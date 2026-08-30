Google Confirms Lake Ontario Will Show as Lake America on Maps for US Users After Trump Order Signed

Google confirmed Saturday that Lake Ontario will begin appearing as "Lake America" on Google Maps for users in the United States, following an executive order President Donald Trump signed this week directing federal agencies to rename the body of water amid escalating trade tensions with Canada.

Read more Trump Signs Executive Order Renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America Amid Escalating Trade War with Canada Trump Signs Executive Order Renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America Amid Escalating Trade War with Canada

"These updates follow our long-standing policy for bodies of water with names that vary from country to country, and are starting to roll out now," Google said in a statement Saturday, according to Newsweek. Under that policy, Google Maps users located in the United States will see "Lake America," users in Canada will continue seeing "Lake Ontario," and users elsewhere in the world will see both names displayed together.

Trump signed the executive order Thursday from the Oval Office, directing Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to work with the U.S. Board on Geographic Names to formally rename the lake within 30 days. The order specifically targets the body of water bounded by New York state to the south and east, one of the five Great Lakes and one that straddles the U.S.-Canada border, according to a summary of the order's text published by Tech Times.

Officials moved quickly to implement the change even ahead of that 30-day window. In a message shared by the White House on X, U.S. Geological Survey Director Ned Mamula said, "As of 4:30 pm today the U.S. Geological Survey has officially designated the former Lake Ontario to be renamed as Lake America in all official USGS electronic documents." Mamula added that the change had also been made official in the Geographic Names Information System, the federal database Google has said it relies on when updating geographic labels for U.S. government-designated names, and that the new name would begin appearing in printed federal documents within days.

The move closely mirrors Trump's decision last year to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America" for U.S. federal purposes, a change Google adopted for American users within days of the underlying federal database being updated. Tech Times reported that if the Lake Ontario rename follows a similar implementation timeline to the Gulf of Mexico rollout, in which Google began displaying the new name to U.S. users roughly three days after the federal database update, the "Lake America" label could plausibly have started appearing for American users sometime around mid-to-late September, though Google's Saturday announcement suggests the company moved faster than that earlier precedent might have suggested.

Unlike the Gulf of Mexico, which lies entirely offshore and does not have a land border running through it, Lake Ontario presents an added cartographic complication because the international boundary between the United States and Canada runs directly through the lake itself. That geography means Google Maps must display different labels for the same body of water depending on which side of the border a user is viewing it from or is physically located in, a challenge Tech Times noted the earlier Gulf of Mexico rename did not require Google to solve in the same way.

Canadian officials have firmly rejected the name change. Ontario Premier Doug Ford ordered the installation of a large sign along the Canadian shoreline of Lake Ontario reading "Lake Ontario. Now and Always" in both English and French, according to Newsweek. Canadian officials have also publicly criticized the move; CBC News reported that Canadian officials described the rename as "real foolishness" amid broader ongoing trade tensions between the two countries.

The U.S. State Department took a more lighthearted public tone in response to the change. "It was brought to our attention that Lake America was erroneously labeled as Lake 'Ontario' on our website," the department wrote in a post on its official X account. "We have corrected this mistake and apologize for deadnaming the lake."

Reaction from private companies has been mixed. Mapping service MapQuest publicly refused to adopt the new name, writing on X, "We're not changing it," alongside a screenshot that continued to display "Lake Ontario." The company later launched a tool letting users generate and share their own custom names for the lake, including one example reading "Lake Are We Doing This Again?" according to Newsweek, with the original post drawing more than 4.7 million views.

Betting platform Polymarket had tracked the odds of Google adopting the rename as roughly 61% likely in the days before the change was confirmed, reflecting the uncertainty among market participants over whether the tech giant would follow the same approach it took with the Gulf of Mexico rename in 2025. With Google's Saturday confirmation, that uncertainty has now been resolved for American users of the platform, even as the underlying diplomatic dispute between Washington and Ottawa over the name shows no signs of cooling.