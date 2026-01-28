House prices in Brisbane are projected to become more expensive in the next two years, according to KPMG's residential property outlook.

Brisbane House Prices Expected to Increase

According to a report by ABC News, the forecast increase for 2026 is 10.9%, while the rise is expected to be at 8.9% in 2027.

In addition, unit prices are also projected to increase. A 7.8% increase is expected for 2026, and a 4.9% increase is expected for the following year.

KPMG's Chief Economist, Dr. Brendan Rynne, notes that "More and more people are making the move to Brisbane, but as with most other cities, housing supply has not kept pace, amplifying cost pressures."

"As a result, Brisbane's growth is expected to continue for the foreseeable future," he added.

Median Home Value in Brisbane

Earlier this month, the PropTrack Home Price Index revealed that Brisbane's median home value had jumped to $1.013 million, which is a 14.6% increase for 2025.

According to realestate.com.au, Brisbane units also outperformed houses with an 18.3% increase as compared to the 13.5% of houses.

As noted by the report, Brisbane homeowners started 2026 $135,900 richer than the previous year due to the growth in median home values.