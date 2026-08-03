Free Bus Pass Eligibility Age Rises Again in England This August as State Pension Age Keeps Climbing

A new phase of Britain's gradual increase to the State Pension age takes effect in August, pushing back the age at which many pensioners in England become eligible for a free bus pass under Prime Minister Andy Burnham's government.

The change stems from the ongoing rise in the State Pension age from 66 to 67, which began April 6 and is being phased in gradually through monthly increments until the process concludes in 2028. The policy affects anyone born after April 6, 1960, requiring them to wait longer to claim their State Pension, a delay that carries a secondary consequence for many pensioners, since free bus pass eligibility in England outside London is directly tied to State Pension age rather than a fixed age threshold.

The Department for Transport confirmed to the Express that bus pass eligibility is changing in step with the State Pension age increase, with the next phase beginning this month affecting anyone born between Aug. 6, 1960, and Sept. 5, 1960. Under the current timetable, pensioners in that birth window face an additional five-month wait before they can claim both their State Pension and their free bus pass. For example, someone born on Aug. 6, 1960, will not become eligible for either benefit until Jan. 6, 2027, at which point they will be exactly 66 years and five months old.

A Department for Transport spokesperson explained how the policy connects the two benefits. "Eligibility for an older person's bus pass under the English National Concessionary Travel Scheme is linked to State Pension age. This means eligibility will change in line with the increase in State Pension age from April," the spokesperson said. "People born between 6 April 1960 and 5 March 1961 will qualify at 66 plus a specified number of months, depending on their date of birth." The spokesperson also pointed residents toward an online tool available through GOV.UK that allows individuals to check their specific eligibility date by entering their date of birth.

The delay to both the State Pension and the free bus pass grows longer the later in the qualifying window someone's 66th birthday falls, increasing by one additional month with each successive monthly cohort. Under that structure, pensioners turning 66 in the month beginning Sept. 6 face an extra six-month wait, while those turning 66 in the month beginning Nov. 6 face an extra seven-month wait, with the pattern continuing until the transition to age 67 is fully complete. As a result, some pensioners will become eligible only shortly after their 66th birthday, while others will find themselves just a month or two away from turning 67 by the time they finally qualify. Anyone born after March 5, 1961, will not become eligible for a free bus pass in England until they reach age 67 outright.

The full timetable released by the Department for Work and Pensions outlines the specific wait times tied to each monthly birth cohort between April 6, 1960, and March 5, 1961, with the required wait climbing steadily from an additional month for those born in the earliest qualifying window up to an additional 11 months for those born between Feb. 6 and March 5, 1961. Anyone born from March 6, 1961, onward will need to wait until they turn a full 67 years old.

The Department for Work and Pensions has said the underlying policy traces back to the Pensions Act 2014, which accelerated the increase in the State Pension age from 66 to 67 by eight years compared with the timeline set under earlier legislation. "The Pensions Act 2014 brought the increase in the State Pension age from 66 to 67 forward by eight years. The State Pension age for men and women will now increase to 67 between 2026 and 2028," the department said. The government also revised how the transition itself is structured, moving away from a single fixed date for reaching State Pension age in favor of the current system, under which people born between April 6, 1960, and March 5, 1961, reach their State Pension age at 66 years plus a specified number of additional months tied to their exact birth date.

For younger cohorts, the department noted that the age increase to 67 had already been locked in well before this current phase began. "For people born after 5 April 1969 but before 6 April 1977, under the Pensions Act 2007, State Pension age was already 67," the department said, underscoring that the current gradual transition specifically applies to the narrower band of people born between April 1960 and March 1961, whose State Pension age is being raised incrementally rather than shifting all at once.

Burnham, who became prime minister earlier this year, inherits the State Pension age policy largely unchanged from his predecessor's government, and his administration will continue overseeing the phased transition through its scheduled completion in 2028. With the next monthly cohort now facing the updated eligibility rules as of August, pensioners approaching their 66th birthday in England are encouraged to use the government's online eligibility checker to confirm their specific qualifying date for both their State Pension and their free bus pass, given how significantly the exact wait time can vary depending on an individual's precise date of birth.