NEW YORK — The average rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose to a nine-month high last week, delivering another setback to housing affordability as persistent inflation concerns linked to the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict kept borrowing costs elevated.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.65 percent in the week ended May 22, up from 6.56 percent the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. It marked the highest level since August 2025, before the Federal Reserve began cutting rates to support the labor market.

Mortgage applications fell 8.5 percent from the prior week, with refinancing activity dropping sharply. Overall application volume reached its lowest level since last summer, the trade group said.

The increase in borrowing costs reflects broader market reactions to geopolitical developments. Renewed military exchanges between the United States and Iran near the Strait of Hormuz have pushed oil prices higher, contributing to renewed inflation pressures across the economy. This dynamic has driven up Treasury yields, to which mortgage rates are closely linked.

Fed Policy and Economic Backdrop

The rise comes as the Federal Reserve navigates a complex environment. After a series of rate cuts in late 2025, officials are now weighing whether to pause or even consider increases amid sticky inflation. Consumer prices rose 3.8 percent in April from a year earlier, compared with 2.9 percent last August.

The labor market has stabilized, with the unemployment rate holding at 4.3 percent. However, energy costs tied to Middle East tensions have spilled over into broader price increases, prompting caution from policymakers.

New Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh, who succeeded Jerome Powell, faces immediate pressure to balance growth concerns with inflation control. Markets are now pricing in the possibility of a rate hike by the end of 2026, reversing earlier expectations for further easing.

Tight Supply Exacerbates Affordability Issues

Limited housing inventory continues to compound the challenge for potential buyers. Many homeowners with mortgage rates below 5 percent are reluctant to sell and take on higher borrowing costs, creating what economists call the "rate lock-in" effect.

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Nancy Vanden Houten, U.S. lead economist at Oxford Economics, highlighted this dynamic in a recent analysis. "That shortage is compounded by the fact that historically few homeowners are selling their properties," she said. "The turnover of the existing owner-occupied stock averaged 4.7 percent over the last four quarters, which is below the turnover rate we saw during the depths of the global financial crisis."

As of the end of 2025, nearly two-thirds of outstanding mortgages carried rates below 5 percent, according to Federal Housing Finance Agency data. This low-rate lock-in has severely restricted the flow of homes onto the market, keeping prices elevated even as demand cools.

Impact on Homebuyers and the Market

Higher mortgage rates are pricing out many first-time buyers and making monthly payments less affordable for middle-income households. The combination of elevated home prices and borrowing costs has pushed affordability measures to multi-decade lows in many markets.

Purchase applications fell more sharply than refinancing last week, signaling weakening demand for new home loans. This trend could weigh on home sales in coming months, though tight supply may prevent a significant price correction.

Regional variations exist, with some Sun Belt markets showing more resilience due to job growth, while coastal areas face steeper challenges from high prices and rates.

Broader Economic Implications

Rising mortgage rates have ripple effects throughout the economy. The housing sector, which includes construction, real estate services and related industries, accounts for a significant portion of U.S. economic activity. Slower home sales can dampen consumer spending on furnishings, appliances and other big-ticket items.

Builders have responded by focusing on smaller, more affordable units and offering incentives, but high material and labor costs limit their flexibility. Multifamily construction remains active in many areas, providing some rental supply relief.

The Federal Reserve continues monitoring housing data closely as part of its dual mandate to promote maximum employment and price stability. Any further rate increases could intensify pressure on the sector, while premature easing risks reigniting inflation.

Outlook for Mortgage Rates and Housing

Analysts expect mortgage rates to remain volatile in the near term, influenced by geopolitical developments, inflation readings and Fed communications. A breakthrough in U.S.-Iran negotiations that eases oil price pressures could provide some relief, though underlying supply constraints will likely keep the market challenging.

Freddie Mac is scheduled to release its weekly mortgage rate survey on Thursday, which may show slightly different figures due to methodological variations. Last week, Freddie Mac reported an average 30-year rate of 6.51 percent.

Longer-term, structural issues including zoning restrictions, construction costs and labor shortages will continue shaping the housing market. Experts call for policy measures to boost supply, such as streamlined permitting and incentives for affordable development.

For prospective buyers, the current environment demands careful financial planning. Locking in rates through adjustable or hybrid products may offer short-term relief, though fixed-rate loans provide more certainty for long-term homeowners.

The latest data underscores the persistent challenges facing the U.S. housing market. While job stability and wage growth provide some support, the combination of elevated rates and limited inventory continues testing buyer resilience and market balance.

As summer approaches — traditionally a busy season for home sales — higher borrowing costs may further dampen activity. Policymakers, builders and real estate professionals will be watching closely to see how these dynamics evolve in the months ahead.