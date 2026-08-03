A minor earthquake shook the city of Hawthorne, California, on Sunday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, though no damage or injuries were reported in connection with the tremor.

The magnitude 2.6 quake struck at 8:30 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located less than a mile from the neighboring communities of Gardena, Inglewood and Westmont, all situated within the greater Los Angeles area. Seismologists recorded the earthquake's origin at a depth of 6.5 miles below the surface, according to USGS data.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are common across Southern California, a region crossed by numerous active fault systems, including segments of the broader San Andreas Fault network that runs through much of the state. The USGS estimates that Southern California experiences thousands of earthquakes each year, though the vast majority are too small to be felt by residents without sensitive seismic instruments. Quakes in the magnitude 2.5 to 3.0 range, like Sunday's tremor near Hawthorne, are generally on the threshold of what a person standing near the epicenter might notice, often described as a brief jolt or vibration rather than significant shaking.

Hawthorne and the surrounding South Bay area of Los Angeles County have experienced similar small earthquakes in the past without resulting in damage. The USGS operates a real-time earthquake monitoring system that tracks seismic activity across the country, publishing data within minutes of a quake's occurrence and inviting residents who felt shaking to submit reports through its "Did You Feel It?" online tool, which helps researchers map the extent and intensity of ground motion associated with a given event.

Read more (VIDEO) Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Rocks Southern Japan's Kyushu Island, Triggers Tsunami Warning (VIDEO) Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Rocks Southern Japan's Kyushu Island, Triggers Tsunami Warning

Sunday's earthquake was one of several recorded across California in recent days, part of the routine background seismicity that characterizes the state. In the weeks prior, the USGS logged a magnitude 4.3 earthquake near California City on July 13 and a magnitude 4.1 quake near Frazier Park on July 12, both considerably stronger than Sunday's Hawthorne tremor but still within the range of earthquakes that typically cause little to no damage. Larger, more damaging earthquakes in the magnitude 5.5 and above range remain comparatively rare events, though seismologists have long cautioned that Southern California remains overdue for a major rupture along sections of the San Andreas Fault, based on historical recurrence intervals.

No tsunami warning was issued in connection with Sunday's earthquake, and the USGS did not report any immediate aftershock activity following the initial tremor. Local emergency services in Hawthorne and the surrounding communities did not report receiving calls related to damage or injuries stemming from the quake.

Residents throughout the greater Los Angeles area are routinely encouraged by California emergency management officials to maintain basic earthquake preparedness measures, including securing heavy furniture, keeping emergency supplies on hand, and staying familiar with the standard "drop, cover and hold on" response recommended during shaking, given the region's ongoing exposure to both minor and, less frequently, more significant seismic activity.