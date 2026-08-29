Electronic Arts has confirmed that gameplay footage from its long-awaited, largely secretive Iron Man video game is genuine, after clips of the project leaked online this week and quickly spread across social media and gaming forums.

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The footage, roughly two and a half minutes long, began circulating on the forum ResetEra and other online communities Thursday, offering the first substantial public look at the game since EA and developer Motive Studio announced the project in September 2022. The clip shows Iron Man flying through a city skyline using his signature jet boots, engaging in combat both in the air and on the ground, and cycling through what appears to be a suit customization system.

According to gaming outlet Kotaku, EA responded to inquiries about the leak Friday by directing reporters to a post from an official Iron Man social media account, one that had otherwise remained inactive. The statement posted to the account acknowledged the leak directly, reading in part, "Well, that didn't go as planned. But now you know, and we've got a lot more to show you. See you when we're ready." The response effectively confirmed the authenticity of the footage without providing additional details about the game's development timeline.

The leaked material appears to be an in-progress cinematic trailer rather than a polished, ready-to-publish reveal, and it carries a visible watermark reading "AUG26," which several outlets covering the leak, including gaming news site Techtroduce, said suggests the footage originated from a playtest or internal review session earlier this month. Reporting on the leak by video game news site Polygon and others noted that the footage still appeared rough in places, consistent with an early development build rather than a near-final product.

The footage offers a first look at Motive's take on several major Marvel characters. Along with Tony Stark himself, viewers reported seeing what appear to be in-game versions of Pepper Potts, James Rhodes, Obadiah Stane, and Henry Pym, alongside antagonists including Madame Masque, Iron Monger, Ultron and a character resembling Yellowjacket. Notably, the character designs appear to draw more heavily from Marvel's comic books than from the actors and costumes associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

The game's setting also breaks from cinematic tradition. Rather than centering the story in New York City, as the Iron Man films have historically done, the leaked footage suggests Motive's game is set primarily in Chicago, with additional sequences taking Stark to Japan and aboard a SHIELD Helicarrier. Combat in the footage draws visible influence from other action titles, with several outlets comparing its melee systems to the Batman Arkham series and Marvel's Spider-Man games, while the flight and aerial combat sequences echo EA's earlier flight-combat title Anthem.

Suit customization appears to be a significant feature of the game. In one sequence, Stark is shown modifying a suit of armor with different weapons, including homing missiles, using a system that outlets including Polygon and vgtimes compared to the inventory management of Resident Evil games and the node-based upgrade systems found in Motive's own Dead Space remake.

Motive Studio has largely stayed quiet on the Iron Man project's progress since its 2022 announcement, a silence that stretched across a turbulent period for the studio and its parent company. Electronic Arts has undergone multiple rounds of layoffs in recent years, and separately canceled a previously announced Black Panther game being developed by Cliffhanger Games, a studio EA subsequently shut down. Motive's most recent shipped projects include a remake of Dead Space and co-development work on Battlefield 6, alongside its earlier work on Star Wars Squadrons.

No release date has been announced for Iron Man, and EA did not provide a release window when the game was first revealed in 2022, at a time when Motive was still finishing development on the Dead Space remake. Given the extended development timeline, several outlets covering the leak, including Polygon, said a 2027 release appears plausible, particularly if EA and Marvel aim to capitalize on renewed interest in the character following this December's release of Avengers: Doomsday and next year's Avengers: Secret Wars. Iron Man himself is not expected to appear in those upcoming Avengers films, though actor Robert Downey Jr., who played the character throughout much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to appear in both as the villain Doctor Doom.

Iron Man has appeared in several video games over the years, including a tie-in title from Sega released alongside the character's original 2008 film and 2020's Iron Man VR. Coverage of the leak noted that this week's footage was not the only Iron Man material to surface recently, following the separate emergence of unrelated leaked gameplay from a canceled Iron Man project that had previously been in development at Avalanche Studios during the 2010s.

EA has not announced when it plans to formally unveil the game, though multiple outlets covering the leak speculated that this December's Game Awards could serve as a likely venue for an official reveal trailer, given the timing suggested by the leaked footage's internal watermark.