactly as much assistance as they want before committing to their final guesses.