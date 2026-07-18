A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Mexico's Pacific coast near the town of Puerto Madero on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey, triggering concern over a possible tsunami along the country's southern coastline.

The quake occurred at 7:48 a.m. Pacific time, centered approximately 44 miles, or 71 kilometers, west-southwest of Puerto Madero, a coastal town in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas near the border with Guatemala. According to the USGS, the earthquake struck at a relatively shallow depth of about 6.2 miles, or 10 kilometers, a factor that can amplify shaking closer to the epicenter and increase the likelihood of triggering tsunami activity in offshore events.

The earthquake's offshore location and shallow depth placed it within a seismically active stretch of Mexico's Pacific coastline, a region where the Cocos tectonic plate subducts beneath the North American plate, producing some of the country's most significant seismic activity. Puerto Madero and the broader Chiapas coastline have experienced numerous earthquakes over the years given their position along this active subduction zone, which has historically generated some of Mexico's largest and most destructive quakes.

As of Friday afternoon, detailed information about the earthquake's broader impact remained limited. According to a report from GV Wire, no additional information beyond the earthquake's preliminary magnitude and location was immediately available following the event. Reuters, citing the USGS, confirmed the magnitude 7.4 reading and the quake's depth of 10 kilometers, while noting the event had prompted a tsunami threat assessment for the surrounding coastal region.

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Given the earthquake's offshore epicenter and its magnitude exceeding 7.0, tsunami warning centers typically move quickly to assess whether the event has generated hazardous waves capable of affecting nearby coastlines. Earthquakes of this size and depth along Mexico's Pacific coast have historically triggered tsunami advisories covering not only the immediate area near the epicenter but also more distant coastal regions across Central America, given the broad geographic reach that tsunami waves generated by strong offshore earthquakes can achieve.

The region around Puerto Madero and the broader Chiapas coastline has a documented history of significant seismic activity. The area sits within a zone capable of producing earthquakes exceeding magnitude 8.0, including a devastating magnitude 8.1 earthquake that struck off Chiapas's Pacific coast near the Guatemalan border in September 2017, an event that ranked among Mexico's strongest earthquakes of the past century and generated measurable tsunami waves along the coast, prompting evacuations in coastal communities including Puerto Madero itself at that time. That 2017 earthquake ultimately caused dozens of deaths across southern Mexico and extensive damage to homes, hospitals and other infrastructure in the states of Chiapas, Oaxaca and Tabasco.

Friday's earthquake adds to a long list of moderate-to-major seismic events that have struck the Puerto Madero region in recent years, reflecting the area's position within one of the most seismically active zones in North America. The broader subduction zone responsible for generating earthquakes along Mexico's southern Pacific coast has produced quakes capable of causing significant damage and loss of life in the past, underscoring the ongoing seismic risk facing communities throughout Chiapas and neighboring Guatemala.

Given the preliminary nature of early earthquake reporting, seismologists typically caution that initial magnitude estimates can be revised as more data becomes available in the hours following a major seismic event. It remained unclear as of Friday afternoon whether Friday's magnitude 7.4 reading would be adjusted, and authorities had not yet released detailed information regarding any casualties, structural damage, or the formal status of tsunami warnings for coastal communities in the immediate vicinity of the epicenter.

Mexico's National Seismological Service and civil protection authorities typically issue guidance to residents in coastal areas following significant offshore earthquakes, often recommending evacuation from low-lying coastal zones as a precautionary measure while tsunami risk is assessed, even in cases where a full tsunami warning is not ultimately issued. Communities along the Chiapas coast, including Puerto Madero and the nearby town of Tonalá, have in the past been subject to such precautionary evacuations following major offshore earthquakes in the region.

The earthquake occurred amid a broader stretch of active natural disaster coverage across the globe this week, according to Reuters' environmental reporting, which has also tracked wildfires, drought and storm activity across Europe, flooding-related evacuations in China's Zhengzhou region, a landslide in southwestern China's Chongqing that killed at least eight people with dozens more still missing, and severe storm damage in both France and Chile.

Residents and authorities in southern Mexico were expected to continue monitoring the situation closely in the hours following Friday's earthquake, particularly given the region's history of major aftershocks following significant seismic events. Aftershock sequences following earthquakes of this magnitude can continue for days or even weeks, occasionally including secondary shocks strong enough to cause additional damage to structures already weakened by the initial quake.

As information continues to develop, agencies including the USGS and Mexico's national seismological and civil protection authorities are expected to provide updated assessments regarding the earthquake's precise magnitude, depth, and any associated tsunami risk to coastal communities in Chiapas and neighboring Guatemala. Given the earthquake's offshore location and its occurrence in a historically active seismic zone, officials in the region are likely to maintain heightened monitoring of coastal areas in the immediate aftermath of the event.