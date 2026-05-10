Australia's Two-Speed Property Market Booms in 2026 Despite Higher Rates and Affordability Crunch

SYDNEY — Australia's real estate market in 2026 is displaying a stark "two-speed" dynamic, with booming price growth in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide contrasting sharply with slower or declining values in Sydney and Melbourne, even as national dwelling prices continue to rise modestly amid persistent supply shortages and population-driven demand.

According to CoreLogic data released in early May, national home values increased 0.7% in March, bringing first-quarter growth to 2.1%. However, the divergence between cities has widened significantly. Perth led the surge with a remarkable 7.3% quarterly gain, followed by strong performances in Brisbane and Adelaide. In contrast, Melbourne recorded a 0.9% decline, while Sydney showed only marginal growth.

This uneven performance reflects differing local factors: Western Australia and Queensland are benefiting from strong mining and resource sectors, interstate migration, and relative affordability, while Australia's two largest cities grapple with higher interest rates, tighter lending standards and stretched affordability.

Commonwealth Bank senior economist Trent Saunders noted in April that the housing market has proven stronger than expected but warned that higher rates and new affordability pressures are expected to slow price growth over the next two years. CommBank forecasts national dwelling prices to rise around 5% this year and 3% in 2027, a clear easing from previous years.

ANZ Research echoed this view, predicting capital city prices will grow 2.8% in 2026 and 2.1% in 2027, signalling a softening market as higher borrowing costs weigh on demand. Despite the slowdown, supply constraints continue to underpin the market, with vacancy rates near record lows and rental growth accelerating in many areas.

Supply Shortages Fuel Rental Crisis

Australia's rental market remains extremely tight. Median rents have risen sharply in regional areas, with South Australia seeing a 12.5% year-on-year increase to $450 per week. In Adelaide, rents reached $620 per week. Nationally, rents are increasing by about $25 per week, highlighting the ongoing imbalance between demand and housing availability.

CBRE's latest apartment outlook report forecasts median apartment rents to grow 27% between 2025 and 2030 across 53 precincts in capital cities. This sustained rental pressure is driving more Australians toward renting longer or "rentvesting" — buying investment properties while renting themselves — as saving for a deposit becomes increasingly difficult.

First-Home Buyers Struggle Amid Affordability Crisis

Housing affordability remains a critical challenge. The national median property price hovers around $908,000, with only 30% of properties priced below $700,000. The expanded First Home Guarantee Scheme is expected to ignite demand among first-time buyers in 2026, but many young Australians still find entry into the market daunting.

Domain's 2026 forecast report predicts record housing unit prices across all capital cities by year-end, but with a clear two-phase pattern: strong growth in the first half driven by pent-up demand, followed by a slower second half as affordability constraints bite. Sydney is forecast to reach a median house price of $1.92 million by the end of 2026.

Investor Sentiment and Market Outlook

Despite higher interest rates, investor activity remains solid. Strong population growth, a wave of new first-time buyers and affluent downsizers with significant equity are supporting prices. However, the market is splitting into clear winners and laggards. Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide are the standout performers, while Sydney and Melbourne face headwinds.

Cushman & Wakefield's Australia Outlook 2026 describes the commercial real estate market as moving "from resilience to optimism," with disciplined capital and structurally supported demand across key asset classes. Office, retail, industrial, living and data centre sectors are all showing signs of recovery, though challenges like higher funding costs and infrastructure bottlenecks persist.

Regional Variations Define the Market

The "two-speed" nature of the market is creating distinct investment strategies. Investors are increasingly targeting undersupplied markets like Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide, as well as more affordable segments such as units and lower-quartile properties where demand remains strongest and yields are more attractive.

In Western Australia, strong resources sector activity and interstate migration are driving robust demand. Queensland continues to benefit from population inflows and tourism recovery. Victoria and New South Wales, meanwhile, are dealing with higher supply pipelines in some areas and affordability challenges that are tempering price growth.

Government and Policy Responses

Federal and state governments are under pressure to address the housing crisis. Initiatives like the expanded First Home Guarantee Scheme and various state-level incentives aim to boost supply and support first-home buyers. However, analysts warn that meaningful relief will require sustained increases in housing construction, planning reforms and targeted policies to improve affordability.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to lift the cash rate to 3.85% earlier in 2026 has added further pressure on borrowers, though most economists expect rates to stabilize or ease modestly later in the year if inflation continues moderating.

What This Means for Buyers, Sellers and Investors

For buyers, the current environment demands careful research and realistic expectations. In booming markets like Perth, competition remains fierce, while slower markets like Melbourne may offer better negotiation opportunities. First-home buyers should explore government schemes and consider more affordable locations or property types.

Sellers in strong markets can still achieve good results, but pricing realistically is key. Investors are advised to focus on fundamentals — yield, vacancy rates, population growth and infrastructure plans — rather than chasing short-term price spikes.

As Australia's $12.5 trillion housing market continues to evolve, the "two-speed" dynamic is likely to persist through 2026 and beyond. Strong underlying demand from population growth and limited supply will support prices overall, but regional variations and affordability challenges will define opportunities and risks for buyers and investors alike.

The coming months will be critical as higher rates, new housing supply and shifting buyer sentiment shape the market's next phase. For now, Australia's real estate market in 2026 remains resilient but increasingly diverse, offering both challenges and opportunities across its vast and varied landscape.