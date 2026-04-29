G8 Education Shuts 40 Childcare Centres as Occupancy Slumps and Costs Rise

SYDNEY — G8 Education, Australia's largest listed childcare operator, will close 40 centres across the country in response to persistently low occupancy rates and escalating operational costs, leaving hundreds of families scrambling for new placements and dozens of staff facing redundancy.

The closures, announced Wednesday, represent about 5% of G8's national network of more than 750 early learning centres. The company said the decision followed a detailed portfolio review that identified underperforming sites struggling with insufficient enrolments and unsustainable financial pressures.

G8 cited several factors behind the move: slower-than-expected recovery in post-pandemic attendance, rising wages following Fair Work Commission decisions, higher energy and maintenance costs, and increased regulatory compliance burdens. Many centres hit by the closures were in areas with declining local demand or intense competition from newer providers.

The announcement sent G8 shares tumbling more than 8% in morning trade as investors digested the scale of the contraction. The company has struggled in recent years to return to pre-pandemic profitability levels despite strong government subsidies aimed at making childcare more affordable for families.

Childcare industry groups described the news as concerning but not entirely unexpected. The sector has faced significant headwinds since COVID-19, with many working parents altering their arrangements through hybrid work, family support or informal care. At the same time, the cost of delivering regulated care has climbed sharply.

G8 said it would work with affected families to find alternative placements in nearby centres where capacity exists. However, in some regional and suburban locations, options may be limited, potentially forcing parents to change work patterns or seek more expensive private arrangements.

Staff at the closing centres were informed on Wednesday morning. The company has offered redeployment opportunities where possible and will provide redundancy payments in line with legal requirements. Union representatives criticised the timing and scale of the cuts, calling for stronger government support to protect jobs in the vital early education sector.

The closures highlight deeper structural issues in Australian childcare. While overall demand remains high, individual centre viability often depends on local demographics, transport access and competition. Larger operators like G8 have greater capacity to absorb losses across their networks, but even they are now forced to rationalise.

The federal government's Cheaper Child Care Bill has helped ease the financial burden on families by subsidising fees, but providers argue the funding model has not kept pace with rising costs. Wage increases, mandatory staff-to-child ratios and inflation in utilities and supplies have squeezed margins industry-wide.

Education Minister Jason Clare acknowledged the challenges facing providers while emphasising the government's commitment to accessible early learning. "We want every child to have access to quality early childhood education," he said. "We will work with the sector to ensure these changes do not disrupt families unnecessarily."

Opposition education spokeswoman urged the government to do more to support providers, warning that further closures could reduce choice and drive up costs for remaining services. The announcement has reignited debate about the long-term sustainability of Australia's mixed public-private childcare model.

For parents using the affected centres, the news brings immediate uncertainty. Many have built routines and relationships around their chosen services. Transitioning young children to new environments can be stressful, particularly for working families already managing cost-of-living pressures.

G8 has pledged to support families during the transition period with information sessions and assistance locating alternative care. However, in some areas the loss of 40 centres will reduce overall capacity, potentially creating waitlists and forcing difficult decisions for parents.

The broader childcare sector continues evolving. Demand for early learning remains strong due to workforce participation goals and recognition of its importance for child development. Yet rising costs and changing family work patterns have created a more challenging operating environment for providers.

Analysts expect further consolidation in the sector as smaller operators struggle and larger groups rationalise their footprints. The trend toward larger, more efficient centres with integrated services may accelerate as the industry adapts to new economic realities.

G8 Education has been one of the dominant players in Australian childcare for more than two decades. The company expanded aggressively through acquisitions during the 2010s but has faced increasing pressure to improve returns for shareholders while maintaining quality standards.

As the closures proceed, attention will turn to how families and staff are supported and whether the move signals wider instability in the sector. For now, the 40 affected centres represent a significant contraction that will be felt by local communities across multiple states.

The announcement serves as a reminder of the delicate economics underpinning Australia's early childhood education system. While demand is strong, delivering affordable, high-quality care remains a complex challenge that requires careful balancing of costs, subsidies and operational efficiency.

G8's decision, though difficult, reflects the commercial realities facing many providers today. The coming months will reveal how successfully the company and the wider sector navigate these pressures while maintaining access to vital early learning services for Australian families.