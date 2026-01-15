The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has issued a recall of Dr Schwartz Hand Sanitiser after it was found to contain methanol.

Methanol is a chemical that is highly toxic if ingested and may even lead to irreversible injury or death.

ACCC Issues Dr Schwartz Hand Sanitiser Recall

According to NSW Health, "High concentrations of methanol are not permitted in alcohol-based hand sanitiser or any product used by the public."

For those who have a bottle of Dr Schwartz Hand Sanitiser in their possession, ACCC says it is best to immediately stop using the product.

It is likewise recommended to dispose of the product in general waste.

The recall notes that Dr Schwartz Hand Sanitiser "was supplied to guests as a complimentary hand sanitiser at the Paradise Resort, Gold Coast, Queensland from 31 August 2020 to 6 January 2026."

"200ml bottles were also available for guests to use at the Resort and were also affected," ACCC added. "These were not supplied to guests as a complimentary product."

What is Methanol?

As previously mentioned, methanol is highly toxic substance if ingested.

Also known as methyl alcohol or wood alcohol, it is a colorless and volatile liquid that is also flammable. It has a similar odor to ethanol.

It has a wide range of industry and chemical uses. For example, it can be used to form other chemicals, plastics, and adhesives. It is also used in transesterification to make biodiesel.