NEW YORK — The New York Times' Strands word-search puzzle tested solvers' combative vocabulary on Friday with puzzle No. 824, themed "You wanna go?" and centered on terms evoking conflict and confrontation.

Players faced a 6x8 grid of letters, tasked with finding a spangram — a word or phrase that touches two opposite sides of the board — and six theme-related words. The game, which builds on the success of Wordle and Connections, continues to grow its audience with its blend of wordplay, strategy and daily satisfaction.

The spangram for June 5 was FIGHTINGWORDS, a 13-letter phrase capturing the essence of provocative language that can spark disputes. It snaked across the grid, providing a strong anchor for many solvers once discovered.

The theme words, all synonyms or descriptors for physical or verbal altercations, were: BRAWL — A noisy fight, often in public. CLASH — A brief but intense conflict. MELEE — A confused, chaotic skirmish involving multiple participants. SCRAP — An informal scuffle or minor fight. SCUFFLE — A short, disorderly struggle. SKIRMISH — A minor battle or preliminary engagement.

The New York Times Games team described the puzzle's difficulty as easy, making it accessible for casual players while still offering satisfying "aha" moments for dedicated fans. Early hints encouraged looking for terms describing brief physical run-ins, from minor tussles to heated showdowns.

Strands launched in 2024 and has become a staple in the NYT puzzle ecosystem alongside Wordle, Connections and Spelling Bee. Its mechanics — finding connected letter sequences that form valid words — reward pattern recognition and vocabulary depth. The spangram often unlocks broader sections of the board, turning a scattered grid into a cohesive solution.

Community reactions on platforms like Reddit and X highlighted the theme's timeliness and cleverness. Many appreciated the straightforward yet evocative category, with some noting it tested assumptions about common fight-related terms. Perfect solves earned shareable grids featuring colored indicators for progress.

For newcomers, the rules remain simple: click and drag across adjacent letters to form words of four or more letters. Theme words turn blue, while the spangram appears in yellow. Extra non-theme words can be found for bonus satisfaction, but the goal is completing all theme entries.

Friday's puzzle exemplified Strands' appeal: blending everyday language with thematic cohesion. The "You wanna go?" prompt cleverly guided players toward confrontational vocabulary without being overly obscure, striking a balance that keeps the game engaging across skill levels.

Solvers often start by scanning for common letter combinations or longer potential words. Identifying the spangram early, as with FIGHTINGWORDS spanning top to bottom, provided momentum. Process of elimination then revealed the remaining terms like BRAWL and SKIRMISH.

The game's educational value shines through in expanding players' lexical range. Terms like MELEE and SCUFFLE, while familiar to some, introduced nuances for others, reinforcing language skills in an entertaining format. Educators have noted similar word games' benefits for cognitive agility and vocabulary building.

Strands resets daily at midnight, encouraging consistent play and streak maintenance. Spoiler-averse fans use share features that display progress without revealing exact words. On June 5, social feeds filled with blue and yellow grids as players compared times and strategies.

Broader context shows NYT Games expanding its portfolio to compete in the booming casual gaming space. Strands' success stems from its accessibility — no downloads needed, just a browser or app — and its ability to deliver quick mental wins amid busy schedules.

Analysts tracking digital puzzles point to growing engagement metrics, with millions of daily plays across the suite. Friday's edition, while rated easy, still delivered the core satisfaction of cracking a well-crafted grid. For those who struggled, hints within the game or community discussions offered gentle guidance without full spoilers.

Looking ahead, tomorrow's puzzle promises fresh challenges. The archive allows revisiting favorites, while dedicated fans track patterns or maintain personal leaderboards. Strands #824's fighting theme added a spark of energy to the week, reminding players of language's power to both unite and divide.

The puzzle's design reflects careful curation by the NYT team, ensuring fairness and fun. No obscure proper nouns or overly archaic terms appeared, maintaining broad appeal. Its placement in the daily routine — often alongside coffee and other games — underscores its role in morning mindfulness for many.

As Strands matures, it continues evolving with player feedback while preserving its core charm. Friday's solution, built around conflict vocabulary, provided a playful workout that left solvers ready for the next round. Whether solved in minutes or after several revisits, it delivered the signature Strands satisfaction.

For enthusiasts reflecting on their performance, the grid offered lessons in persistence and lateral thinking. Celebrating a perfect solve or learning from near-misses keeps the streak alive and the mind sharp. As June 5 drew to a close, players looked forward to puzzle #825 with renewed anticipation.

In a digital landscape filled with distractions, Strands stands out for its elegant simplicity and intellectual reward. The June 5 edition, with its combative yet lighthearted theme, exemplified why the game has captured the attention of word lovers worldwide.