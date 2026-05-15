NEW YORK — Nearly one-quarter of New York City's public schools are operating well below capacity, with 380 buildings — out of roughly 1,600 — running at less than 60 percent utilization this school year, according to a new analysis that spotlights the deepening enrollment crisis gripping the nation's largest school district.

The startling figure, released by the Citizens Budget Commission, arrives as city officials project another sharp drop in student numbers. Public school enrollment currently stands around 884,400 students, down significantly from pre-pandemic levels, and forecasts warn of a further loss of up to 153,000 students over the next decade. The combination of underused buildings, fixed costs and ambitious class-size reduction mandates is forcing difficult conversations about budgets, consolidations and the future of neighborhood schools.

"This is not sustainable," said one education budget analyst. "You cannot continue funding buildings designed for far more students than they currently serve while pouring hundreds of millions into lowering class sizes elsewhere." The mismatch creates both inefficiency in some neighborhoods and overcrowding pressure in others.

Roots of the Enrollment Decline

Multiple factors drive the shrinking student population. Birth rates in New York City have fallen sharply since the COVID-19 pandemic, with roughly 25,000 fewer births annually compared to pre-pandemic figures. Families with young children continue to leave the city for more affordable suburbs or other states, drawn by remote work flexibility and lower housing costs. Charter school growth and homeschooling have also siphoned students from traditional public schools.

The School Construction Authority's latest demographic projections paint a sobering picture. By 2034-35, enrollment could fall to approximately 721,000 students in grades K-12, a loss of more than 150,000 from recent levels. Declines are expected across all boroughs, with Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx facing the steepest drops.

Early grades show the most dramatic shrinkage. Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten applications have plummeted, signaling that the pipeline of future students is narrowing. This trend compounds existing challenges in a system still recovering from pandemic-era learning disruptions.

Underutilized Schools Strain Budgets

The 380 schools below 60 percent capacity represent a significant fiscal burden. Many still require minimum staffing levels — principals, assistant principals, nurses and other personnel — dictated by union contracts and regulations, regardless of enrollment. Tiny schools with fewer than 150 students face particularly acute per-pupil cost spikes.

This year, 112 schools are projected to enroll under 150 students. That number is expected to rise to 134 next school year. These micro-schools collectively carry hundreds of millions in annual budgets while serving relatively few children, diverting resources from academic support, mental health services and facility maintenance.

Meanwhile, the city presses forward with a state-mandated class size reduction plan. New York law requires gradual caps — aiming for most classes at 20-25 students by 2027-28 — with interim targets. The system recently surpassed 60 percent compliance and eyes 80 percent next year, at a projected cost of over $1 billion annually in additional teachers and space modifications.

Critics argue the policy exacerbates inefficiencies. Funds flow to hire more staff in already compliant or low-enrollment schools while some buildings sit half-empty. Officials have explored repurposing space, but community resistance to mergers or closures remains fierce.

Political and Community Pushback

Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration has prioritized education spending, allocating record sums in the latest budget for class-size efforts, pre-K and mental health. Yet fiscal watchdogs urge tying funding more closely to actual enrollment, accelerating consolidations and pausing new construction in declining areas.

Parents in affected neighborhoods often fight to keep schools open, viewing them as vital community anchors. Past closure attempts have sparked protests, lawsuits and political backlash. Recent proposals on the Upper West Side and in Brooklyn ignited debates over equity, with families arguing that shuttering schools in lower-income areas disproportionately harms vulnerable students.

Education advocates acknowledge the tension. While small schools can offer personalized attention, extremely low enrollment limits course offerings, extracurriculars and specialized support. Larger, efficiently run schools often provide broader opportunities.

Potential Solutions and Trade-offs

Experts propose several paths forward. Strategic mergers could combine under-enrolled schools, preserving jobs while creating more robust programs. Repurposing excess space for community centers, early childhood programs or charter co-locations offers another option. Some suggest incentivizing families to fill seats through improved academics and safety measures.

Budget alignment represents the biggest lever. Shifting to a weighted student funding model — where dollars follow children more directly — could encourage efficiency without abrupt closures. The city could also revisit class-size mandates in light of demographic reality, seeking flexibility from Albany.

Longer term, addressing root causes like housing affordability, family support services and economic vitality could help stabilize enrollment. Without broader population recovery, however, the system must adapt to a smaller footprint.

Looking Ahead

As the 2026-27 school year approaches, with a later September start date, decisions on consolidations and budgets will intensify. The Department of Education faces pressure to balance fiscal responsibility with educational quality and community needs.

The 380 under-capacity schools symbolize a larger reckoning for urban education nationwide. Cities from Chicago to San Francisco grapple with similar declines. New York's scale makes its choices particularly consequential.

For now, the empty desks and echoing hallways in hundreds of buildings underscore an uncomfortable truth: the city built for a million students must now thoughtfully right-size for far fewer while protecting outcomes for those who remain. How leaders navigate this transition will shape New York's neighborhoods and the futures of its children for decades to come.