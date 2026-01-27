SYDNEY — Australia's wealthiest citizens in 2026 reflect a nation at the crossroads of tradition and innovation. Mining fortunes remain the backbone of the country's billionaire class, but technology entrepreneurs and green energy pioneers are rapidly reshaping the landscape. The Top 10 Richest Australians of 2026 showcase staggering net worths, diverse industries, and the growing influence of sustainability and digital innovation.

The Top 10 Richest Australians in 2026

Rank Name Net Worth (Approx.) Industry Key Highlights 1 Gina Rinehart $33–34 billion Mining (iron ore) Hancock Prospecting continues to dominate global iron ore exports. 2 Harry Triguboff $25–26 billion Property development Meriton founder, Australia's largest apartment developer. 3 Anthony Pratt & Family $24–25 billion Manufacturing (Visy packaging) Expanding packaging empire across U.S. and Asia. 4 Andrew Forrest $22–23 billion Mining & Green Energy Fortescue Metals Group; major hydrogen and renewable energy investments. 5 Mike Cannon-Brookes $20–21 billion Technology (Atlassian) Co-founder of Atlassian, renewable energy advocate. 6 Scott Farquhar $19–20 billion Technology (Atlassian) Atlassian co-founder, expanding global software reach. 7 Clive Palmer $18–19 billion Mining & Investments Iron ore and coal ventures, plus political activities. 8 John Gandel $10–11 billion Retail & Property Owner of Chadstone Shopping Centre, Melbourne. 9 Richard White $9–10 billion Technology (WiseTech Global) Logistics software giant with global expansion. 10 Sir Frank Lowy $7.9 billion Property & Retail Westfield co-founder, long-time retail figure.

Mining Magnates Still Rule

Mining remains the cornerstone of Australian wealth. Gina Rinehart, often dubbed the "Iron Ore Queen," continues to lead the list with her Hancock Prospecting empire. Andrew Forrest and Clive Palmer also maintain their positions thanks to iron ore and coal, though Forrest's pivot into green hydrogen signals a future-oriented strategy.

These fortunes, however, are vulnerable to global commodity price swings, particularly demand fluctuations in China.

Tech Titans Rising

The rise of Atlassian co-founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar highlights Australia's growing tech sector. Their software company, headquartered in Sydney, has become a global powerhouse, with products used by millions worldwide.

Richard White, founder of WiseTech Global, has also carved out a niche in logistics software, proving that Australian tech can compete internationally.

This shift underscores a diversification of wealth sources beyond traditional mining and property.

Property Fortunes Hold Strong

Real estate remains a reliable wealth generator. Harry Triguboff, founder of Meriton, continues to dominate apartment development, while John Gandel and Sir Frank Lowy maintain their positions through retail and shopping centre empires.

Despite Australia's housing affordability crisis, property magnates have benefited from urban expansion and commercial real estate demand.

Green Energy and Sustainability

Andrew Forrest and Mike Cannon-Brookes are channeling billions into renewable energy projects, particularly hydrogen and large-scale solar. Their investments reflect a broader trend toward sustainability, as Australia grapples with climate change and seeks to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

This pivot could redefine the rich list in the coming decade, with green billionaires potentially overtaking mining magnates.

