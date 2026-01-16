It has been revealed that an adult has been hospitalised after ingesting the now-recalled Dr Schwartz Hand Sanitiser. The hand sanitiser was recalled after it was discovered that it contained methanol.

The recall is apparently a result of the hospitalisation, which has led to the discovery of methanol in the said product.

Adult Hospitalised After Ingesting Hand Sanitiser

The hand sanitiser, which was recalled by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), "was supplied to guests as a complimentary hand sanitiser at the Paradise Resort, Gold Coast, Queensland from 31 August 2020 to 6 January 2026."

According to The Guardian, the hotel's general manager, David Brook, confirmed that one guest had "inappropriately consumed two bottles of the sanitiser."

This was later confirmed by Queensland Health.

"The methanol contamination was identified and the product recall initiated after an adult ingested this product in Queensland and suffered acute methanol poisoning," a spokesperson for the health department shared.

The adult who ingested the hand sanitiser has since been treated and discharged from the hospital.

ACCC Recall

The ACCC recall was issued Wednesday following the discovery of methanol contamination.

Methanol, a highly toxic chemical when ingested, has different chemical and industry uses. It is a volatile and flammable liquid with a similar odor to ethanol.

For those who have a Dr Schwartz Hand Sanitiser in their possession, ACCC recommends to immediately stop using the product.

It is likewise recommended to discard the product in general waste.