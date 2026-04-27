SYDNEY — Australia's $12.6 trillion residential property market is showing clear signs of divergence and moderation in early 2026, with house prices falling in Sydney and Melbourne while resource-driven cities like Perth and Brisbane continue to post strong gains amid persistent supply shortages and shifting interest rate pressures.

The latest data from Cotality released in April reveals national dwelling values rose a modest 0.7% in March, bringing first-quarter growth to 2.1%. While this marks continued appreciation, the pace has slowed noticeably from late 2025, reflecting higher borrowing costs, cost-of-living pressures and growing buyer caution in the country's two largest markets.

Sydney home prices fell 0.2% over the first three months of the year, while Melbourne recorded a 0.6% decline. Together, these two cities — which account for roughly 55-60% of the national market — are exerting downward pressure on the broader index. Median house prices now stand at approximately $1.295 million in Sydney and $828,000 in Melbourne.

In contrast, Perth surged 7.3% in the March quarter, Brisbane rose 5.1%, Adelaide gained 3.6%, and smaller capitals like Darwin, Hobart and Canberra also posted positive growth. This "two-speed" dynamic has become a defining feature of the 2026 market, driven by differing economic conditions, migration patterns and housing supply levels across states.

Factors Driving the Split

Economists point to several key influences. Western Australia and Queensland continue to benefit from strong resources sectors, population inflows and relatively affordable entry points compared to the eastern seaboard. Perth's median dwelling value is approaching $1 million after years of rapid appreciation, yet demand remains robust due to tight inventory.

Sydney and Melbourne, however, are feeling the pinch of higher interest rates and stretched affordability. The Reserve Bank of Australia's rate settings have curbed borrowing capacity, particularly for buyers in premium segments. Lower-quartile properties in these cities have held up better, while higher-end homes have seen noticeable softening.

A federal first-home buyer scheme expansion has also contributed to price pressure at the lower end of the market. Cotality data shows eligible homes rose 6.7% in the six months following policy changes — nearly double the growth in higher-priced segments — raising concerns the initiative may be inflating entry-level prices rather than purely improving access.

National Outlook and Forecasts

Major banks and forecasters have moderated their 2026 predictions. Commonwealth Bank now expects national dwelling price growth of around 5% this year and 3% in 2027, down from previous estimates. ANZ forecasts capital city prices to rise 2.8% in 2026 and 2.1% in 2027, citing higher rates and affordability constraints.

Despite the cooling, fundamentals remain supportive in many areas. Record-low rental vacancy rates continue driving investor interest, while net overseas migration sustains demand. However, new housing supply is gradually increasing, which could help ease pressure later in the year and into 2027.

Rental Market Remains Tight

The rental sector shows little sign of relief. National median rents continue climbing, with some regional areas in South Australia seeing year-on-year increases of 12.5%. Vacancy rates hover near historic lows, exacerbating affordability challenges for tenants and adding fuel to political debates ahead of the federal budget.

Challenges and Policy Implications

Housing affordability remains a critical issue heading into the 2026 federal budget. Experts urge policymakers to prioritize boosting supply, protecting rental stock and removing barriers to downsizing rather than measures that could further inflate prices. Calls for tax reform, planning system overhauls and incentives for build-to-rent projects are growing louder.

First-home buyers face particular hurdles, with the national median property price hovering near $908,000-$933,000. Only about 30% of properties fall below $700,000, intensifying competition in the affordable segment.

Regional Variations Offer Opportunities

Buyers and investors are increasingly looking beyond the traditional east coast hotspots. Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide offer stronger growth prospects in the near term, though analysts warn that rapid gains could moderate as affordability constraints spread. Regional markets have also shown resilience, with some areas outperforming capitals due to lifestyle shifts and remote work trends.

What Lies Ahead

The Australian real estate market in 2026 is transitioning from the boom conditions of recent years to a more balanced — yet still challenging — environment. While national values continue inching higher overall, the widening city-by-city and segment-by-segment gaps suggest a period of selective growth rather than uniform appreciation.

Prospective buyers may find improved negotiating power in Sydney and Melbourne, particularly at the upper end, while investors seeking yield and growth potential are eyeing western and northern markets. For sellers, timing and pricing strategy will be crucial in a market that rewards realism over optimism.

As the year progresses, interest rate decisions, federal budget measures and global economic signals will play key roles in shaping the trajectory. For now, Australia's housing market remains resilient but clearly cooling, offering both opportunities and risks for participants across the spectrum.