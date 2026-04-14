SYDNEY — Australia's unemployment rate rose modestly to 4.3 per cent in February 2026, the latest official data show, marking a slight uptick from 4.1 per cent in January but remaining near historic lows as the labour market continued to absorb a growing workforce amid steady economic conditions.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics released the February Labour Force figures on March 19, revealing seasonally adjusted unemployment climbed 0.2 percentage points while employment hit a fresh record high of 14.75 million. Economists had expected the rate to hold steady near 4.1 per cent, making the increase a mild surprise that fuelled debate about the pace of cooling in the jobs market.

In trend terms — a smoother measure less affected by monthly volatility — the unemployment rate actually edged down to 4.2 per cent in February from a revised 4.3 per cent the prior month. The ABS noted that unemployed people totalled 659,100 on a seasonally adjusted basis, up 35,000 from January, while the number of people in work rose by a stronger-than-expected 48,900.

Participation rate climbed to a four-month high of 66.9 per cent, reflecting more Australians entering or re-entering the labour force. That surge in job seekers, many of whom had not yet secured positions, contributed to the higher headline unemployment figure despite robust job creation.

Full-time employment dipped by 30,500 in February, but part-time jobs jumped sharply by 79,400, driving overall gains. Total monthly hours worked eased slightly to 2,007 million, down 0.2 per cent. Underemployment held steady at 5.9 per cent.

The data paint a picture of a resilient but gradually moderating labour market as Australia navigates higher interest rates, cost-of-living pressures and uneven global conditions. Unemployment has hovered in a narrow band between 4.1 per cent and 4.3 per cent so far in 2026 after ending 2025 around similar levels.

January's rate remained unchanged at 4.1 per cent, with employment rising by about 18,000 to 26,000 depending on revisions, and trend unemployment falling to 4.1 per cent. December 2025 closed the prior year at 4.1 per cent seasonally adjusted after a modest decline.

So far in 2026, the official seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has averaged roughly 4.17 per cent across the two reported months, with trend measures even lower around 4.15 per cent. That remains well below the long-term average of about 6.5 per cent since 1978 and far from the 11.2 per cent peak seen in the early 1990s recession. The record low of 3.4 per cent was recorded in late 2022.

Economists offered mixed interpretations. Some viewed the February uptick as evidence of a tightening supply of workers meeting steady demand, with the participation surge signalling confidence. Others warned it could foreshadow further softening if full-time job losses persist and hours worked continue to trend lower.

"We now expect near-term unemployment to rise slightly faster through 2026 and peak at just shy of 4.6 per cent in early 2027," one major bank economist noted after the release, citing the impact of prior Reserve Bank of Australia rate hikes filtering through the economy.

Alternative measures provide additional nuance. Roy Morgan Research, which uses a different methodology tracking "real" unemployment and under-employment, estimated February's real unemployment at 10.6 per cent of the workforce after a 0.6 percentage point drop, though under-employment surged to a record 11.6 per cent. The private pollster reported overall employment climbing 148,000 to 14.54 million in its February survey.

The official ABS figures continue to show strength in key indicators. Employment growth over the year to February stood at about 1.8 per cent, with more than 264,000 additional people in work compared with February 2025. The employment-to-population ratio edged higher, underscoring that a larger share of working-age Australians hold jobs.

Youth unemployment remained elevated but stable, hovering around 14 per cent in recent months. Regional variations persist, with stronger conditions in some mining and service-oriented states contrasting softer outcomes in parts of the eastern seaboard affected by higher living costs.

The labour market data come as the Reserve Bank of Australia weighs the trajectory for interest rates. With inflation still above target in some components and wages growth moderating but still firm, the central bank has kept the cash rate elevated. February's mixed jobs print — strong headline employment but rising unemployment and falling full-time roles — sparked fresh discussion about whether further tightening or a pause might be warranted.

Treasury and government officials highlighted the record employment levels as evidence of underlying resilience. "The data paints a picture of a labour market continuing to grow, creating opportunities for all Australians," one ministerial statement noted in earlier 2026 releases.

Broader economic context includes solid population growth from migration, which has expanded the labour force and helped businesses fill vacancies. However, it has also placed pressure on housing, infrastructure and public services, indirectly influencing participation and job-seeking behaviour.

Analysts at KPMG projected unemployment trending toward 4.4 per cent by the end of 2026, with employment growth slowing to around 0.8 per cent annually as non-market sector hiring cools and market-sector demand moderates. The consultancy described current conditions as operating near the neutral zone of labour market pressure, with limited spare capacity but no excessive inflationary push from wages.

March 2026 data, scheduled for release in mid-April, will provide the next snapshot. Consensus forecasts ahead of that print hover around 4.3 per cent, with some expecting little change or a modest further drift higher if participation remains elevated.

Longer-term projections suggest the rate may stabilise in the low-to-mid 4 per cent range through 2027–2028, assuming no major external shocks. That would represent a remarkably tight labour market by historical standards, supporting consumer spending but constraining businesses facing skills shortages in sectors such as health care, construction and technology.

Challenges remain. Full-time job declines in February raised questions about the quality of employment growth, with more Australians taking part-time roles to make ends meet amid cost-of-living pressures. Hours worked have shown softness, potentially signalling under-utilisation even as headline unemployment stays low.

The data also highlight ongoing gender and age disparities. Female participation has risen strongly in recent years, while youth and some regional cohorts continue to face higher barriers to full-time work.

As Australia moves further into 2026, the unemployment rate will serve as a key barometer for the economy's health. Policymakers, businesses and households alike will watch whether the current low-rate environment persists or if gradual softening — driven by tighter monetary policy and global uncertainties — begins to materialise more clearly.

For now, with unemployment between 4.1 per cent and 4.3 per cent in the opening months of the year and record numbers of Australians employed, the labour market retains its reputation for resilience even as subtle signs of moderation appear beneath the surface.

The next official update on March conditions, due April 16, will clarify whether February's uptick was a temporary blip or the start of a more sustained drift higher. Until then, Australia's jobs market remains one of the tighter among advanced economies, a point of relative strength amid global economic crosscurrents.