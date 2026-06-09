NEW YORK — Federal student loan borrowers face significant repayment and borrowing rule changes beginning July 1, 2026, prompting experts to urge immediate action to preserve options and avoid higher monthly payments or loss of eligibility for key programs.

The updates, announced by the Department of Education, limit several income-driven repayment plans, alter Parent PLUS loan options, cap graduate borrowing in some cases, and require many SAVE plan participants to transition to new repayment structures. Borrowers who fail to act within specified windows risk automatic placement into less favorable standard repayment plans.

Education and financial experts recommend reviewing accounts now at studentaid.gov and considering consolidation or plan switches before deadlines. The changes affect both current and future borrowers, with implications for monthly payments, forgiveness timelines and overall loan costs.

1. Review your current repayment plan immediately

The most urgent step is to log into studentaid.gov and confirm your existing repayment plan and available options. Several plans are closing or phasing out, meaning eligibility could narrow after July 1.

Experts emphasize acting quickly because borrowers may qualify for programs now that will not be available later. Delaying could result in automatic enrollment in the Standard Repayment Plan or the new Tiered Standard plan, which often feature higher monthly payments and less flexibility for lower-income borrowers.

2. SAVE plan participants should explore alternatives proactively

Borrowers still enrolled in the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, which has been the subject of legal and policy challenges, are expected to receive notices from loan servicers around July 1 giving them 90 days to select a new plan. Approximately 7.5 million borrowers were previously enrolled in SAVE.

Many SAVE participants are currently in forbearance. Experts strongly recommend applying for other income-driven repayment plans before any automatic transition deadline, as remaining in forbearance or defaulting to a standard plan can mean significantly higher monthly bills and lost progress toward forgiveness programs like Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

3. Parent PLUS borrowers should consider consolidation before the deadline

Parents holding Parent PLUS loans face one of the most time-sensitive actions. To remain eligible for income-driven repayment plans and Public Service Loan Forgiveness, these loans must be consolidated into a Direct Consolidation Loan before July 1.

Failure to consolidate by the deadline would permanently limit options to standard repayment plans, potentially resulting in much higher monthly payments. Consolidation allows the loans to become eligible for more flexible repayment structures, though it may reset certain forgiveness clocks.

4. Understand which repayment plans are closing or changing

Several existing plans are being restricted. The Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR) plans will no longer be available for loans disbursed on or after July 1. Both are scheduled to phase out completely by July 1, 2028, requiring current participants to choose new options by June 30, 2028.

The Income-Based Repayment (IBR) plan will also close to new enrollees on July 1, although existing borrowers with older loans may remain in it. Borrowers who believe one of these plans fits their situation should confirm eligibility and apply before the cutoff dates.

5. New borrowers will have fewer repayment choices after July 1

Starting July 1, new federal student loan borrowers will be limited to two main repayment plans: the Standard Repayment Plan and the new Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP).

The Standard plan features fixed monthly payments over 10 to 30 years, depending on loan type. The RAP is an income-driven option with payments ranging from 1% to 10% of adjusted gross income (or as low as $10 monthly for very low earners), with forgiveness after 30 years. Actual payments under RAP adjust based on income bands and dependents.

6. Check timing for new graduate and Parent PLUS loans

Students planning to borrow for graduate school or parents borrowing for dependents should review deadlines carefully. Graduate PLUS loans will no longer be offered after July 1, though some existing borrowers may continue under older limits for up to three academic years if they had at least one disbursement before the cutoff.

New direct unsubsidized graduate loans will be capped at $20,500 annually, with aggregate limits of $100,000 for standard graduate programs and $200,000 for certain professional programs. Parent PLUS loans will face new annual caps of $20,000 per student and lifetime limits of $65,000 per dependent, unless grandfathered under prior rules.

Borrowers expecting to take out loans under current limits should ensure applications are approved and first disbursements occur before July 1 where possible.

Financial aid experts stress the importance of acting early. The 90-day window for SAVE borrowers and the July 1 deadlines for consolidation and new borrowing create a narrow period for optimal decision-making. Waiting could result in higher long-term costs or lost forgiveness opportunities.

The changes are part of broader efforts to simplify and reform the federal student loan system. While aimed at reducing complexity and preventing future issues, they require current borrowers to be proactive to protect their interests.

Borrowers uncertain about their best options are encouraged to use the Department of Education's loan simulator tool at studentaid.gov and consult certified student loan counselors or nonprofit credit advisors. Servicer communications should be monitored closely in the coming weeks.

The transition period underscores the importance of staying informed about federal student aid policies. With billions in outstanding loans affecting millions of Americans, even small changes in repayment structures can have substantial personal financial impacts over time.

As the July 1 deadline approaches, borrowers are advised to gather necessary documents, review eligibility criteria and submit applications promptly to avoid unintended consequences. Proactive steps now can help secure more favorable terms and preserve access to beneficial programs.

The Department of Education and loan servicers are expected to provide additional guidance and tools in the coming weeks to assist with the transition. Borrowers should verify all information through official government channels to avoid scams or misinformation.

For many, these changes represent an opportunity to reassess debt management strategies. Consolidating loans, switching plans or adjusting borrowing timing could lead to meaningful long-term savings and greater financial flexibility.

The evolving federal student loan landscape reflects ongoing efforts to balance borrower support with fiscal responsibility. Understanding and acting on the July 1 changes is essential for current and future borrowers seeking to minimize costs and maximize benefits from available programs.