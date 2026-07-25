CINCINNATI — A comfortable, mostly sunny weekend is settling over the Cincinnati area following a stretch of active weather earlier this month, with temperatures gradually climbing back toward seasonal norms before a chance of severe storms returns to the region early next week.

According to WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team, Saturday morning brought partly cloudy skies with overnight lows settling into the low 60s, giving way to a sunny afternoon with highs climbing into the mid-80s. A few isolated shower chances were possible Saturday afternoon, though meteorologists described those chances as limited at best.

A warming trend through the weekend

Temperatures are expected to continue climbing through the weekend and into early next week. Saturday night is forecast to stay partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s, while Sunday brings a mix of sun and clouds with highs pushing close to 90 degrees, according to the WCPO forecast. As high pressure shifts away from the region, warmer and more humid air is expected to gradually return from the south, giving the atmosphere what meteorologists described as a more typical midsummer feel heading into the new week.

Most of Sunday is expected to remain dry, though a few showers and thunderstorms could develop later in the evening as the more humid air mass moves in. The National Weather Service's forecast office in Wilmington, Ohio, which covers the greater Cincinnati region, projected similar conditions, with Sunday's high reaching around 90 degrees and an overnight low near 71, alongside a slight chance of evening thunderstorms.

A better chance for storms Monday

The more significant weather concern for the region centers on Monday, when forecasters say the best opportunity for rain and thunderstorms is expected to develop. According to WCPO meteorologist Cameron Hardin, the Storm Prediction Center has currently placed the Cincinnati area under a slight risk for severe weather Monday, though the exact timing and location of that threat remain uncertain as forecasters continue refining their outlook.

Early forecast models suggest the greatest risk may hover over the eastern half of the Cincinnati viewing area, according to WCPO's forecast, with conditions expected to stay dry through the first half of Monday before storms begin developing during the afternoon hours. The National Weather Service's own forecast for the region projected a high near 94 degrees Monday, with a chance of thunderstorms developing later in the day and showers likely overnight into Monday night, when lows are expected to dip to around 74 degrees.

What comes after Monday

By Tuesday, forecasters expect any lingering morning showers to taper off, with conditions trending drier and sunnier through the afternoon as the weather system responsible for Monday's storm chances moves out of the region. The National Weather Service's extended outlook showed Tuesday's high reaching around 90 to 93 degrees with mostly sunny skies expected for much of the day.

WCPO's forecast summarized the outlook heading into the new week with a simple recommendation: enjoy the relatively quiet weekend weather, since the return of heat, humidity and storm chances is expected to arrive in earnest as the region moves into the new workweek.

Recent context for the region

This weekend's relatively calm stretch follows a period of more active and, at times, disruptive weather across the greater Cincinnati area earlier this month. The National Weather Service's Wilmington office highlighted two separate significant weather events in its recent headlines: a Cincinnati-area flash flood on July 17, and a broader episode of severe weather, tornadoes and flooding across the region on July 21. Those earlier events underscore how quickly conditions in the Ohio Valley can shift from calm to hazardous during the peak of summer storm season, a pattern forecasters say remains possible again as Monday's storm chances develop.

Saturday's detailed forecast

For Saturday specifically, WCPO's forecast called for mostly sunny and warm conditions with a high near 84 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy Saturday night with lows around 65 degrees. Sunday's forecast called for sunshine combined with increasing humidity and a high near 88 degrees, along with a slight chance of evening rain.

Air quality and humidity considerations

As warmer, more humid air returns to the region ahead of Monday's storm chances, residents with sensitivities to heat or humidity may want to take additional precautions during outdoor activities, particularly as temperatures approach the mid-90s by Monday afternoon. Local meteorologists have not issued any formal heat advisories for the weekend itself, though the shift toward more typical midsummer humidity levels is expected to make outdoor conditions noticeably more uncomfortable compared with the relatively mild stretch the region has experienced in recent days.

How to stay updated

WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team is continuing to monitor the developing Monday storm threat, with meteorologist Cameron Hardin noting that the exact timing and geographic extent of the slight severe weather risk are still being finalized as new forecast data becomes available. Residents in the greater Cincinnati area can track updates through WCPO's interactive radar, sign up for severe weather email alerts, or tune into the station's 24/7 weather livestream for the latest information as Monday's forecast becomes clearer.

With Sunday shaping up as mostly dry and pleasant before humidity and storm chances build overnight, the primary focus for forecasters heading into next week will be refining exactly where and when Monday's slight severe weather risk materializes. Until then, the National Weather Service and local meteorologists are advising residents to enjoy the comparatively calm stretch of weekend weather while keeping an eye on updated forecasts as the new week approaches, given the region's recent history of rapidly developing severe weather during the summer months.