Ten of the Middle East's busiest airports show a mixed picture Tuesday as the region continues recovering from months of disruption tied to the ongoing war between the United States, Israel and Iran, with some hubs operating close to normal capacity while others remain constrained by lingering airspace restrictions and reduced airline schedules.

Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest hubs for international travel, remains open and running close to a full schedule, with both Emirates and flydubai operating largely uninterrupted service. Even so, international carriers have continued adjusting their own Dubai routes independently of the airport's own operational status; Lufthansa and Swiss have kept Dubai flights suspended until Sept. 13, while British Airways has pushed its return to Dubai back to Oct. 25, according to reporting from The National.

Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport has similarly remained open throughout the disruption, with Etihad Airways continuing to operate a largely normal schedule domestically, even as several long-haul international carriers, including Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, keep their Abu Dhabi routes on hold until Oct. 24.

Doha's Hamad International Airport has also continued operating steadily, though with some route-specific reductions during the height of regional tensions. Qatar Airways resumed passenger flights between Doha and Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil on Aug. 8, while separately expanding some long-haul routes, including restoring daily service to Philadelphia and increasing frequency to Tokyo Haneda, according to a report from IBTimes Australia.

Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport has remained open throughout the disruption as well, though several international carriers have reduced service there to a single daily flight in recent weeks. Air France has resumed regular flights to Riyadh, according to The National, though Alitalia has kept its Riyadh route suspended until Sept. 15.

Kuwait International Airport remains among the more constrained hubs in the region. Terminal 1 has stayed closed since sustaining direct damage from Iranian strikes earlier this year, forcing operations to continue through Terminals 4 and 5 only, with Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways serving as the primary carriers still based there.

Bahrain International Airport has remained open, though GPS interference and jamming continue to affect flight operations in and out of the airport, according to a recent operational update from OPSGROUP, an international aviation safety organization. British Airways has kept its Bahrain route suspended until Oct. 25.

Baghdad International Airport, along with Iraq's broader airspace, has remained open to overflights with no major new restrictions, according to OPSGROUP, and Iraqi Airways has resumed both domestic and international operations as part of a broader phased return to service by the region's national carriers.

Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport continues to see disrupted service despite periods of relative regional calm. Air France has kept its Beirut route suspended until Sept. 13, according to The National, reflecting the airport's continued vulnerability to shifting airline risk assessments even when the facility itself remains technically operational.

Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport has continued operating, with Terminal 1 having reopened for both domestic and international flights as of July 1 following earlier disruptions. Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and Swiss have resumed operations to Tel Aviv, though Brussels Airlines has kept its Tel Aviv route suspended, and United Airlines flights to the airport remain affected by ongoing disruption, according to The National's most recent flight-status reporting.

Muscat International Airport in Oman rounds out the list of major regional hubs, having remained open throughout the conflict, though several European carriers, including Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, have kept Muscat routes on hold until Oct. 24 alongside broader regional suspensions.

Across the region, aviation trackers have continued cautioning travelers to verify individual flight status directly with their airline before heading to the airport, particularly for routes touching Bahrain, Kuwait, Beirut, Riyadh and Tel Aviv, where short-notice schedule changes have remained more common than at the region's largest and most consistently operational hubs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has maintained some of the most cautious guidance among international regulators, with its Conflict Zone Information Bulletin, most recently extended through Aug. 31, continuing to instruct EASA-regulated airlines to exercise caution across UAE, Bahraini and other regional airspace even where formal closures are not in effect.