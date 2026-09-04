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Labor Day 2026 falls on Monday, Sept. 7, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, marking one of 11 federal holidays observed annually and bringing a three-day weekend for many Americans as summer draws to a close.

Established by federal law in 1894, Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday of September each year, honoring the economic and social contributions of American workers and the broader labor movement. Because the "first Monday" of September can fall anywhere between Sept. 1 and Sept. 7 depending on the calendar year, 2026's observance lands at the later end of that range.

Unlike major holidays such as Thanksgiving or Christmas, Labor Day does not bring widespread closures across the retail and service sectors. Federal, state and most local government offices will close for the day, along with public schools, public libraries and federal courts, though electronic court filing systems will generally remain available in many jurisdictions even while physical offices are closed.

Banking services will be affected nationwide. Major banks, including Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citibank, Capital One, PNC, Truist and U.S. Bank, are expected to keep their branches closed for in-person service on Labor Day. The Federal Reserve will also be closed, meaning transactions such as direct deposits, wire transfers and check processing may not be completed until Tuesday, Sept. 8. Customers will still be able to access ATMs and online or mobile banking services throughout the holiday, though any transfers initiated on Labor Day may remain pending until the next business day.

U.S. financial markets will also be closed for the holiday. The New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and U.S. bond markets are all scheduled to be shut Sept. 7, according to each exchange's respective 2026 holiday calendar, with normal trading set to resume Tuesday.

Mail and package delivery will pause for the holiday as well. All U.S. Postal Service locations will be closed Monday, with no regular residential or business mail delivery scheduled, though Priority Mail Express holiday delivery may still be available for customers with time-sensitive shipments. Regular postal delivery and retail counter service will resume Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Private shipping carriers will similarly scale back services for the holiday. UPS will suspend regular pickup and delivery service on Labor Day, according to the company's 2026 operating schedule, though its UPS Express Critical service will remain available for urgent shipments, and some UPS Store locations may still be open depending on location. FedEx will pause most standard pickup and delivery operations for the holiday as well, with FedEx office locations operating on modified hours and some stores closed entirely, while FedEx Custom Critical will continue operating for time-sensitive deliveries.

Despite those closures across banking, postal and financial services, most retail businesses will remain open on Labor Day, and the holiday has increasingly become associated with major end-of-summer sales events rather than widespread store closures. Major retailers including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Aldi, Publix, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's are expected to operate on Labor Day, though some locations may run on reduced holiday hours, and shoppers are advised to check with individual stores before visiting.

Costco stands out as a notable exception among major national retailers. All U.S. Costco warehouses, along with most attached services such as pharmacies, tire centers and food courts, will be closed on Labor Day, one of just seven holidays each year on which the company closes its U.S. locations entirely, according to Costco's customer service guidance.

Other major retailers are expected to maintain their standard hours or even extend them for the holiday weekend. Home improvement chains including Home Depot and Lowe's typically remain fully open on Labor Day and often extend weekend hours to accommodate renovation and home-project shoppers taking advantage of the long weekend. Discount retailer Aldi will remain open but with limited hours that vary by location, while Sam's Club is expected to be open but close earlier than usual, at 6 p.m. Starbucks locations will generally remain open as well, though individual store hours may vary and customers are encouraged to check with their local location or the company's app.

Pharmacy chains including CVS and Walgreens are expected to remain open on Labor Day, though both store and pharmacy hours can vary significantly by location, and customers needing prescriptions or other pharmacy services are advised to confirm hours with their specific store ahead of time.

Trash and recycling collection schedules may also be affected in some municipalities. In several major cities, curbside collection is expected to be delayed by a day for residents whose regular pickup falls on or after Labor Day, with normal collection schedules typically resuming later in the week.

For those planning around the holiday, several practical steps are worth taking in advance. Anyone needing to mail packages before the holiday should do so early, given the full closure of postal services on Monday. In-person banking needs should ideally be handled before Friday, Sept. 4, given that branches will be closed through the long weekend. Travelers and shoppers should also anticipate heavier-than-usual crowds throughout the extended holiday weekend, as Labor Day traditionally marks one of the last major travel and shopping periods before the end of summer.

Looking ahead, the next federal holiday following Labor Day will be Columbus Day, which falls on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, according to the Office of Personnel Management's official federal holiday schedule.

While Labor Day functions for many Americans as an unofficial close to summer, marked by family gatherings, shopping trips and travel, the holiday's original purpose remains rooted in recognizing the contributions of American workers, including those in retail, hospitality, transportation, health care and emergency services who will continue working through the holiday to keep essential services running for the millions of people taking advantage of the long weekend.