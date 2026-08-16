NEW YORK — Sunday's edition of The New York Times' Connections puzzle sent players through categories built around family relationship terms, participants in a deal or venture, live music performances, and literal English translations of early human species names, in a grid that puzzle columnists rated as one of the trickier entries in recent weeks thanks to a deliberate piano-themed decoy.

Connections, published daily by the Times as part of its expanding suite of word games, presents 16 words or phrases that must be sorted into four hidden groups of four. Each group shares a common theme, and the puzzle is color-coded by difficulty, with yellow generally representing the most straightforward category and purple the most challenging. Players are permitted up to four incorrect guesses before the game ends.

Sunday's puzzle, numbered 1162, organized its 16 entries into four categories: words that modify family relationships, terms for a participant or party involved in something, synonyms for a live music performance, and literal translations of scientific names for early human species.

The yellow group, typically the easiest of the four, centered on prefixes commonly used to modify family relationship terms. It included "grand," "great," "half" and "step," four words that combine with terms like "mother," "aunt," "sister" and "father" to describe extended or non-immediate family relationships. Puzzle commentary noted this category rewarded straightforward pattern recognition once solvers considered the words in the context of family terminology rather than their more common standalone meanings.

The green group asked players to identify words meaning a participant or party involved in some activity, deal or situation, linking "actor," "agent," "party" and "player." Each word can describe someone taking part in a broader arrangement or event, whether in a business, legal or general sense, a category commentators noted required solvers to think beyond each word's more common, narrower definition.

The blue category grouped synonyms for a live music performance, linking "concert," "gig," "set" and "show." This category doubled as a deliberate trap for unwary solvers, since both "grand" and "concert" plausibly evoke piano terminology, "grand piano" and "concert piano" among them, a red herring several puzzle columnists admitted fell for on their first attempt. In reality, "concert" belonged to the performance category while "grand" belonged to the family-relationship group, meaning no piano-themed category existed in the puzzle at all.

The purple group, the day's most difficult, required knowledge of anthropology and etymology. It linked "from Neander," "handy," "upright" and "wise," each representing a literal English translation of part of a scientific species name associated with early human ancestors: Homo habilis translates roughly to "handy man," Homo erectus to "upright man," Homo sapiens to "wise man," and Homo neanderthalensis to, roughly, "man from the Neander Valley," a reference to the German valley where the first Neanderthal fossils were discovered. Puzzle site Nerdschalk described the category as centered on "characteristics associated with early humans," while Parade advised players that a working knowledge of early human ancestry would prove essential to cracking the puzzle's toughest group.

Forbes contributor Erik Kain, who covers Connections regularly, rated Sunday's puzzle a 4 out of 5 on the outlet's difficulty scale, noting he had briefly suspected it might reach the maximum difficulty rating before finally untangling the piano-themed red herrings separating the family and performance categories.

Connections has become one of the most closely followed entries in the Times' games lineup since its 2023 launch, following the runaway success of Wordle, which the Times acquired the previous year. The puzzle rewards lateral thinking over straightforward vocabulary knowledge, since individual words can often plausibly belong to more than one category, a design choice intended to create red herrings that complicate early guesses. Sunday's puzzle offered a particularly clean example of that design philosophy, using two words strongly associated with pianos to mislead solvers away from their actual, correct categories entirely.

Connections is written under the direction of the Times' crossword editor, Wyna Liu, who oversees the game's daily categories. Sunday's puzzle arrived alongside the Times' newer Connections: Sports Edition, a spinoff produced in partnership with The Athletic that applies the same grouping format to sports-specific terminology, running each day alongside the standard puzzle rather than replacing it.

The Times does not disclose internal difficulty ratings for individual Connections puzzles, but outlets that publish daily hint columns generally rank each day's difficulty based on reader feedback and common patterns of mistakes. Sunday's puzzle was widely described as more challenging than average, with the deliberate piano misdirection and the specialized anthropological knowledge required for the purple category both cited as primary sources of difficulty.

Connections remains part of a broader daily routine for millions of puzzle enthusiasts who also complete Wordle, the Mini Crossword and Strands each morning, all of which reset at midnight in each player's local time zone. Players who missed Sunday's puzzle or want to revisit past solutions can access the Connections archive through the Times' Games app for subscribers with All Access or Games-specific subscriptions. A new Connections puzzle, along with a new Connections: Sports Edition, Wordle and Mini Crossword, will be published at midnight Monday.