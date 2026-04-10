ASX 200 Slips 0.14% to Close at 8,960.6 as Oil Rebound Hits Tech, Markets Eye Fragile Middle East Ceasefire

SYDNEY — The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index edged lower Friday, closing at 8,960.6 after shedding 12.6 points, or 0.14 percent, as a modest rebound in oil prices weighed on technology stocks while investors weighed the durability of a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East.

Trading volume remained solid throughout the session, with the index swinging between a high near 8,973 and a low around 8,905 before settling modestly below Thursday's close of 8,973.2. The modest decline came after a strong relief rally earlier in the week, when the benchmark surged more than 2.5 percent on April 8 amid hopes that a two-week ceasefire between Israel and Iran — and related regional players — might hold and ease supply concerns in global energy markets.

Analysts described Friday's trading as consolidation following the sharp rebound. "Markets are taking a breather after the big moves earlier this week," said one Sydney-based strategist. "Oil ticking higher again is pressuring growth-oriented sectors like technology, while energy and financials provided some support."

The technology sector was among the weakest performers, reversing much of its gains from the prior session as higher oil prices raised fresh worries about inflation and potential delays in interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia. Several prominent tech names posted losses, contributing to the overall soft tone.

In contrast, energy stocks found support from the modest recovery in crude oil prices, which climbed back toward the $97 per barrel level after dipping on ceasefire optimism. Miners and resources companies showed mixed results, with some gold-related names easing after recent strength.

Financial stocks, including the major banks, traded relatively flat to slightly higher, buoyed by expectations that any sustained higher oil environment could complicate but not derail the domestic economic outlook.

The Australian dollar was little changed, hovering near 70.80 U.S. cents early in the session before easing slightly as traders assessed the mixed global signals.

The week's trading has been dominated by developments in the Middle East. A ceasefire announced in early April initially sent oil prices lower and sparked a sharp rally across risk assets, including the ASX 200, which posted its strongest single-day gain in nearly a year on April 8. However, reports that the Strait of Hormuz remains largely blocked and ongoing uncertainties about the durability of the truce have kept volatility elevated.

Broader market context shows the S&P/ASX 200 has been on a roller-coaster ride in 2026. The index hit a record high near 9,202.9 earlier in the year before a sharp correction driven by escalating geopolitical tensions, surging oil prices and concerns over global growth. At one point in March, the benchmark fell more than 9 percent from its peak, erasing hundreds of billions in market value. The recent relief rally has clawed back some of those losses, but the index remains below its all-time high and is still grappling with the longer-term impacts of higher energy costs.

Economists note that sustained higher oil prices could feed into domestic inflation, potentially forcing the RBA to keep rates higher for longer. That prospect has weighed on interest-rate-sensitive sectors and contributed to the cautious tone on Friday.

Corporate news also played a role in sector rotation. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares rose after reporting solid third-quarter cash earnings and announcing new strategic partnerships aimed at improving efficiency. Orora, a packaging company with exposure to the Middle East through its Saverglass operations, lowered its full-year guidance, citing disruptions from the regional conflict.

Other notable movers included energy producer Karoon Energy, which has benefited from higher oil prices in recent sessions, and selected gold miners that had surged earlier in the week on safe-haven demand but gave back some ground Friday.

Looking ahead, investors will closely monitor any further developments out of the Middle East. Diplomatic efforts to solidify the ceasefire continue, but analysts warn that any breakdown could quickly reignite volatility in oil markets and send risk assets lower again.

Domestically, attention is turning to upcoming economic data, including inflation figures and labor market updates that will help shape expectations for RBA policy. The central bank has held rates steady in recent months, but persistent inflationary pressures from energy costs could limit room for cuts later in the year.

The S&P/ASX 200, which tracks the 200 largest companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange by float-adjusted market capitalization, serves as the primary benchmark for Australian equities. Its performance influences superannuation funds, managed investments and the broader economy, given the significant role equities play in household wealth.

Friday's close leaves the index up approximately 2.75 percent year-to-date in 2026, though that masks the sharp intra-year swings driven by geopolitics. Over the past 12 months, the benchmark has delivered a total return exceeding 16 percent when including dividends, reflecting resilience despite external shocks.

Market participants remain divided on the near-term outlook. Some strategists see the current dip as a healthy pause after the week's gains, creating potential buying opportunities if the ceasefire holds and oil prices stabilize. Others caution that unresolved tensions in the Middle East, combined with global trade uncertainties and sticky inflation, could cap any sustained rally.

Volume on the ASX was healthy, reflecting continued investor engagement despite the modest decline. The All Ordinaries index, a broader measure, moved in tandem with the S&P/ASX 200.

Internationally, Wall Street's performance overnight provided mixed cues. U.S. markets showed some resilience amid hopes for de-escalation in the Middle East, but gains were tempered by the same oil price dynamics affecting Australia.

For Australian investors, the coming weeks will be critical. Any confirmation that the ceasefire is holding could support further recovery in risk assets and ease pressure on inflation-sensitive sectors. Conversely, renewed conflict or supply disruptions would likely push oil higher, hurting growth stocks and testing the resilience of the local market.

The modest 0.14 percent decline on Friday underscores the market's sensitivity to energy prices and geopolitical headlines. While no single stock or sector dominated the narrative, the session highlighted the ongoing tug-of-war between relief over de-escalation hopes and caution over unresolved risks.

As trading wraps up for the week, the S&P/ASX 200 at 8,960.6 reflects a market that has regained some composure after earlier turbulence but remains watchful. Investors will head into the weekend monitoring overnight developments in global energy markets and any fresh diplomatic signals from the Middle East.

The benchmark's ability to hold above key support levels in the coming sessions could determine whether the recent relief rally has legs or if further consolidation lies ahead. For now, the Australian share market is navigating a delicate balance — hopeful for stability abroad while braced for continued volatility at home.