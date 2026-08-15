NEW YORK — Saturday's edition of The New York Times' Connections puzzle sent players hunting through categories built around synonyms for exhaustion, segments of something larger, and two closely related wordplay twists involving hidden units of length and secret pursuit, in a grid that puzzle columnists described as unusually tricky given how similarly two of its categories were structured.

Connections, published daily by the Times as part of its expanding suite of word games, presents 16 words or phrases that must be sorted into four hidden groups of four. Each group shares a common theme, and the puzzle is color-coded by difficulty, with yellow generally representing the most straightforward category and purple the most challenging. Players are permitted up to four incorrect guesses before the game ends.

Saturday's puzzle, numbered 1161, organized its 16 entries into four categories: words meaning exhausted, words meaning a segment or portion, words ending in hidden units of length, and words ending in synonyms for following someone secretly.

The yellow group, typically the easiest of the four, centered on words describing a state of exhaustion. It included "beat," "fried," "spent" and "worn out," four terms commonly used informally to describe feeling completely drained of energy. Puzzle commentary noted this category rewarded straightforward vocabulary recognition, requiring little lateral thinking compared with the puzzle's later, more complex groups.

The green group asked players to identify words meaning a segment or discrete portion of something larger, linking "leg," "phase," "stage" and "stretch." Each word can describe one part of a longer journey, process or sequence, a category commentators described as conceptually connected but not overly difficult to untangle once the shared theme became apparent.

The blue category introduced the puzzle's central wordplay twist, grouping words that each conceal a unit of length at their end: "chamomile," ending in "mile"; "grinch," ending in "inch"; "hotfoot," ending in "foot"; and "lanyard," ending in "yard." Several puzzle columnists noted they initially spotted this pattern and assumed it would rank as the day's purple, most difficult category, only to find it placed instead at blue, one level down.

That assumption proved to be exactly the trap the puzzle's editors had set. The purple group, the day's most difficult, followed a nearly identical structural gimmick, but built around hidden synonyms for following someone secretly rather than units of length. It linked "beanstalk," ending in "stalk"; "eyeshadow," ending in "shadow"; "hightail," ending in "tail"; and "soundtrack," ending in "track," each concealing a different verb meaning to covertly follow or pursue someone. One columnist covering the puzzle for TechRadar admitted to missing the purple group entirely on a first attempt, explaining that after already identifying one "ending in" category, they assumed the puzzle would not repeat a similar structural pattern a second time, a miscalculation that led directly into one of Connections' classic misdirection traps.

Connections has become one of the most closely followed entries in the Times' games lineup since its 2023 launch, following the runaway success of Wordle, which the Times acquired the previous year. The puzzle rewards lateral thinking over straightforward vocabulary knowledge, since individual words can often plausibly belong to more than one category, a design choice intended to create red herrings that complicate early guesses. Saturday's back-to-back "ending in" categories represented an especially deliberate example of that misdirection strategy, testing whether players would recognize the second hidden pattern once they had already used their pattern-recognition instincts to solve the first.

Connections is written under the direction of the Times' crossword editor, Wyna Liu, who oversees the game's daily categories. Saturday's puzzle arrived alongside the Times' newer Connections: Sports Edition, a spinoff produced in partnership with The Athletic that applies the same grouping format to sports-specific terminology, running each day alongside the standard puzzle rather than replacing it.

The Times does not disclose internal difficulty ratings for individual Connections puzzles, but outlets that publish daily hint columns generally rank each day's difficulty based on reader feedback and common patterns of mistakes. Saturday's puzzle was described by several of those columns as more challenging than average, with the near-identical structure of the blue and purple categories singled out as the primary source of difficulty, since the pattern required solvers to recognize not just one, but two separate instances of the same underlying wordplay device within a single grid.

Connections remains part of a broader daily routine for millions of puzzle enthusiasts who also complete Wordle, the Mini Crossword and Strands each morning, all of which reset at midnight in each player's local time zone. The four games have become a fixture of the Times' digital subscription strategy, with the company regularly citing engagement with its games portfolio as a driver of subscriber growth in its quarterly earnings reports.

Players who missed Saturday's puzzle or want to revisit past solutions can access the Connections archive through the Times' Games app for subscribers with All Access or Games-specific subscriptions. A new Connections puzzle, along with a new Connections: Sports Edition, Wordle and Mini Crossword, will be published at midnight Sunday.