Australia Housing Market 2026: Two-Speed Boom Persists as Prices Hit Records Amid Rate Hikes

SYDNEY — Australia's real estate market entered 2026 riding strong momentum from the previous year, but early data and revised forecasts point to a widening divide between booming mid-tier capitals and cooling major eastern cities, even as national dwelling values continue to climb.

House prices rose 0.7% in March, lifting values 2.1% for the first quarter, according to Cotality data. The national median dwelling value reached approximately $933,137, up 13.7% over the past year, with combined capitals at $1,025,365 and regional areas outperforming at $758,788. Yet the divergence is stark: Perth surged 7.3% in the quarter and 24.3% annually, while Sydney and Melbourne posted modest or negative quarterly shifts.

This two-speed dynamic defines the 2026 outlook. Strong population growth, chronic housing shortages and resilient demand at the affordable end support gains, but recent Reserve Bank of Australia rate hikes to 4.10% — including a 25 basis point increase in March — have tightened borrowing capacity and cooled sentiment in pricier markets.

KPMG's early-year forecast projected national house prices rising 7.7% in 2026, with Perth leading at nearly 13%, followed by Brisbane at 10.9%. However, SQM Research downgraded its outlook in March amid reaccelerating inflation risks from global energy shocks and potential further RBA tightening. Its base case now sees weighted capital city growth at just 0% to 3%, with Sydney possibly declining 2% to 6% and Melbourne 1% to 4%, while Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide and Darwin retain double-digit potential in optimistic scenarios.

Economists at major banks like Commonwealth Bank and Westpac anticipate national growth slowing to around 5% for the full year, down from roughly 8-9% in 2025, citing higher mortgage rates, affordability ceilings and moderating population inflows. Domain forecasts a 6% rise in combined capital city house prices, potentially pushing the median past the $1 million milestone for the first time.

Perth has been the standout performer, with values up over 24% annually and quarterly gains exceeding 7%. Resource-driven economies, strong migration and tight supply have fueled demand. Brisbane followed closely with 19% annual growth and 5.1% quarterly, benefiting from interstate migration and infrastructure projects. Adelaide and Darwin also posted solid gains.

In contrast, Sydney recorded a slight 0.1% monthly dip in March and flat-to-negative quarterly movement, with its median house price hovering near $1.3 million. Melbourne saw a 0.2% monthly decline and 0.6% quarterly drop, its median around $828,000. Affordability pressures are acute in these cities, where higher price points amplify the impact of rate rises.

Regional markets have outperformed capitals in annual terms, rising 11.7% over the year to a median of $758,788, driven by lifestyle shifts and relative affordability.

Underlying drivers remain supportive despite headwinds. Australia faces a persistent housing shortage, with dwelling completions lagging population growth — particularly in Queensland and Western Australia, where home values have more than doubled since 2020 in some analyses. Net overseas migration, though easing from post-pandemic peaks, continues to add pressure, while low vacancy rates keep rental markets tight and support investor interest.

Government initiatives, including expansions to first-home buyer schemes like the First Home Guarantee, have injected demand, especially at the entry level. Analysts note this stimulus equates to significant borrowing power boosts, helping young buyers compete despite elevated rates.

Yet challenges loom. Inflation risks from higher energy and oil prices could prompt additional RBA hikes, further squeezing borrowers. Household debt levels remain high, and cost-of-living pressures have dented confidence in some segments. Construction faces labor shortages, material costs and approval delays, limiting new supply in the short term.

The market shows signs of a two-phase 2026: stronger momentum in the first half from pent-up demand and policy support, potentially giving way to slower growth later as affordability bites and any further rate increases take effect. Units in some cities, particularly Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, are tipped to outperform houses as buyers seek more affordable options.

Auction clearance rates and sales volumes have moderated from 2025 peaks, reflecting caution. Listings remain below average in hot markets like Perth and Brisbane, constraining choice and propping up prices where demand holds.

Investors and buyers are adapting. Affordable segments and middle-price brackets in growth cities are seeing stronger competition. Downsizers with equity and first-time buyers backed by schemes are active, while premium properties in Sydney and Melbourne face more subdued demand.

Commercial real estate presents a mixed picture, with office vacancies expected to ease gradually as occupier demand recovers, though hybrid work trends persist. Industrial and retail sectors benefit from broader economic resilience.

Longer-term, the National Housing Accord and state planning reforms aim to boost supply, but meaningful relief is years away. Economists emphasize that without accelerated construction, structural imbalances will continue favoring price growth over affordability improvements.

Real estate professionals remain largely optimistic. Surveys show most expect prices to rise in 2026, albeit at a more sustainable pace than recent years. Regional variations reward selective buying: resource-rich and migration-friendly markets in the west and north offer upside, while eastern capitals demand caution on timing and price points.

For homeowners, recent gains have delivered substantial equity increases — tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars in value depending on location. Renters, however, face ongoing pressures with low vacancies and rising asking rents in tight markets.

As the year progresses, global events — from Middle East tensions affecting oil prices to broader economic uncertainty — could sway the RBA's path. Domestically, wage growth, employment levels and inflation data will be closely watched.

Australia's housing market in 2026 is neither in full boom nor bust. It is a tale of resilience amid constraints: supply shortages and demographic forces pushing values higher, tempered by monetary policy and affordability realities creating clear winners and more measured performers.

Buyers, sellers and investors navigating this landscape must focus on fundamentals — location, property type and personal circumstances — rather than chasing past peaks. With national values already elevated and forecasts pointing to continued but uneven appreciation, the market rewards patience and precision in one of the world's most watched real estate arenas.