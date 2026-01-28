The "Aussie Great Again" Trade: AUD Breaches 70 US Cents

SYDNEY — The Australian dollar has surged past the symbolic 70 U.S. cent mark for the first time since early 2023, signaling renewed investor confidence in the nation's economic resilience and sparking what analysts are calling the "Aussie Great Again" trade.

The rally, driven by a combination of global monetary shifts, strong domestic data, and easing geopolitical tensions, marks a turning point for the currency that had languished below key resistance levels for much of the past two years.

A Symbolic Breakout

The AUD/USD pair breached 0.7000 in late January 2026, buoyed by a dovish pivot from the U.S. Federal Reserve and a hawkish pause from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The move comes after months of steady appreciation, with the Aussie gaining nearly 7% since October 2025.

"This is more than just a technical breakout," said Ghiles Guezout, FX strategist at FXStreet. "It reflects a fundamental re-rating of Australia's macro outlook."

Diverging Central Bank Policies

The currency's strength is largely attributed to diverging monetary policy paths between the RBA and the Fed. While the Fed has signaled further rate cuts amid slowing U.S. growth and leadership changes, the RBA has held firm, citing sticky inflation and a resilient labor market.

"Markets are pricing in a yield advantage for the Aussie," said UBS analysts in a January note. "Australia's tight labor conditions and rising housing clearance rates suggest the RBA won't follow the Fed's easing trajectory."

UBS projects the AUD/USD pair could reach 0.72 by mid-2026, assuming global risk appetite remains stable.

Global Risk Appetite and Trade Winds

The rally also reflects broader improvements in global sentiment. A U.S.-China trade truce, coupled with a semiconductor deal between Taiwan and the U.S., has reduced geopolitical uncertainty and boosted risk assets.

Australia, as a major exporter of commodities and services to Asia, stands to benefit from improved trade flows and regional stability.

"Risk-on conditions are back," said Emilia Terzon, business reporter at ABC News. "And the Aussie dollar is riding that wave."

Commodity Support and Export Strength

Australia's commodity exports—particularly iron ore, lithium, and LNG—have remained robust, providing a steady tailwind for the currency. Prices for key exports have stabilized after a volatile 2024, and demand from China has shown signs of recovery.

"Resource-linked currencies like the Aussie tend to outperform when global growth expectations rise," said James O'Connor, senior analyst at Westpac.

Domestic Data Reinforces Momentum

Recent Australian economic indicators have reinforced the bullish narrative:

Unemployment rate remains near historic lows at 4.1% .

remains near historic lows at . Inflation , while elevated, is showing signs of moderation.

, while elevated, is showing signs of moderation. Retail sales and housing activity have rebounded in major cities.

These factors have prompted investors to reassess Australia's growth trajectory, with some forecasting GDP growth of 2.5% in 2026, above previous estimates.

Market Sentiment and Investor Positioning

Currency traders have responded swiftly. Net long positions in the Aussie have increased, and options markets show rising demand for bullish AUD/USD contracts.

"The sentiment shift is real," said McKenzie Tan, a currency strategist in Melbourne. "The Aussie is no longer seen as a laggard—it's a leader."

Risks and Headwinds

Despite the optimism, risks remain:

Australian CPI data has been softer than expected, prompting speculation about future rate cuts.

has been softer than expected, prompting speculation about future rate cuts. Global volatility , especially in U.S. politics and Chinese growth, could reverse gains.

, especially in U.S. politics and Chinese growth, could reverse gains. Commodity price shocks remain a perennial threat.

Still, analysts say the current rally is built on stronger foundations than previous short-lived spikes.

Strategic Implications

For businesses and investors, the stronger Aussie has mixed implications:

Importers benefit from cheaper foreign goods.

from cheaper foreign goods. Exporters face margin pressure if the currency continues to rise.

if the currency continues to rise. Travel and tourism may see outbound growth, but inbound competitiveness could decline.

The RBA is expected to monitor the currency closely, though it has historically avoided direct intervention.

Conclusion: The "Aussie Great Again" Trade

The phrase "Aussie Great Again" has gained traction among traders, reflecting a renewed belief in Australia's economic strength and global relevance. With the AUD breaching 70 U.S. cents, the currency is once again a focal point in global FX markets.

Whether the rally sustains will depend on central bank decisions, commodity trends, and geopolitical developments. But for now, the Aussie dollar is back in the spotlight—and investors are paying attention.