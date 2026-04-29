SYDNEY — Fresh inflation data showing Australia's consumer prices rising faster than expected in March 2026 is likely to give the Reserve Bank of Australia pause as it weighs whether to deliver another interest rate hike at its May meeting or hold steady amid signs of economic softening.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics released the latest Consumer Price Index figures showing headline CPI rose 4.6% in the 12 months to March, up sharply from 3.7% in February. The increase was driven largely by higher fuel prices linked to disruptions in the Middle East, along with persistent pressures in housing, food and insurance costs.

The trimmed mean measure of underlying inflation, closely watched by the RBA, also climbed, reinforcing concerns that price pressures are broadening beyond temporary factors. Economists had forecast a rise but the strength of the March reading has surprised many, shifting market expectations toward a higher probability of another 25 basis point hike when the RBA board meets next week.

The central bank has already lifted the cash rate twice this year — in February and March — taking it to 4.10%. Markets are now pricing in roughly a 70-75% chance of a third consecutive increase in May, which would bring the cash rate to 4.35%. Some major banks, including Westpac, are forecasting additional hikes later in 2026, potentially pushing the peak rate toward 4.60% or higher.

RBA Governor Michele Bullock and the monetary policy board have repeatedly emphasised a data-dependent approach. While recent rate hikes were aimed at curbing inflation, the board has also expressed concern about slowing economic growth, rising unemployment risks and the impact of higher borrowing costs on highly indebted households.

The latest inflation print complicates the RBA's balancing act. Fuel prices, heavily influenced by the ongoing Iran conflict and restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, have added significant upside risk to the inflation outlook. Economists warn that if these pressures prove more persistent than expected, the RBA may have little choice but to tighten policy further despite signs of weakness in parts of the economy.

Housing remains a key driver of inflation. Rents continue climbing in major cities, while construction costs and insurance premiums add further pressure. Food inflation has eased slightly but remains above target, reflecting ongoing supply chain challenges and weather impacts.

On the positive side, some analysts point to moderating wage growth and softening consumer demand as factors that could eventually help bring inflation back toward the 2-3% target band. However, the March data suggests second-round effects from higher energy costs are feeding into broader prices more quickly than anticipated.

Financial markets reacted immediately to the inflation release. The Australian dollar strengthened modestly, while government bond yields edged higher, reflecting expectations of tighter monetary policy. Share prices in rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate and consumer discretionary came under pressure.

For Australian households already struggling with cost-of-living pressures, any further rate hike would add to mortgage stress. The average variable mortgage rate now sits well above 6%, and many borrowers who fixed at lower rates during 2024-25 are facing significant repayment shocks as their loans roll off.

Small businesses are also feeling the pinch. Higher borrowing costs combined with subdued consumer spending have created challenging conditions for many operators, particularly in retail and hospitality.

The federal government has been monitoring the situation closely. Treasurer Jim Chalmers has reiterated the government's commitment to fighting inflation while supporting vulnerable households through targeted cost-of-living relief. However, fiscal policy options are constrained by the need to maintain budget discipline.

The AEMC's recent network pricing proposals, which could shift more costs to fixed charges, add another layer of complexity. While intended to create fairer cost allocation in a high-rooftop-solar environment, consumer groups worry they could disproportionately affect lower-income and rental households.

Looking ahead, the RBA's May decision will be closely scrutinised. A hike would signal the board's determination to keep inflation expectations anchored, even at the risk of slower growth. A hold, on the other hand, would suggest greater confidence that existing policy settings are working and that recent fuel-driven inflation may prove temporary.

Most economists expect the RBA to remain data-dependent in coming months. The June quarter CPI release in late July will be particularly important, as it will show whether the March spike was a one-off or the beginning of a more sustained inflationary period.

For now, the March inflation details have clearly given the RBA pause for thought. With the cash rate already at 4.10% and economic growth moderating, the board faces a delicate trade-off between price stability and supporting employment. The coming weeks of data and analysis will be critical in determining whether further tightening is needed or whether current settings can do the job.

Australian families and businesses will be watching closely. Any decision to hike rates again would add further pressure to budgets already stretched by higher grocery, energy and housing costs. A pause, however, could provide some much-needed relief while the central bank assesses the full impact of its earlier moves.

The inflation story in 2026 is far from over. Global factors, particularly energy prices, will continue playing a major role. Domestically, wage growth, productivity and consumer behaviour will determine whether the RBA can return inflation to target without triggering a sharper economic slowdown.

As the May meeting approaches, the RBA's communication will be key. Markets, businesses and households will be listening carefully for any signals about the likely path of interest rates in the second half of 2026 and beyond.