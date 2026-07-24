Extreme Heat Watch Begins Saturday Across Emporia Area After Two-Day Storm Brings Up to an Inch of Rain

EMPORIA, Kan. — A period of steady rainfall across the Emporia area this week is expected to give way quickly to dangerous heat, with the National Weather Service issuing an extreme heat watch beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Tuesday evening across five east-central Kansas counties.

Rainfall totals across the region generally ranged from a half-inch to a full inch Thursday, according to figures compiled by KVOE, with additional showers and storms expected through midafternoon Friday potentially adding another half-inch to three-quarters of an inch before chances for precipitation fade heading into the weekend.

Rainfall totals across the area

Measurements collected from monitoring points around Emporia showed notable variation across the city and surrounding communities. The KVOE studios recorded 0.90 inches of rain, while the Emporia Municipal Airport logged 0.69 inches. Other local readings included 1 inch at 9th and Burns, 0.80 inches at 10th and Weaver, 0.95 inches at 18th and Briarcliff, and 1.20 inches at South and Sylvan, the highest total reported. The 1100 block of Constitution Street recorded 0.90 inches, Country Club Heights measured 0.95 inches, Neosho Rapids logged a full inch, and the Olpe Blacksmith Shop recorded 0.70 inches.

A quick turn toward dangerous heat

Just days after cooler, wetter conditions moved through the region, forecasters say the heat that gripped the area last weekend and into earlier this week is set to return with renewed intensity. Air temperatures in the low 90s are expected Saturday, with heat index readings, factoring in humidity, potentially reaching as high as 106 degrees given dew points forecast in the mid- to upper 70s.

The heat is expected to intensify further into Sunday and Monday, with high temperatures forecast in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees and heat index readings possibly climbing as high as 105 degrees on those days. Tuesday is expected to bring slightly less extreme conditions, with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values as high as 102 degrees.

The extreme heat watch

In response to those forecasts, the National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat watch running from 1 p.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch currently covers Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties in east-central Kansas.

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The upcoming stretch of dangerous heat is part of a broader pattern that has affected much of Kansas and the surrounding region throughout the summer. The National Weather Service has issued multiple extreme heat warnings and watches across northeast and central Kansas since late June, including alerts covering the Kansas City metro area and portions of western Missouri, reflecting a persistent pattern of high heat and humidity settling over the region for extended stretches this season.

Safety guidance from officials

With the watch now in effect, local officials are urging residents to begin preparing before the heat arrives rather than waiting until conditions worsen. Specifically, residents are advised to begin drinking extra water starting Friday, ahead of the heat's return over the weekend.

Once the extreme heat sets in, officials recommend a familiar set of precautions: wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, moving strenuous outdoor activities to early morning or evening hours when temperatures are comparatively lower, and taking frequent breaks in air conditioning or shaded areas throughout the day.

Officials also emphasized the importance of checking on elderly neighbors during periods of extreme heat, given their heightened vulnerability to heat-related illness, and reiterated a standard but critical warning: never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, even briefly, while running errands during hot weather.

Why heat index matters

The heat index, often described as how hot the weather actually feels to the human body, factors in both air temperature and relative humidity to estimate the effective temperature experienced outdoors. Because higher humidity limits the body's ability to cool itself through sweat evaporation, heat index values can significantly exceed the actual air temperature during periods of high humidity, a pattern reflected in this weekend's forecast, where air temperatures in the low 90s are expected to produce heat index readings well over 100 degrees.

Extended periods of extreme heat, particularly when overnight low temperatures remain elevated and provide little relief, are associated with a heightened risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, conditions that can become life-threatening without prompt intervention, especially among older adults, young children, outdoor workers and individuals with certain underlying health conditions.

A pattern repeating across the region

This weekend's forecast heat watch follows a similar stretch of dangerous conditions that affected the broader Kansas and Missouri region earlier this month, including an extreme heat warning issued for the Kansas City metro area beginning July 19 and lasting through Thursday, July 24, with heat index values reaching as high as 102 degrees during that stretch. Statewide, forecasters have tracked several distinct waves of extreme heat since the beginning of summer, punctuated by brief periods of cooler, stormier weather like the rain that moved through the Emporia area this week.

With the extreme heat watch set to take effect Saturday afternoon, forecasters say the window between now and then offers residents a limited but useful opportunity to prepare, both by staying hydrated ahead of the heat's arrival and by making plans to limit outdoor exposure once temperatures and humidity climb to their expected peak early next week.