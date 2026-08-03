New York City and parts of New Jersey woke up to flash flood warnings Monday as multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through the region, disrupting the morning commute and prompting city emergency officials to activate their flash flood response plan for the second time in recent weeks.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for New York City and northern New Jersey through Monday night, with a flash flood warning specifically in effect for the city until 8 a.m., according to CBS News New York. Separate flash flood warnings covered Dutchess, Essex, Passaic and Bergen counties until 8 a.m. as well, according to Fox 5 New York. New York City was placed under a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood threat by FOX Weather's scale, while the broader tri-state area faced a Level 1 severe weather threat.

The storm system first moved into the tri-state area late Sunday evening, with thunder rolling through the region in the pre-dawn hours before additional rounds of heavy rain arrived throughout Monday morning and into the afternoon, according to NBC New York. A National Weather Service flood watch bulletin issued at 5:59 a.m. warned that rounds of heavy showers with embedded thunderstorms were expected through the afternoon, with localized rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible. Officials cautioned that any "training" of thunderstorms, a phenomenon in which multiple storm cells repeatedly track over the same area, could result in localized flash flooding. The flood watch specifically covered the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, northern Queens, Staten Island and southern Queens.

CBS News New York reported that a general rainfall total of 1 to 3 inches was expected across the region Monday, with isolated higher totals possible in certain areas. Forecasters also warned that severe thunderstorms remained possible, though the likelihood of their formation was not considered especially high; the greatest hazards associated with any storms that did develop were expected to be torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts. A high surf advisory was issued for all ocean beaches in New York for Monday, with waves potentially reaching as high as 9 feet, alongside a high rip current risk in effect across the region's beaches through the day.

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The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a weather alert Sunday ahead of the storm system, advising residents to prepare for the potential of localized flash flooding. The agency warned that the strongest storms could bring gusty winds, lightning and brief but intense downpours, with wind gusts up to 60 mph possible in stronger cells, potentially damaging trees and power lines and resulting in power outages. NYCEM said it had activated the city's Flash Flood Emergency Plan, coordinating closely with the National Weather Service along with city and state agencies, utility providers and private-sector partners, an effort that includes advanced inspection and clearing of catch basins in flood-prone areas across the city.

City officials emphasized that residents do not need to wait for an official government alert before taking protective action. According to NYCEM's guidance, anyone living in a basement or other low-lying area should consider moving to higher ground early rather than waiting for conditions to worsen. If a flash flood watch is issued, the agency advised residents to stay alert, keep their phones nearby and be ready to move quickly; if a flash flood warning or flash flood emergency is issued, officials said residents should act immediately, moving to a higher floor right away rather than waiting to see whether water actually begins accumulating nearby.

NYCEM also cautioned that flash flooding can occur overnight while residents are asleep, since heavy rainfall can intensify after dark, and urged New Yorkers to keep phones nearby with emergency alerts enabled and the volume turned up throughout the night. The agency additionally warned residents not to touch electrical equipment or appliances that are wet, or that they themselves are wet while handling, given the risk of electrocution during flooding events. To prepare for potential power disruptions, officials recommended keeping cellphones fully charged, stocking up on emergency supplies, and adjusting refrigerator and freezer settings to colder temperatures in advance to help extend the shelf life of perishable food in the event of an extended outage.

Monday's storm system followed a similar flash flood warning issued for much of New York City just weeks earlier, when severe thunderstorms dropped torrential rain across the metropolitan area, with rainfall rates reaching 2 to 3 inches in a single hour in some locations and flooding that closed major roadways, including sections of the Long Island Expressway, the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and the Clearview Expressway. That recent history of repeated flooding events has left several parts of the city and surrounding region particularly vulnerable to renewed flash flooding whenever additional heavy rain arrives, since already-saturated ground and strained drainage infrastructure struggle to absorb new rainfall as effectively.

Temperatures across the region were expected to remain relatively cool Monday given the persistent cloud cover and rain, with highs only reaching the low 80s in most locations, according to CBS News New York. Forecasters said the rain and storm threat was expected to taper off by Monday night as the system moves out of the region, though residents were still urged to remain cautious and monitor official alerts throughout the day given the potential for rapidly changing conditions.